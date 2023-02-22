UCB : Financial Reporting Document

1.2 Key events1

Macroeconomic

UCB operates in and is impacted by global or regional macroeconomic (see Note 2.4) and political environments which include the COVID-19 pandemic and the war against Ukraine as well as the potential implications from major healthcare reforms. During 2022 - and expected to continue into 2023 - potential energy and supply chain disruptions needed to be taken into account as well as inflation, especially leading to inflation indexation of salaries of the Belgian workforce.

Already during the COVID-19 pandemic, UCB's energy and supply chain network proved to be robust and anticipatory. UCB is working hard to ensure continued and consistent supply to be able to serve the needs of people living with severe immunological and neurological diseases. The inflation of salaries and costs is impacting UCB like many other companies. Strong cost discipline enabled UCB to mitigate these

effects in 2022.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has eased during the course of 2022, and many aspects of life have gone back to pre- pandemic times. However, new variants may return, and UCB will remain vigilant to protect the health of its employees and stakeholders worldwide, especially its patients.

The direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UCB's financial position, performance and cash-flows has been limited. (see Note 2.1) and no special or additional contingency measures are planned to mitigate the expected future impact of this pandemic.

UCB's existing risk management processes are comprehensive and therefore no material unaddressed risks or uncertainties were identified compared to the ones mentioned in the Risk Managementsection of this Integrated Annual Report.

War Against Ukraine

What is happening in Ukraine goes against everything UCB believes in. UCB cherishes and demonstrates an unwavering respect for human life and dignity and firmly stands behind the international condemnation of the aggression and violence since the beginning of the conflict. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues and intensifies, UCB's despairs about the violence and the devastating consequences increase. At the same time, UCB is reminded of past and current wars that receive less coverage but also have devastating effects and also go against UCB's values.

In these difficult times, UCB is guided by its purpose of creating value for patients, now and into the future and its focus on contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable world. That is why UCB is driven to limit the impact of this war on its employees, patients, and their respective communities. Please read the full statement of UCB's stand on www.ucb.com/UCBs- response-to-the-conflict-in-Ukraine. For the current impact on the financial performance, financial position and cash-flows, we refer to Note 2.2of this Integrated Annual Report.