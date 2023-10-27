Disclaimer & safe harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Important factors that could result in such differences include but are not limited to: the global spread and impact of pandemics (such as COVID-19), wars on territories where UCB has businesses, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems. Given these uncertainties, the public is cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this presentation, and do not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. The company continues to follow the development diligently to assess the financial significance of this pandemic to UCB.

UCB expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

In the event of any differences between this Presentation and the Annual or Half Year Report, the information included in the Report shall prevail.

UCB - HY results 2023, July 2023

2

UCB Story - Since 1928

Continuous adaptation to the changing ecosystem

1928

Emmanuel Janssen established Union

Chimique Belge

(UCB) in Brussels (Belgium), primarily focusing on industrial chemicals

80's

Globalization

with acquisitions in the

Stronger focus on

US, Korea, Thailand

and Japan

research, resulting in the

discovery in 1954 of one of the world's ﬁrst tranquillizers, Atarax®

2004

Focus on biopharmaceuticals

A combination of large, antibody-based

2022

molecules and small, chemically-

derived molecules

2008

Acquisition of Celltech Group Ltd,

a

leading British biotechnology company

2019

Divestiture of non-core business,

starting with the ﬁlms and chemical

Through acquisition of

divisions, followed by primary

care products

Zogenix, Inc.

1970's - Development of

1987

Production primary care

a European network

through acquisitions in

products (calcium,

France, Germany, Italy,

vitamins, insulin, etc.)

Spain and the U.K.

during World War II

2006

2016

2021

2023

2000

Acquisition of Schwarz Pharma AG,

based in Germany, bringing

complementary therapeutic and geographic focus

The timeline is not proportionated.

3

UCB's Patient Value Strategy

Sustained company growth - superior shareholder value

Our ambition is to be the patient-preferred biopharma leader, creating patient value for specific populations through unique outcomes, the best experience and improving as many of these lives as possible.

We want to be present and impact specific patient

populations by 2025.

*Data as of 31st of December 2022

We are UCB

We are 8 700* employees

creating value for patients

We bring CIMZIA®, VIMPAT®,

KEPPRA®, BRIVIACT®,

NEUPRO® , NAYZILAM® ,

EVENITY® & BIMZELX® to

over 3.4 million patients*

Focused on R&D:

We invest 30%* of revenue

in R&D - above industry average

We commit to reducing our ecological footprint

We reached in 2022

  • 5.5 billion revenue and
  • 1.26 billion adjusted EBITDA

4

Our Core Products - Immunology and Bone

Key information

BIMZELX®

CIMZIA®

EVENITY®

(bim ekizum ab)

(certolizumab pegol)

(romosozumab)

Psoriasis

Crohn's disease

EU launch progressing

Approved in 27 EU Member states, 3 EEA

Rheumatoid Arthritis

(available in Germany, UK, ES, IT, DK,

(Iceland, Norway and Lichtenstein), Great

Psoriatic Arthritis

SE, NL, BE, NO, CH)

Britain/ Switzerland, Japan, Canada, Saudi

non-radiographic and radiographic

Launched by Amgen and Astellas in

Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Mexico and Australia

axial Spondyloarthritis

Japan and by Amgen in US and ROW

Under regulatory review in the US, Turkey,

Psoriasis

Brazil, & Israel

Psoriatic arthritis, radiographic

and non-radiographic axial

Spondyloarthritis

Approved in EU in June 2023

Under regulatory review in GB, AUS, CAN

and Japan; and China (AS)

  • Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) Under regulatory review EU Further submissions starting Q3/2023

> 10 000 patients globally**

180 000 patients

> 485 000 patients since launch

globally*

globally***

No partner; in-house product

Astellas(Japan - 2012)

Amgen(2020)

Cinkate(China - 2019)

2032

(US, without patent term

2024 (US & EU)

2031 (EU & Japan)

extension)

2026 (Japan)

2033 (US)

2036

(EU)

EVENITY® is being launched globally by

2037

(Japan)

Amgen, UCB and Astellas since 2019, with

net sales outside Europe reported by

Amgen and Astellas

*As of 31st of December 2022; **As of 30th of June 2023; ***As of 30th of April 2023; Loss of Exclusivity dates are indicative;

