This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
Important factors that could result in such differences include but are not limited to: the global spread and impact of pandemics (such as COVID-19), wars on territories where UCB has businesses, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems. Given these uncertainties, the public is cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this presentation, and do not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. The company continues to follow the development diligently to assess the financial significance of this pandemic to UCB.
UCB expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.
In the event of any differences between this Presentation and the Annual or Half Year Report, the information included in the Report shall prevail.
UCB - HY results 2023, July 2023
UCB Story - Since 1928
Continuous adaptation to the changing ecosystem
1928
Emmanuel Janssen established Union
Chimique Belge
(UCB) in Brussels (Belgium), primarily focusing on industrial chemicals
80's
Globalization
with acquisitions in the
Stronger focus on
US, Korea, Thailand
and Japan
research, resulting in the
discovery in 1954 of one of the world's ﬁrst tranquillizers, Atarax®
2004
Focus on biopharmaceuticals
A combination of large, antibody-based
2022
molecules and small, chemically-
derived molecules
2008
Acquisition of Celltech Group Ltd,
a
leading British biotechnology company
2019
Divestiture of non-core business,
starting with the ﬁlms and chemical
Through acquisition of
divisions, followed by primary
care products
Zogenix, Inc.
1970's - Development of
1987
Production primary care
a European network
through acquisitions in
products (calcium,
France, Germany, Italy,
vitamins, insulin, etc.)
Spain and the U.K.
during World War II
2006
2016
2021
2023
2000
Acquisition of Schwarz Pharma AG,
based in Germany, bringing
complementary therapeutic and geographic focus
The timeline is not proportionated.
UCB's Patient Value Strategy
Sustained company growth - superior shareholder value
Our ambition is to be the patient-preferred biopharma leader, creating patient value for specific populations through unique outcomes, the best experience and improving as many of these lives as possible.
We want to be present and impact specific patient
populations by 2025.
*Data as of 31st of December 2022
We are UCB
We are 8 700* employees
creating value for patients
We bring CIMZIA®, VIMPAT®,
KEPPRA®, BRIVIACT®,
NEUPRO® , NAYZILAM® ,
EVENITY® & BIMZELX® to
over 3.4 million patients*
Focused on R&D:
We invest 30%* of revenue
in R&D - above industry average
We commit to reducing our ecological footprint
We reached in 2022
- 5.5 billion revenue and
- 1.26 billion adjusted EBITDA
Our Core Products - Immunology and Bone
Key information
BIMZELX®
CIMZIA®
EVENITY®
(bim ekizum ab)
(certolizumab pegol)
(romosozumab)
•
Psoriasis
Crohn's disease
EU launch progressing
Approved in 27 EU Member states, 3 EEA
Rheumatoid Arthritis
(available in Germany, UK, ES, IT, DK,
(Iceland, Norway and Lichtenstein), Great
Psoriatic Arthritis
SE, NL, BE, NO, CH)
Britain/ Switzerland, Japan, Canada, Saudi
non-radiographic and radiographic
Launched by Amgen and Astellas in
Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Mexico and Australia
axial Spondyloarthritis
Japan and by Amgen in US and ROW
Under regulatory review in the US, Turkey,
Psoriasis
Brazil, & Israel
•
Psoriatic arthritis, radiographic
and non-radiographic axial
Spondyloarthritis
Approved in EU in June 2023
Under regulatory review in GB, AUS, CAN
and Japan; and China (AS)
- Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) Under regulatory review EU Further submissions starting Q3/2023
> 10 000 patients globally**
180 000 patients
> 485 000 patients since launch
globally*
globally***
No partner; in-house product
Astellas(Japan - 2012)
Amgen(2020)
Cinkate(China - 2019)
2032
(US, without patent term
2024 (US & EU)
2031 (EU & Japan)
extension)
2026 (Japan)
2033 (US)
2036
(EU)
EVENITY® is being launched globally by
2037
(Japan)
Amgen, UCB and Astellas since 2019, with
net sales outside Europe reported by
Amgen and Astellas
*As of 31st of December 2022; **As of 30th of June 2023; ***As of 30th of April 2023; Loss of Exclusivity dates are indicative;
ROW: rest of world
Our Core Products - Neurology
Key information*
FINTEPLA®
NAYZILAM®
VIMPAT®
KEPPRA®
BRIVIACT®
NEUPRO®
(fenfluram ine)
(m idazolam )
(lacosam ide)
(levetiracetam )
(brivaracetam )
(rotigotine)
Dravet-syndrome
• Epilepsy seizure
Epilepsy POS
Epilepsy POS
Epilepsy POS
Parkinson's disease
Approved and
clusters (US - 2019) -
(pediatric label
Epilepsy PGTCS
Adj. therapy
Restless legs
launched in US, EU,
orphan disease
extension in US,
Epilepsy myoclonic
Monotherapy (US)
syndrome
JPN.
