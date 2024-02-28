UCB
Equities
UCB
BE0003739530
Pharmaceuticals
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|105 EUR
|+8.09%
|+11.46%
|+33.08%
|05:08pm
|UCB : H2 beat; the prospects remain encouraging
|09:00am
|UCB SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+33.08%
|20B
|-0.36%
|90.33B
|+5.39%
|43.16B
|-13.87%
|32.55B
|-13.40%
|18.02B
|-7.46%
|17.11B
|-3.34%
|13.7B
|-5.62%
|13.04B
|-37.64%
|10.09B
|-1.64%
|8.75B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock UCB - Euronext Bruxelles
- News UCB
- UCB: H2 beat; the prospects remain encouraging