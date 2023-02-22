UCB : Financial Reporting Document

Welcome to our Integrated Annual Report 2022

The aim of this year's Integrated Annual Report - Together advancing tomorrow's care - is to provide the most up-to-date information to all interested stakeholders about how UCB creates value for those we serve: patients, employees, communities, the planet and our shareholders. This is something we commit to achieving now and into the future.

About this report

The Integrated Annual Report 2022 includes the management report in accordance with article 12 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 relating to the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market. All information required to be included in such management report pursuant to articles 3:6 and 3:32 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (i.e. Corporate Governance Statement

Remuneration Report included -, Business Performance Review and UCB's Statement on extra-financial information) is reported throughout all different sections of this Integrated Annual Report. This Integrated Annual Report together with the materiality assessment have been prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards and selected extra- financial information indicated with Greek letter beta is audited by a third party. SASB Standards provided by the Value Reporting Foundation were also used as reference. In addition, we support the recommendation of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and UCB's TCFD disclosure summary can be found in the Data & Reporting chapter of this report.

UCB is in scope of the EU Taxonomy Regulation, as a listed company with more than 500 employees. We have examined the Taxonomy-eligible economic activities listed in the Climate Delegated Act and after review, we currently consider that our core economic activities are not covered by the EU Taxonomy Regulation's technical annexes on climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation. We will continue to monitor any future reporting obligations and its impact.

This document contains information on investigational drug products that have not been approved for any use by any authority in the world or new indications for approved products. The safety and efficacy of these investigational drug products or new indications has yet to be established.