designation
Oct. 2021, and EU
seizures
pediatric label
ODD in US, EU, JP
CHMP positive
extension in US,
Lennox-Gastaut
opinion, Jan. 2022)
Aug. 2021, and EU
syndrome
POS down to 4
CHMP positive
Approved and
years in Japan and
opinion, Jan. 2022)
launched in US, EU;
China
ODD in US, EU, JP
Epilepsy PGTCS
> 1 000 patients
> 90 000 patients in
> 600 000 patients
> 1.8 million
190 000 patients
> 340 000 patients
globally*
the U.S*
globally*
patients
globally*
globally*
globally*
Acquisition of
US only
Daiichi Sankyo
Otsuka
Otsuka
Zogenix, Inc. in 2022
(in-licensed from
(Japan - 2014)
(Japan - 2008-2020)
(Japan - 2002-2020)
Proximagen,2018)
2027 (ODE US Dravet
2028 (US)
2022 (US & EU)
2008 (US)
2026 (US & EU)
2021 (US & EU)
Syndrome)
2024 (Japan)
2010 (EU)
2024 (Japan)
2032 (ODE EU &
2020 (Japan)
2030 (Reformulation
Japan Dravet
patent in EU)
Syndrome)
Sales now reported
under Established Brands
*As of 31st of December 2022; Loss of Exclusivity dates are indicative; CHMP: Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use; ODD: orphan drug
designation; ODE: orphan drug exclusivity; POS: partial onset seizures, also known as focal seizures; PGTCS: primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures;
Strong Product Portfolio - Managing Generic Erosion - Ready for Growth
2023 HY Net Sales
€ 2 378 M1
(-12%;-14% CER)
KEPPRA®
14%
CIMZIA®
BRIVIACT®
43%
12%
VIMPAT®
9%
EB
13%
Epilepsy € 957 M
(-33%;-32% CER)
Immunology € 1 093 M
(+8%; +8% CER)
€ M
ACT
CER
CIMZIA®
€ 1 017
+2%
+2%
Continuous growth
KEPPRA®
€ 336
-12%
-9%
Generic competition in Japan since early January 2022
BRIVIACT®
€ 273
+21%
+20%
Continued double-digit growth,
expected peak sales of € 600 M in 2026
VIMPAT®
€ 204
-73%
-72%
Generic erosion since March 2022 in the U.S., since
September 2022 in Europe, starting to stabilize
FINTEPLA®
€ 102
>100%
>100%
Included since March 2022, via acquisition of Zogenix
BIMZELX®
€ 52
>100%
>100%
now captures more than one third of new and switch
prescriptions of IL17 products for psoriasis
NAYZILAM®
€ 42
+17%
+16%
Continued double-digit growth
EVENITY®
€ 24
>100%
>100%
Continued launches throughout Europe, making it available to
more patients
BIMZELX® 2%
FINTEPLA® 4%
Established
NAYZILAM® 2%
EVENITY® 1%
Brands (EB)
€ 325
+1%
+2%
Solid contribution
NEUPRO®
€ 146
-6%
-6%
Now included in Established Brands (EB)
ACT = Actual; CER = constant exchange rates; EB = Established Brands; LGS = Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
1Net sales include € 18 M designated hedges reclassified to net sales; Before this reclassification: Net sales -15% UCB - HY results 2023, July 2023
Accelerate & Expand (2019-2021)
- Preparing for the future
- Maximize the number of lives we can positively impact
- Focus on patients that can benefit most
- Strengthen our R&D to deliver new compounds in shorter cycle times
- Identify & act on potential opportunities
2019
2020
2021
- EVENITY® launch
- NAYZILAM® launch (US)
- bimekizumab Phase 3 results in PsO
- bimekizumab Phase 3 start in PsA & AS
- padsevonil Phase 3 start in focal-onset seizures