5

ROW: rest of world

Our Core Products - Neurology

Key information*

FINTEPLA®

NAYZILAM®

VIMPAT®

KEPPRA®

BRIVIACT®

NEUPRO®

(fenfluram ine)

(m idazolam )

(lacosam ide)

(levetiracetam )

(brivaracetam )

(rotigotine)

Dravet-syndrome

Epilepsy seizure

Epilepsy POS

Epilepsy POS

Epilepsy POS

Parkinson's disease

Approved and

clusters (US - 2019) -

(pediatric label

Epilepsy PGTCS

Adj. therapy

Restless legs

launched in US, EU,

orphan disease

extension in US,

Epilepsy myoclonic

Monotherapy (US)

syndrome

JPN.

designation

Oct. 2021, and EU

seizures

pediatric label

ODD in US, EU, JP

CHMP positive

extension in US,

Lennox-Gastaut

opinion, Jan. 2022)

Aug. 2021, and EU

syndrome

POS down to 4

CHMP positive

Approved and

years in Japan and

opinion, Jan. 2022)

launched in US, EU;

China

ODD in US, EU, JP

Epilepsy PGTCS

> 1 000 patients

> 90 000 patients in

> 600 000 patients

> 1.8 million

190 000 patients

> 340 000 patients

globally*

the U.S*

globally*

patients

globally*

globally*

globally*

Acquisition of

US only

Daiichi Sankyo

Otsuka

Otsuka

Zogenix, Inc. in 2022

(in-licensed from

(Japan - 2014)

(Japan - 2008-2020)

(Japan - 2002-2020)

Proximagen,2018)

2027 (ODE US Dravet

2028 (US)

2022 (US & EU)

2008 (US)

2026 (US & EU)

2021 (US & EU)

Syndrome)

2024 (Japan)

2010 (EU)

2024 (Japan)

2032 (ODE EU &

2020 (Japan)

2030 (Reformulation

Japan Dravet

patent in EU)

Syndrome)

Sales now reported

under Established Brands

*As of 31st of December 2022; Loss of Exclusivity dates are indicative; CHMP: Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use; ODD: orphan drug

designation; ODE: orphan drug exclusivity; POS: partial onset seizures, also known as focal seizures; PGTCS: primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures;

6

Strong Product Portfolio - Managing Generic Erosion - Ready for Growth

2023 HY Net Sales

€ 2 378 M1

(-12%;-14% CER)

KEPPRA®

14%

CIMZIA®

BRIVIACT®

43%

12%

VIMPAT®

9%

EB

13%

Epilepsy € 957 M

(-33%;-32% CER)

Immunology € 1 093 M

(+8%; +8% CER)

€ M

ACT

CER

CIMZIA®

€ 1 017

+2%

+2%

Continuous growth

KEPPRA®

€ 336

-12%

-9%

Generic competition in Japan since early January 2022

BRIVIACT®

€ 273

+21%

+20%

Continued double-digit growth,

expected peak sales of € 600 M in 2026

VIMPAT®

€ 204

-73%

-72%

Generic erosion since March 2022 in the U.S., since

September 2022 in Europe, starting to stabilize

FINTEPLA®

€ 102

>100%

>100%

Included since March 2022, via acquisition of Zogenix

BIMZELX®

€ 52

>100%

>100%

now captures more than one third of new and switch

prescriptions of IL17 products for psoriasis

NAYZILAM®

€ 42

+17%

+16%

Continued double-digit growth

EVENITY®

€ 24

>100%

>100%

Continued launches throughout Europe, making it available to

more patients

BIMZELX® 2%

FINTEPLA® 4%

Established

NAYZILAM® 2%

EVENITY® 1%

Brands (EB)

€ 325

+1%

+2%

Solid contribution

NEUPRO®

€ 146

-6%

-6%

Now included in Established Brands (EB)

ACT = Actual; CER = constant exchange rates; EB = Established Brands; LGS = Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

1Net sales include € 18 M designated hedges reclassified to net sales; Before this reclassification: Net sales -15% UCB - HY results 2023, July 2023

7

Accelerate & Expand (2019-2021)

