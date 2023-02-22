Advanced search
Ucb : Financial Reporting Document

Ucb : Innovation and failure - it's a healthy relationship

Ucb : FINTEPLA▼ (fenfluramine) oral solution approved in the EU for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS)

Integrated Annual Report 2022

Together advancing tomorrow's care

© UCB Biopharma SRL, 2023. All rights reserved. Date of preparation: February 2023

UCB | Integrated Annual Report 2022

Integrated Annual Report 2022

Together advancing tomorrow's care

Welcome to our Integrated Annual Report 2022

The aim of this year's Integrated Annual Report - Together advancing tomorrow's care - is to provide the most up-to-date information to all interested stakeholders about how UCB creates value for those we serve: patients, employees, communities, the planet and our shareholders. This is something we commit to achieving now and into the future.

About this report

The Integrated Annual Report 2022 includes the management report in accordance with article 12 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 relating to the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market. All information required to be included in such management report pursuant to articles 3:6 and 3:32 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (i.e. Corporate Governance Statement

  • Remuneration Report included -, Business Performance Review and UCB's Statement on extra-financial information) is reported throughout all different sections of this Integrated Annual Report. This Integrated Annual Report together with the materiality assessment have been prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards and selected extra- financial information indicated with Greek letter beta is audited by a third party. SASB Standards provided by the Value Reporting Foundation were also used as reference. In addition, we support the recommendation of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and UCB's TCFD disclosure summary can be found in the Data & Reportingchapter of this report.

UCB is in scope of the EU Taxonomy Regulation, as a listed company with more than 500 employees. We have examined the Taxonomy-eligible economic activities listed in the Climate Delegated Act and after review, we currently consider that our core economic activities are not covered by the EU Taxonomy Regulation's technical annexes on climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation. We will continue to monitor any future reporting obligations and its impact.

This document contains information on investigational drug products that have not been approved for any use by any authority in the world or new indications for approved products. The safety and efficacy of these investigational drug products or new indications has yet to be established.

3

UCB | Integrated Annual Report 2022

Contents

UCB at a Glance

7

Letter to our stakeholders

8

Key figures

10

Our ambition

15

Delivering on sustainable performance

16

Our value creation model

18

A world in transition

20

Highlights

22

Our performance

23

Advancing a Healthier

Tomorrow for Patients

25

Innovating for people impacted by severe diseases

27

Developing differentiated medicines for

diverse patients

30

Our pipeline

32

Disease areas and solutions for people

living with severe diseases

34

Advancing science for women of

childbearing age across diseases

46

Ensuring product safety and quality

48

Providing access to our solutions

52

Expanding access to UCB medicines in the U.S.

57

Expanding access in low- and

middle-income geographies

58

Assessing how to move sustainable

access forward across countries

60

Partnering on digital health to create

value for patients

62

Advancing a Culture of

Care for UCB Employees

65

Nurturing our company culture

68

Putting health, safety and wellbeing first

70

Diversity, equity and inclusion

74

Employee development

76

Advancing Healthier Communities

81

Reinforcing our supply chain and

strengthening responsible procurement

83

Driving progress in healthcare

through partnerships

86

Supporting innovation around

us via UCB Ventures

88

Paying our fair share of taxes

89

Supporting underserved communities

through philanthropy

90

Advancing a Healthier Planet

97

Health of the planet goals

99

Reaching carbon neutrality by 2030

100

Reducing water usage by 20% by 2030

104

Reducing absolute waste

generation by 25% by 2030

105

Advancing Value for Shareholders

107

Value for shareholders

109

4

Our Governance

Ethical Business Practices

  1. Ethics & Compliance Program
  2. Anti-Briberyand Anti-Corruption (ABAC)
  3. Human Rights
  4. Product Responsibility
  5. Ethical Marketing

Risk Management

  1. Our approach to risk management
  2. Process and framework
  3. Top risks in 2022

Corporate Governance Statement

  1. Scope of reporting
  2. Capital and shares
  3. Shareholders and shareholders' structure
  4. Board of Directors and Board committees
  5. Executive Committee
  6. Diversity at Board and Executive Committee level
  7. Remuneration Report
  8. Main features of the internal control and

risk management systems of UCB

  1. Private investment transactions and trading in UCB shares
  2. External audit
  3. Information requested under article 34 of the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007
  4. Conflicts of interest - Application of article 7:96 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations

115

Financials

193

116

1. Business performance review

194

117

2. Consolidated financial statements

211

120

3. Notes to the consolidated financial statements

216

120

4. Responsibility statement

291

121

5. Statutory auditor's report

292

121 6. Abbreviated statutory financial

122

statements of UCB SA

299

122

Data and reporting

303

122

People data

304

124

Environmental data

311

130

GRI Standards

318

131

SASB

326

131

Independent limited assurance report on the

133

UCB integrated report 2022

328

137

Accounting for Value

330

148

152

2022 UCB U.S. Sustainable Access

and Pricing Transparency Report

156

Glossary

342

183

Forward Looking Statement Integrated Annual Report

344

184

Report language

345

Availability of the Integrated Annual Report

345

185

Financial calendar

345

186

Contact

345

191

5

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