- rozanolixizumab Phase 3 start in MG + Phase 2a in CIDP
- Agreement to acquire Ra Pharma
- rozanolixizumab Phase 3 start in ITP (Jan)
- bimekizumab Phase 3 start in HS (Feb)
- padsevonil Phase 2b topline results (March)
- Ra Pharma closing (April)
- Acquisition of STACCATO® alprazolam (June)
- CIMZIA® co-promotion agreement with Ferring in the US (July)
- Partnership with Roche to develop UCB0107 in AD (July)
- dapirolizumab pegol Phase 3 start in SLE (Q3)
- bimekizumab filing in PsO (Sept)
- Acquisition of Handl Therapeutics & new R&D collaboration with Lacerta Therapeutics (Nov) in gene therapy
- VIMPAT® PGTCS approval (Q4)
- bepranemab (UCB0107) Phase 2 started in AD (TOGETHER trial) in Q2
- EU: CHMP positive opinion on BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) in June 2021
- rozanolixizumab in CIDP de-prioritized (Feb)
- zilucoplan Phase 2 topline results in IMNM with good safety data, but C5 not relevant in this disease - discontinued
- rozanolixizumab Phase 2 in AIE started in Q3
- rozanolixizumab Phase 3 in MOG-antibody disease started in Q4
- STACCATO® alprazolam Phase 3 started in active epileptic seizure in Q4
- rozanolixizumab / zilucoplan Phase 3 topline results in myasthenia gravis late 2021 / early 2022
- bimekizumab Phase 3 topline results in psoriatic arthritis & axial spondyloarthritis (end of 2021/early 2022)
- Out-licensingof zampilimab to Chiesi
- Partnering with Novartis in Parkinson's disease
AD: Alzheimer's disease; AIE: autoimmune encephalitis; AS: axial spondyloarthritis; CIDP: Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy; HS: hidradenitis suppurativa; IMNM: Immune-Mediated
Necrotizing Myopathy; ITP: Immune Thrombocytopenia; MG: myasthenia gravis; MOG: myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein; PGTCS: primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures; PsO: psoriasis; PsA:
psoriatic arthritis; SLE: systemic lupus erythematosus
UCB Epilepsy Leadership across the Globe
>3.2
million
epilepsy patients
under care worldwide in 2022
worldwide epilepsy
net sales
>€1.83 bn1
1 million
compounds per drug screening
>6
targeted projects in early
discovery pipeline
>250
interventional studies
>25,000
patients enrolled
UCB's Portfolio of Epilepsy Solutions
Strategic Epilepsy Investments and Partnerships
Patient
Solution
Acquisitions
Drug
Discovery
Research
Transcriptomic Big Data
Library in Epilepsy
Digital
Health
1Full Year 2022
CIMZIA®
Exceeded peak sales ambition of over € 2bn already in 2022
For patients (including women of child-bearing age) living with
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Psoriasis
- (non-radiographic)Axial spondyloarthritis
- Crohn's disease (US)3
Peak sales guidance: > € 2 billion by 2024
Loss of Exclusivity1
•
2024 US & EU
2 085
•
2026 Japan
1 799
1 841
1 712
UCB
of
1 424
1 446
1 381
467
416
312
198
1
75
288
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Global sales
U.S.
Europe
In'tl markets
Net sales in € million, FY numbers2
1 Loss of Exclusivity dates are indicative; 2 Numbers may not add due to rounding; 3 Partnered with Ferring