  • Preparing for the future
  • Maximize the number of lives we can positively impact
  • Focus on patients that can benefit most
  • Strengthen our R&D to deliver new compounds in shorter cycle times
  • Identify & act on potential opportunities

2019

2020

2021

  • EVENITY® launch
  • NAYZILAM® launch (US)
  • bimekizumab Phase 3 results in PsO
  • bimekizumab Phase 3 start in PsA & AS
  • padsevonil Phase 3 start in focal-onset seizures
  • rozanolixizumab Phase 3 start in MG + Phase 2a in CIDP
  • Agreement to acquire Ra Pharma
  • rozanolixizumab Phase 3 start in ITP (Jan)
  • bimekizumab Phase 3 start in HS (Feb)
  • padsevonil Phase 2b topline results (March)
  • Ra Pharma closing (April)
  • Acquisition of STACCATO® alprazolam (June)
  • CIMZIA® co-promotion agreement with Ferring in the US (July)
  • Partnership with Roche to develop UCB0107 in AD (July)
  • dapirolizumab pegol Phase 3 start in SLE (Q3)
  • bimekizumab filing in PsO (Sept)
  • Acquisition of Handl Therapeutics & new R&D collaboration with Lacerta Therapeutics (Nov) in gene therapy
  • VIMPAT® PGTCS approval (Q4)
  • bepranemab (UCB0107) Phase 2 started in AD (TOGETHER trial) in Q2
  • EU: CHMP positive opinion on BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) in June 2021
  • rozanolixizumab in CIDP de-prioritized (Feb)
  • zilucoplan Phase 2 topline results in IMNM with good safety data, but C5 not relevant in this disease - discontinued
  • rozanolixizumab Phase 2 in AIE started in Q3
  • rozanolixizumab Phase 3 in MOG-antibody disease started in Q4
  • STACCATO® alprazolam Phase 3 started in active epileptic seizure in Q4
  • rozanolixizumab / zilucoplan Phase 3 topline results in myasthenia gravis late 2021 / early 2022
  • bimekizumab Phase 3 topline results in psoriatic arthritis & axial spondyloarthritis (end of 2021/early 2022)
  • Out-licensingof zampilimab to Chiesi
  • Partnering with Novartis in Parkinson's disease

AD: Alzheimer's disease; AIE: autoimmune encephalitis; AS: axial spondyloarthritis; CIDP: Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy; HS: hidradenitis suppurativa; IMNM: Immune-Mediated

Necrotizing Myopathy; ITP: Immune Thrombocytopenia; MG: myasthenia gravis; MOG: myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein; PGTCS: primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures; PsO: psoriasis; PsA:

psoriatic arthritis; SLE: systemic lupus erythematosus

8

UCB Epilepsy Leadership across the Globe

>3.2

million

epilepsy patients

under care worldwide in 2022

worldwide epilepsy

net sales

>€1.83 bn1

1 million

compounds per drug screening

>6

targeted projects in early

discovery pipeline

>250

interventional studies

>25,000

patients enrolled

UCB's Portfolio of Epilepsy Solutions

Strategic Epilepsy Investments and Partnerships

Patient

Solution

Acquisitions

Drug

Discovery

Research

Transcriptomic Big Data

Library in Epilepsy

Digital

Health

1Full Year 2022

9

CIMZIA®

Exceeded peak sales ambition of over € 2bn already in 2022

For patients (including women of child-bearing age) living with

  • Rheumatoid arthritis
  • Psoriatic arthritis
  • Psoriasis
  • (non-radiographic)Axial spondyloarthritis
  • Crohn's disease (US)3

Peak sales guidance: > € 2 billion by 2024

Loss of Exclusivity1

2024 US & EU

2 085

2026 Japan

1 799

1 841

1 712

UCB

of

1 424

1 446

1 381

Property

1 304

1 083

Confidential

797

and

594

Proprietary

467

416

312

198

1

10

75

288

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Global sales

U.S.

Europe

In'tl markets

Net sales in € million, FY numbers2

1 Loss of Exclusivity dates are indicative; 2 Numbers may not add due to rounding; 3 Partnered with Ferring

10

