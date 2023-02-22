UCB : Financial Reporting Document

The aim of this year's Integrated Annual Report - Together advancing tomorrow's care - is to provide the most up-to-date information to all interested stakeholders about how UCB creates value for those we serve: patients, employees, communities, the planet and our shareholders. This is something we commit to achieving now and into the future.
About this report
The Integrated Annual Report 2022 includes the management report in accordance with article 12 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 relating to the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market. All information required to be included in such management report pursuant to articles 3:6 and 3:32 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (i.e. Corporate Governance Statement
Remuneration Report included -, Business Performance Review and UCB's Statement on extra-financial information) is reported throughout all different sections of this Integrated Annual Report. This Integrated Annual Report together with the materiality assessment have been prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards and selected extra- financial information indicated with Greek letter beta is audited by a third party. SASB Standards provided by the Value Reporting Foundation were also used as reference. In addition, we support the recommendation of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and UCB's TCFD disclosure summary can be found in the Data & Reportingchapter of this report.
UCB is in scope of the EU Taxonomy Regulation, as a listed company with more than 500 employees. We have examined the Taxonomy-eligible economic activities listed in the Climate Delegated Act and after review, we currently consider that our core economic activities are not covered by the EU Taxonomy Regulation's technical annexes on climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation. We will continue to monitor any future reporting obligations and its impact.
This document contains information on investigational drug products that have not been approved for any use by any authority in the world or new indications for approved products. The safety and efficacy of these investigational drug products or new indications has yet to be established.
Contents
UCB at a Glance
7
Letter to our stakeholders
8
Key figures
10
Our ambition
15
Delivering on sustainable performance
16
Our value creation model
18
A world in transition
20
Highlights
22
Our performance
23
Advancing a Healthier
Tomorrow for Patients
25
Innovating for people impacted by severe diseases
27
Developing differentiated medicines for
diverse patients
30
Our pipeline
32
Disease areas and solutions for people
living with severe diseases
34
Advancing science for women of
childbearing age across diseases
46
Ensuring product safety and quality
48
Providing access to our solutions
52
Expanding access to UCB medicines in the U.S.
57
Expanding access in low- and
middle-income geographies
58
Assessing how to move sustainable
access forward across countries
60
Partnering on digital health to create
value for patients
62
Advancing a Culture of
Care for UCB Employees
65
Nurturing our company culture
68
Putting health, safety and wellbeing first
70
Diversity, equity and inclusion
74
Employee development
76
Advancing Healthier Communities
81
Reinforcing our supply chain and
strengthening responsible procurement
83
Driving progress in healthcare
through partnerships
86
Supporting innovation around
us via UCB Ventures
88
Paying our fair share of taxes
89
Supporting underserved communities
through philanthropy
90
Advancing a Healthier Planet
97
Health of the planet goals
99
Reaching carbon neutrality by 2030
100
Reducing water usage by 20% by 2030
104
Reducing absolute waste
generation by 25% by 2030
105
Advancing Value for Shareholders
107
Value for shareholders
109
4
Our Governance
Ethical Business Practices
Ethics & Compliance Program
Anti-Briberyand Anti-Corruption (ABAC)
Human Rights
Product Responsibility
Ethical Marketing
Risk Management
Our approach to risk management
Process and framework
Top risks in 2022
Corporate Governance Statement
Scope of reporting
Capital and shares
Shareholders and shareholders' structure
Board of Directors and Board committees
Executive Committee
Diversity at Board and Executive Committee level
Remuneration Report
Main features of the internal control and
risk management systems of UCB
Private investment transactions and trading in UCB shares
External audit
Information requested under article 34 of the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007
Conflicts of interest - Application of article 7:96 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations