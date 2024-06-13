UCB VIRTUAL BRIEFING
UCB's gMG Portfolio
RYSTIGGO® & ZILBRYSQ®
Capital Market Call
12th June 2024
Capital Market Call - 12th June 2024
Agenda
Antje Witte
Head of Investor Relations, UCB
Kimberly Moran
PhD, MBA, CDP
Head of US Rare Diseases
Michelle Mackechnie PhD
Global Medical Indication Lead Myasthenia Gravis
Dr. Suraj Muley
Professor, Clinical Scholar, Neurology
Faculty, College of Medicine, Phoenix,
Arizona
WELCOME
INTRODUCTION: UCB IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS
UCB'S GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS PORTFOLIO: RECENT DATA SNAPSHOTS (AAN)
EXPERIENCE WITH RYSTIGGO® & ZILBRYSQ® IN CLINICAL SETTING
Q & A Session
INTRODUCTION
Kimberly Moran
PhD, MBA, CDP
Head of US Rare Diseases
UCB in generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)
Offering choice to patients living with an unpredictable and heterogenous disease to address individual needs
Lack of disease control
Disease control
rozanolixizumab and
Two distinct
Clinically meaningful
Rapid administration
zilucoplan
mechanisms of
data in a broad
in the home or
Differentiated
action
patient population
hospital setting
portfolio
Two treatments
Targeting pathogenic
Robust efficacy and
SC infusion
to serve
targeted to the
autoantibodies and the
safety in patients with
(rozanolixizumab)
individual
underlying gMG disease
complement pathway
AChR Ab+ and MuSK
and SC injection
patient needs
pathophysiology
Ab+ gMG1,2
(zilucoplan)
AChR Ab+ = Acetylcholinesterase Receptor Positive; gMG = generalized Myasthenia Gravis; MuSK Ab+ = Muscle Specific Kinase Positive; SC = Subcutaneous; 1 Bril V, et al. Lancet Neurol. 2023;22:383‒394; 2 Howard JF, et al. Lancet Neurol. 2023;22:395‒406.
Capital Market Call - 12th June 2024
UCB's Differentiated GMG Portfolio: Strong Launch Trajectory
- RYSTIGGO® & ZILBRYSQ® market authorization in >20 countries
- EU Early Access Program underway in several countries
Launches Authorizations
Market
June 23:
September 23: RYSTIGGO®
RYSTIGGO®
& ZILBRYSQ®
FDA approval
MHLW approval (Japan)
(U.S.)
2023
Q3 23:
RYSTIGGO® U.S.
Launch
October 23:
December 23:
January 24:
January 24:
ZILBRYSQ® FDA
ZILBRYSQ®
RYSTIGGO®
ZILBRYSQ®
approval (U.S.)
EC approval (EU)
EC approval (EU)
MHRA approval (UK)
2024
Q4 23: RYSTIGGO®
Q1 24: ZILBRYSQ®
Q1 24: RYSTIGGO®
Japan Launch
U.S. Launch
Austria Launch
Q1 24: ZILBRYSQ®
Q2 24: ZILBRYSQ®
Japan Launch
Q1 24: ZILBRYSQ®
Austria Launch
Germany Launch
Q1 24: RYSTIGGO®
Germany Launch
UCB'S gMG PORTFOLIO: RECENT DATA (AAN)
Michelle Mackechnie
PhD
Global Medical Indication Lead
Myasthenia Gravis
Advancing the science with the UCB portfolio at AAN 2024
Rozanolixizumab
Safety and efficacy of chronic weekly rozanolixizumab treatment (MG0004)
Bril V, et al.
Post hoc analysis of MG Symptoms PRO responder rates in the MycarinG study
Habib AA, et al.
Drivers of new rozanolixizumab treatment cycles in MycarinG and open-label extension studies
Mahuwala ZK, et al.
Response to rozanolixizumab across treatment cycles: A post hoc analysis
Pascuzzi RM, et al.
Data supporting…
Long-term use
Corticosteroid sparing
Benefits of zilucoplan as a peptide
Improved fatigue
Treatment flexibility
Patient preference for self-injection IV C5 inhibitors switch to zilucoplan
Responder rates
Zilucoplan
Long-term safety and efficacy of zilucoplan
in MG: Additional interim analyses
of RAISE-XT
Howard JF Jr., et al.
Safety, efficacy, and patient preference for SC zilucoplan in MG after switching from IV C5 inhibitors: An interim analysis of
a Phase 3b study
Freimer M, et al.
8
Capital Market Call - 12th June 2024
Pascuzzi RM, et al. Poster P10-11-005
High responder* rates across subsequent cycles of rozanolixizumab
- The majority of patients were responders after the first cycle of rozanolixizumab
- MG-ADL,MGC and QMG response rates remained high across subsequent treatment cycles
- >50% of the non-responders to
Cycle 1 achieved a response to a subsequent treatment cycle
*Response to rozanolixizumab was defined as an improvement from baseline of ≥2.0 points in MG-ADL score and ≥3.0 points in MGC and QMG scores at the end of each cycle (Day 43). MG-ADL, Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living; MGC, Myasthenia Gravis Composite; QMG, Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis.
Pascuzzi RM, et al. Poster presented at AAN 2024. P10-11-005.
Capital Market Call - 12th June 2024
9
Bril V, et al. Poster P4-14-017
In MG0004, chronic weekly dosing study, the long-term safety and tolerability of rozanolixizumab was reinforced
• In this Phase 3 OLE chronic weekly study,
rozanolixizumab was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with repeated cycles
• No serious, severe or opportunistic
infections, and no infections led to study discontinuation
• No clinically relevant reductions in albumin observed
*Patients could switch dose from 10 mg/kg to 7 mg/kg and vice versa at the investigator's discretion.
MG, myasthenia gravis; IVIg, intravenous immunoglobulin; OLE, open-label extension; PLEX, plasma exchange; RLZ, rozanolixizumab.
Bril V, et al. Poster presented at AAN 2024. P4-14-017.
10
Capital Market Call - 12th June 2024
