UCB : Financial Reporting Document

Reaching our financial ambitions goes hand-in-hand with sustainability as our business approach. In 2022, we achieved another year of solid business results for UCB.
1. Business performance review
1.1 Key highlights
€ million
Revenue
Net sales
Royalty income and fees
Other revenue
Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross Profit
Marketing and selling expenses
Research and development expenses
General and administrative expenses
Other operating income/expenses (-)
Adjusted EBIT
Impairment, restructuring and other income/expenses (-)
EBIT (operating profit)
Net financial expenses
Profit before income taxes
Income tax expenses
Profit from continuing operations
Profit/loss (-) from discontinued operations
Profit
Attributable to UCB shareholders
Adjusted EBITDA
Capital expenditure (including intangible assets)
Net debt (-)
Operating cash flow from continuing operations
Weighted average number of shares - non diluted (million)
EPS (€ per weighted average number of shares - non diluted)
Core EPS (€ per weighted average number of shares - non diluted)
Actual1
2022
2021
5 517
5 777
5 140
5 471
8579
292227
4 239
4 489
3 843
4 339
- 1 489
- 1 346
- 1 670
- 1 629
- 225
- 208
216162
675 1 318
- 90- 34
585 1 284
- 74- 58
511 1 226
- 91 - 170
420 1 056
- 23
418 1 058
418 1 058
1 260
1 641
371493
- 2 000
-
860
1 119
1
553
190 189
2.20 5.60
4.37 6.49
Variance
Actual rates
CER2
- 4%
- 7%
- 6%
- 8%
8%
- 3%
28%
24%
- 6%
-7%
-11%
-13%
11%
3%
3%
0%
9%
6%
33%
20%
- 49%
- 44%
>100%
>100%
- 54%
- 52%
26%
26%
- 58%
- 53%
- 46%
- 42%
- 60%
- 55%
>-100%
>-100%
- 61%
- 55%
- 61%
- 55%
- 23%
- 21%
25%
>100%
28%
1%
61% - 55%
33% - 28%
Due to rounding, some financial data may not add up in the tables included in this management report
CER: constant exchange rates and excluding hedging
BIMZELX® has been approved in Australia, Canada, EU, Great Britain, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy (or phototherapy, for Canada and Australia). In Japan, for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, generalized pustular psoriasis and psoriatic erythroderma in patients who are not sufficiently responding to existing treatments.
Prescribing information varies depending on regulatory approval in each country.
€ 5 140million Net sales
€ 85million Royalty income and fees
€ 5517 million
€ 292million Other revenue
Revenue
• In 2022 Revenue reached € 5 517 million down
Revenue
by - 4% (-7% at constant exchange rates (CER)).
€ 5 517 million
Net sales reached € 5 140 million, down by - 6%
(- 8% CER). Net sales before "designated hedges
reclassified to net sales" - reflecting UCB's realized cash
flow hedging activities - were down by - 2% (- 8% CER).
UCB's product portfolio showed continuous solid
growth and was extended by newly launched BIMZELX®*
Net Sales
and the addition of FINTEPLA®**. This positive
performance was more than offset by the effects of the
€ 5 140 million
loss of exclusivity for VIMPAT®** in the U.S. and Europe and for E KEPPRA®** in Japan. Royalty income and fees were € 85 million, other revenue € 292 million.
Adjusted EBITDA reached € 1 260 million (- 23%;
21%CER), driven by lower revenue due to the losses of exclusivity and higher expenses due to the integration of Zogenix, Inc., strong marketing and selling expenses - due to ongoing and upcoming launches, slightly higher research and development expenses - thanks to the pipeline progress, and higher general & administrative costs. The cost increase is partly offset by higher other operating income. Strong cost discipline allowed to absorb inflation costs.
Profit reached € 418 million from € 1 058 million, down by - 61% (- 55% CER).
Core earnings per share reached € 4.37 after
€ 6.49 in 2021 based on an average of 190 million shares outstanding.
Adjusted
EBITDA
€ 1 260 million
Profit
€ 418 million
This Business Performance Review is based on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the UCB Group of companies prepared in accordance with IFRS. The separate statutory ﬁnancial statements of UCB SA prepared in accordance with Belgian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, together with the report of the Board of Directors to the General Assembly of Shareholders, as well as the auditors' report, will be ﬁled at the National Bank of Belgium within the statutory periods, and be available on request or on our website.
Scope change: As a result of the divestment of non-Biopharma activities in the past, UCB reports the results from those activities as a part of proﬁt from discontinued operations.
Adjusted gross profit is the gross profit without the amortization of intangible assets linked to sales.
Restructuring, impairment and other income / expenses (-): Transactions and decisions of a one-time nature that affect UCB's results are shown separately ("restructuring, impairment and other income/expenses" items).
Besides EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes or operating profit), a line for "adjusted EBIT" (underlying operating profit), reflecting the ongoing profitability of the company's biopharmaceutical activities, is included. The adjusted EBIT is equal to the line "operating profit before impairment, restructuring and other income and expenses" reported in the consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization charges) is the operating profit adjusted for amortization, depreciation, impairment charges, restructuring expenses and other income and expenses.
Core EPS is the core profit, or the profit attributable to the UCB shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of restructuring, impairment, other income/expense items, the financial one- offs, the after-tax contribution from discontinued operations and the after-tax amortization of intangibles linked to sales, per non-dilutive weighted average number of shares.
1.2 Key events1
Macroeconomic
UCB operates in and is impacted by global or regional macroeconomic (see Note 2.4) and political environments which include the COVID-19 pandemic and the war against Ukraine as well as the potential implications from major healthcare reforms. During 2022 - and expected to continue into 2023 - potential energy and supply chain disruptions needed to be taken into account as well as inflation, especially leading to inflation indexation of salaries of the Belgian workforce.
Already during the COVID-19 pandemic, UCB's energy and supply chain network proved to be robust and anticipatory. UCB is working hard to ensure continued and consistent supply to be able to serve the needs of people living with severe immunological and neurological diseases. The inflation of salaries and costs is impacting UCB like many other companies. Strong cost discipline enabled UCB to mitigate these
effects in 2022.
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic
The global pandemic of COVID-19 has eased during the course of 2022, and many aspects of life have gone back to pre- pandemic times. However, new variants may return, and UCB will remain vigilant to protect the health of its employees and stakeholders worldwide, especially its patients.
The direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UCB's financial position, performance and cash-flows has been limited. (see Note 2.1) and no special or additional contingency measures are planned to mitigate the expected future impact of this pandemic.
UCB's existing risk management processes are comprehensive and therefore no material unaddressed risks or uncertainties were identified compared to the ones mentioned in the Risk Managementsection of this Integrated Annual Report.
War Against Ukraine
What is happening in Ukraine goes against everything UCB believes in. UCB cherishes and demonstrates an unwavering respect for human life and dignity and firmly stands behind the international condemnation of the aggression and violence since the beginning of the conflict. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues and intensifies, UCB's despairs about the violence and the devastating consequences increase. At the same time, UCB is reminded of past and current wars that receive less coverage but also have devastating effects and also go against UCB's values.
In these difficult times, UCB is guided by its purpose of creating value for patients, now and into the future and its focus on contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable world. That is why UCB is driven to limit the impact of this war on its employees, patients, and their respective communities. Please read the full statement of UCB's stand on www.ucb.com/UCBs-response-to-the-conflict-in-Ukraine. For the current impact on the financial performance, financial position and cash-flows, we refer to Note 2.2of this Integrated Annual Report.
Important agreements / initiatives
In January 2022, UCB and Zogenix, Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which UCB would acquire Zogenix, Inc.
On March 07, 2022, UCB announced the successful completion of the transaction to acquire Zogenix, Inc. for US$ 26.00 per share plus a milestone-based contingent value right (CVR) for a potential cash payment of US$ 2.00 per share (gross) upon EU approval by December 31, 2023, of FINTEPLA®** as an orphan medicine for treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).
The total transaction was valued at up to approximately US$ 1.9 billion/ € 1.7 billion (total transaction value fully diluted). The rare epilepsies drug FINTEPLA®** (fenfluramine) complements UCB's existing treatment offerings and will bring value to patients and their families suffering from Dravet syndrome, from seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and potentially CDKL5 (see pipeline progress below).
In March 2022, UCB announced it will build an innovative and environmentally sustainable gene therapy process development and clinical manufacturing facility on its high-tech campus in Braine-l'Alleud, Wallonia, Belgium. The new facility, representing an investment of more than € 200 million over the coming years, is expected to be operational in 2024. Construction started in the second quarter of 2022.
In December 2022, UCB announced a strategic collaboration with Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, based upon Praxis' PRAX-020 program, for the discovery of small molecule therapeutics as potential treatments of KCNT1-related epilepsies. This collaboration underlines UCB's dedication and global leadership in developing treatments for epilepsy, including rare and genetic epilepsies, with an ambition to create solutions that move from symptomatic relief to those that could address the root causes of disease including genetics-driven approaches. Under the terms of the collaboration, UCB retains an exclusive option to in- license global development and commercialization rights to any resulting KCNT1 small molecule development candidate.
In January 2023, UCB sold an established brands portfolio of five prescription medicines, commercialized in Europe. The portfolio is comprised of pharmaceutical products in a variety of non-core therapeutic categories.
In February 2023, UCB announced FINTEPLA®** (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) as an add-on therapy to other anti-epileptic medicines for patients two years of age and older. FINTEPLA®** was added to UCB's product portfolio via the acquisition of Zogenix, Inc. (see above). In making such approval, the European Commission also adopted the EMA Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) recommendation that the orphan designation for fenfluramine be maintained. As per the merger agreement, this approval milestone triggers the payment to holders of the CVR (US$ 2.00 per Zogenix, Inc. share (gross)) which was agreed to at the time of the Zogenix, Inc. acquisition.
1 From January 1, 2021 up to the publication of date of this report
