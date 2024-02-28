Stock UCB UCB
UCB

Equities

UCB

BE0003739530

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles
Other stock markets
 11:39:14 2024-02-28 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
105 EUR +8.09% Intraday chart for UCB +11.46% +33.08%
05:08pm UCB : H2 beat; the prospects remain encouraging Alphavalue
09:00am UCB SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Latest news about UCB

UCB : H2 beat; the prospects remain encouraging Alphavalue
UCB SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
ZILBRYSQ® Is Now Commercially Available in the U.S. for the Treatment of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis in Adult Patients Who Are Anti-Acetylcholine Receptor Antibody Positive CI
Drugmakers set to raise U.S. prices on at least 500 drugs in January RE
UCB Presents New Data About the Real-World Experience of FINTEPLA® (Fenfluramine) and Rare Epilepsy Syndromes At 2023 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting CI
Strides Pharma Science Arm Gets US FDA's Nod for Generic Seizure Treatment MT
UCB SA Announces U.S. Availability of BIMZELX for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate-To-Severe Plaque Psoriasis CI
UCB to Present Post Hoc Analysis of the EXXELERATE Trial Evaluating the Efficacy of CIMZIA®? (Certolizumab Pegol) and Adalimumab in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and High Rheumatoid Factor CI
UCB Presents New Five-Year Data on Bimzelx® (Bimekizumab-Bkzx) in Ankylosing Spondylitis CI
UCB Presents Latest Data from Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Portfolio CI
UCB SA Announces Publication of NAYZILAM® Results in 'Epilepsy & Behavior' Examining the Impact of Dose on Return to Full Baseline Function for People with Seizure Clusters CI
Global markets live: United Airlines, General Motors, VMware, Nvidia, Exxon Mobil... Our Logo
UCB Gets US FDA Approval for Psoriasis Drug DJ
UCB Announces U.S. FDA Approves BIMZELX (Bimekizumab-Bkzx) for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate-To-Severe Plaque Psoriasis CI
UCB Announces U.S. FDA approval of ZILBRYSQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis CI
UCB Reinforces Commitment to Advancing Care in Hidradenitis Suppurativa with Six Abstracts at SHSA 2023 CI
UCB Announces Phase 3 Data Analysis Presented at EADV 2023 Showed Bimekizumab Achieved High Thresholds of Clinical Response in Hidradenitis Suppurativa CI
UCB : H1 surpassed expectations, Bimzelx’s US approval much-awaited in Q3 Alphavalue
Transcript : UCB SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
UCB SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Ucb Announces That Rystiggo Is Commercially Available for the Treatment of Adult Patients in the U.S. with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Who Are Anti-Acetylcholine Receptor or Anti-Muscle-Specific Tyrosine Kinase Antibody Positive CI
Cybin Appoints Aaron Bartlone as Chief Operating Officer MT
UCB Announces Resignation of Head of Neurology Solutions Charl Van Zyl CI
Transcript : UCB SA - Special Call
Ucb Announces U.S. Fda Approval of Rystiggo (Rozanolixizumab-Noli) for the Treatment of Adults with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis CI

Company Profile

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , BEL-20
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for UCB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
97.14 EUR
Average target price
101.6 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.63%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Biopharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
UCB Stock UCB
+33.08% 20B
CSL LIMITED Stock CSL Limited
-0.36% 90.33B
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Stock Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
+5.39% 43.16B
BIOGEN INC. Stock Biogen Inc.
-13.87% 32.55B
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Stock Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-13.40% 18.02B
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Stock BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-7.46% 17.11B
INCYTE CORPORATION Stock Incyte Corporation
-3.34% 13.7B
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Stock Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-5.62% 13.04B
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Stock WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-37.64% 10.09B
INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC. Stock Innovent Biologics, Inc.
-1.64% 8.75B
Biopharmaceuticals
