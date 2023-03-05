Advanced search
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:36:23 2023-03-03 am EST
79.90 EUR   -0.55%
03:20pUcb : Financial Reporting Document
PU
03/03Ucb : Acquisition of own shares
PU
02/24Ucb : Share Repurchase Program 2023 to cover UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for employees
PU
UCB : Financial Reporting Document

03/05/2023 | 03:20pm EST
Further Facts & Figures

Full-Year Report 2022

22nd of February 2023

Disclaimer & safe harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Important factors that could result in such differences include but are not limited to: the global spread and impact of pandemics (such as COVID-19), wars on territories where UCB has businesses, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems. Given these uncertainties, the public is cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this presentation, and do not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. The company continues to follow the development diligently to assess the financial significance of this pandemic to UCB.

UCB expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

In the event of any differences between this Presentation and the Annual or Half Year Report, the information included in the Report shall prevail.

Proprietary and Confidential Property of UCB

UCB - FY results 2022, Feb 2023

2

UCB Story - Since 1928

Continuous adaptation to the changing ecosystem

1928

Emmanuel Janssen established Union

Chimique Belge

(UCB) in Brussels (Belgium), primarily focusing on industrial chemicals

80's

Globalization

with acquisitions in the

Stronger focus on

US, Korea, Thailand

and Japan

research, resulting in the

discovery in 1954 of one of the world's ﬁrst tranquillizers, Atarax®

2004

Focus on biopharmaceuticals

A combination of large, antibody-based

2022

molecules and small, chemically-

derived molecules

2008

Acquisition of Celltech Group Ltd,

a

leading British biotechnology company

Divestiture of non-core business,

2019

starting with the ﬁlms and chemical

Through acquisition of

divisions, followed by primary

Zogenix, Inc.

care products

and Confidential Property of UCB

1970's - Development of

1987

Production primary care

a European network

through acquisitions in

products (calcium,

France, Germany, Italy,

vitamins, insulin, etc.)

Spain and the U.K.

during World War II

2006

2016

2021

2000

Acquisition of Schwarz Pharma AG,

based in Germany, bringing

complementary therapeutic and geographic focus

Proprietary

The timeline is not proportionated.

3

UCB's Patient Value Strategy

Sustained company growth - superior shareholder value

Our ambition is to be the patient-preferred biopharma leader, creating patient value for specific populations through unique outcomes, the best experience and improving as many of these lives as possible.

We want to be present and impact specific patient

populations by 2025.

*Data as of 31st of December 2022

We are UCB

We are 8 700* employees

creating value for patients

We bring CIMZIA®, VIMPAT®,

KEPPRA®, BRIVIACT®,

NEUPRO® , NAYZILAM® ,

EVENITY® & BIMZELX® to

over 3.4 million patients*

Focused on R&D:

We invest 30%* of revenue

in R&D - above industry average

We commit to reducing our ecological footprint

We reached in 2022

  • 5.5 billion revenue and
  • 1.26 billion adjusted EBITDA

Proprietary and Confidential Property of UCB

4

Our Core Products - Immunology and Bone

Key information*

BIMZELX®

CIMZIA®

EVENITY®

(bim ekizum ab)

(certolizumab pegol)

(romosozumab)

Psoriasis

Crohn's disease

EU launch progressing

available in EU (DE, FR, IT, ES, NL,

Rheumatoid arthritis

(available in UK, ES & IT as of Q4,

SE, DK, FI, AT, BE, CH & CZ), GB,

Psoriatic arthritis

2022)

JPN, CAN & KSA - Approved in AUS

Axial spondyloarthritis

Launched by Amgen and Astellas in

Regulatory reviews in psoriasis are

Psoriasis

Japan and US and ROW

underway in the US, Turkey, Brazil,

Mexico, Kuwait & Israel.

Psoriatic arthritis, radiographic and

non-radiographic axial

spondyloarthritis under regulatory

review in EU and JPN.

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)

regulatory submissions starting

Q3/2023

> 4 000 patients globally*

180 000 patients

> 400 000 patients since launch

globally*

globally*

No partner; in-house product

Astellas(Japan - 2012)

Amgen (2020)

Cinkate(China - 2019)

2032 (US, without patent term

2024 (US & EU)

2031 (EU & Japan)

extension)

2026 (Japan)

2033 (US)

2036 (EU)

EVENITY® is being launched globally by

2037 (Japan)

Amgen, UCB and Astellas since 2019, with

net sales outside Europe reported by

Amgen and Astellas - also see slide 21.

Proprietary and Confidential Property of UCB

*As of 31st of December 2022; Loss of Exclusivity dates are indicative;

5

ROW: rest of world

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 20:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 214 M 5 527 M 5 527 M
Net income 2023 443 M 470 M 470 M
Net Debt 2023 2 025 M 2 146 M 2 146 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,5x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 15 149 M 16 057 M 16 057 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 8 406
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 79,90 €
Average target price 95,78 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fiona du Monceau-de Hemptinne Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer, EVP & Head-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCB8.62%16 057
CSL LIMITED1.83%95 389
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.02%43 109
BIOGEN INC.-2.40%39 050
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-3.51%31 110
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.0.98%20 547