About BIMZELX® in the United States (U.S.) and in the European Union (EU)

In the U.S.

BIMZLEX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) is approved for the treatment of

In the EU

Approved indications for BIMZELX ® (bimekizumab) are:

moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.1

Plaque

Psoriasis

Psoriatic

Arthritis

Axial Spondyloarthritis

Bimekizumab is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.2

Bimekizumab, alone or in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).2

Bimekizumab is indicated for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP), and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to non-steroidalanti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to conventional therapy.2

References: 1. BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) U.S. PI. www.ucb-usa.com/bimzelx-prescribing-information.pdf. Accessed March 2024; 2. BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) EU

SmPC. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Accessed March 2024.

Introduction

Emmanuel Caeymaex

Executive Vice President

Immunology Solutions & Head of U.S.

Antje Witte

Agenda

Dr. Andrew Blauvelt

Blauvelt Consulting, LLC

Lake Oswego, OR, USA

WELCOME

INTRODUCTION

BIMZELX®

Four-Year Data in Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

SUMMARY

Q & A Session Facilitated by Antje Witte

BIMZELX® is the first and only approved biologic to selectively target IL-17F in addition to IL-17A

Approvals in Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

12

41

>20,000

REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

COUNTRIES

PATIENTS ±

Approvals in Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) and/or Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) including non-radiographic axSpA (nr-axSpA)and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)

European

Great

Japan3

United Arab

Saudi

Canada6

(PsA)

Union1

Britain2

Emirates4

Arabia5

References: 1. BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) EU SmPC. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last Accessed March 2024; 2. BIMZELX GB Prescribing

Information GB.https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12834/smpchttps://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12833/smpcLast accessed: March 2024; 3. BIMZELX Japan Prescribing Information -

https://www.pmda.go.jp/english/review-services/reviews/approved-information/drugs/0001.html. .Last accessed: March 2024; 4.https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/registered-medical-product-directory.Last

accessed: March 2024; 5. https://www.sfda.gov.sa/enLast accessed: March 2024; 6. BIMZELX Canada Prescribing Information https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00064702.PDF. Last accessed: March 2024.;

IL-17 plays a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases

Innate immunity driven pathology5

Innate lymphocytes5 IL-175

Adaptive immunity driven pathology1

IL-235

Adaptive IL-175 lymphocytes5

Proprietary

IL-17 production by innate lymphocytes

can be independent of IL-236,7

†U.S. prevalence.

References: 1. National Psoriasis Foundation. Statistics. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/content/statistics. Last accessed: March 2024; 2. Gladman DD, et al. Ann Rheum Dis. 2005; 64 (Suppl 2): ii14-7; 3. Reveille JD. AM J Med Sci. 2013; 345(6):431-36. 4. Calao M et al. PLoS ONE. 2018;13(7):e0200683. 5. Tsukazaki H, Kaito T. Int J Mol Sci. 2020;21(17):6401. 6. Cole S et al. Front Immunol. 2020;11:585134. 7. Łukasik Z, et al. Rheumatology (Oxford). 2021;60(Suppl 4):iv16-iv2

IL-17F/F5

IL-17A/F5

IL-17A/A5

7

In Phase 3 clinical studies in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis bimekizumab demonstrated rapid, complete and maintained response

Patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis place a high value on treatment which provides*1

  • Clear skin
  • Sustained response
  • Rapid onset of action

Rapid

>7 out of 10

achieved PASI 75

at Week 4 after

patients

1 dose 2,3,4

Complete

~6 out of 10

achieved PASI 100 at Week 16 2,3,4

patients

Maintained

>6 out of 10

achieved PASI 100 up to Year 1 2,4

patients

The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse event in bimekizumab-treated patients were nasopharyngitis, oral candidiasis, and upper respiratory tract infection*2,3

  • U.S. Cross Sectional Patient Survey (N=500); Attributes are not exclusive
    † 52-56 weeks
  • Reported in more than 5% of bimekizumab-treated patients

References: 1. Gorelick J, et al. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2019;9: 785-797. 2. Reich K, et al. Lancet. 2021;397(10273):487-498. 3. Gordon KB, et al. Lancet. 2021; 397(10273):475-486. 4. Warren RB, et al. N Engl J Med. 2021; 385(2):130-141.

The primary endpoints in the three Phase 3 studies were PASI 90 at week 16 and IGA 0/1 at week 16

The primary endpoints in the three Phase 3 studies were PASI 90 at week 16 and IGA 0/1 at week 16

In post-hoc analyses bimekizumab demonstrated high levels of skin clearance in patients with an inadequate response to other therapies

PASI 100 with bimekizumab in patients with an inadequate response to secukinumab, ustekinumab or adalimumab PASI 90 (post hoc analyses)

Proportion of patients achieving PASI100 (%)

100

PASI 100 responses among

PASI 90 non-responders (mNRI)

75

70%

70%

58%

50

42%

51%

25

33%

21%

ADA/BKZ Q4W/BKZ (N=54)

UST/BKZ (N=44)

0

SEC/BKZ (N=53)

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

56

60

64

68

72

76

80

0

Weeks since switch

Figure adapted from reference 1. Clinical responses in PASI 90 non-responders initially treated with ADA, UST or SEC who switched to BKZ (mNRI). In BE SURE, patients switched from ADA to BKZ at Week 24. In BE VIVID, patients switched from UST to BKZ upon entry to the BE BRIGHT OLE at Week 52. In BE RADIANT, patients switched from SEC to BKZ upon entry to the BE RADIANT OLE at Week 48. On entering the OLEs, PASI 90 non-responders received BKZ 320 mg Q4W and could switch to Q8W during the OLE according to study designs. For mNRI, patients with missing data following treatment discontinuation due to lack of efficacy were considered non-responders, whereas all other missing data were imputed using multiple imputation.; ADA, adalimumab; BKZ, bimekizumab; mNRI, modified non-responder imputation; OLE, open-label extension; PASI, Psoriasis Area and Severity Index; Q4W, every 4 weeks; Q8W, every 8 weeks; SEC, secukinumab; UST, ustekinumab.

1. Kokolakis G, et al. Br J Dermatol. 2023;188(3):330-40.

Dr. Andrew Blauvelt

Blauvelt Consulting, LLC Lake Oswego, OR, USA

BIMZELX®

Four-Year Data in Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

