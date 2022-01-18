UCB Media Room: BIMZELX®▼ (bimekizumab) positive Phase 3 results

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/logo/86a99b25f755738d_org.jpg
** Positive Top-Line Results for BIMZELX^=C2=AE=E2=96=BC(bimekizumab) in Ph= ase 3 Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study ------------------------------------------------------------ =C2=B7 The BE MOBILE 1 study met the primary and all ranked secondary endpo= ints, showing that bimekizumab improved outcomes in patients with active no= n-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis=C2=A0 =C2=B7 BE MOBILE 1 is the second Phase 3 study of bimekizumab across the sp= ectrum of axial spondyloarthritis to report positive results, and together = with the first study in ankylosing spondylitis, supports the potential of b= imekizumab across the full disease spectrum =C2=B7 UCB plans to submit regulatory applications for bimekizumab in axial= spondyloarthritis in Q3 2022 Brussels, Belgium =E2=80=93 18th January 2022 =E2=80=93 07:00 CET =E2=80=93= Regulated Information =E2=80=93 Inside Information =E2=80=93 UCB, a global= biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive top-line interim analy= sis results showing that the Phase 3 BE MOBILE 1 study met the primary and = all ranked secondary endpoints.^1=C2=A0BE MOBILE 1 is the first study to ev= aluate the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) in adults wi= th active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).=C2=A0 In the BE MOBILE 1 study, bimekizumab demonstrated a statistically signific= ant and clinically meaningful improvement over placebo in the proportion of= patients who achieved the Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International So= ciety 40 percent (ASAS40) response at week 16, the primary endpoint of the = study.^1 ASAS40 measures improvements in disease across four different doma= ins - patient global assessment of disease activity, spinal pain, physical = function and inflammation.^2=C2=A0The primary endpoint used in this study, = ASAS40, set a high threshold for improvement in patient-reported outcomes, = i.e., at least a 40 percent improvement relative to baseline.* The study also met all ranked secondary endpoints. Patients treated with bi= mekizumab achieved significant improvements over placebo at week 16 in the = signs and symptoms of disease as measured by the Bath Ankylosing Spondyliti= s Disease Activity Index (BASDAI); achievement of ASAS partial remission (P= R) and Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS) Major Improvem= ent (MI); and the nocturnal spinal pain score.^1 =E2=80=9CWe=E2=80=99re excited to share top-line findings from the second P= hase 3 study in our clinical program of bimekizumab in axSpA. These positiv= e results, together with the previously reported top-line data from the BE = MOBILE 2 study, support the clinical potential of bimekizumab to improve pa= tient outcomes across the full spectrum of axSpA, including both nr-axSpA a= nd ankylosing spondylitis,=E2=80=9D said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice = President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB.=C2=A0 =C2=A0 =E2=80=9CToday=E2=80=99s positive findings from the Phase 3 BE MOBILE 1 stu= dy provide clear evidence supporting bimekizumab in the treatment of nr-axS= pA, and suggest that targeting IL-17F in addition to IL-17A may be a promis= ing treatment approach for this painful, chronic rheumatic condition that o= ften starts in young adulthood,=E2=80=9D said Prof. Atul Deodhar, MD, MRCP,= Professor of Medicine, Division of Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases, Orego= n Health & Science University, Portland, OR, U.S.=C2=A0 =C2=A0 In BE MOBILE 1, the safety profile of bimekizumab was consistent with safet= y data seen in previous studies with no new observed safety signals.^1 The = safety and efficacy of bimekizumab in nr-axSpA have not been established. B= imekizumab is not approved for use in nr-axSpA or ankylosing spondylitis, a= lso known as radiographic axSpA, by any regulatory authority worldwide. Results from the BE MOBILE 1 study will be presented at upcoming medical co= nferences and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.=C2=A0 The top-line results from the BE MOBILE 1 study build on the positive top-l= ine results from the BE MOBILE 2 study^3=C2=A0in radiographic axSpA, report= ed in December 2021 (https://www.ucb.com/stories-media/Press-Releases/artic=
le/Positive-Top-Line-Results-for-BIMZELXRVbimekizumab-in-Phase-3-Ankylosing= -Spondylitis-Trial) . Based on these results, UCB plans to submit regulator= y applications for bimekizumab in axSpA in the United States and the Europe= an Union in Q3 2022. =C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0=C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 * =C2=A0ASAS40 is achieved when there is at least a 40 percent improvement = relative to baseline, and an absolute improvement of at least two units on = a 0-10 numeric rating scale in at least three of the four domains that=C2= =A0make up the ASAS response criteria =E2=80=93 patient global assessment o= f disease activity, spinal pain, physical function and inflammation - with = no worsening in the remaining domain.^2 About BE MOBILE 1 BE MOBILE 1 is a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled,= parallel group, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety= of bimekizumab in the treatment of adult patients with active non-radiogra= phic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).^2 BE MOBILE is the first Phase 3 b= imekizumab research programme to include patients from China in its study p= opulation. The 52-week study is ongoing with top-line interim analysis resu= lts presented above. For additional details on the study, visit BE MOBILE 1= on clinicaltrials.gov. (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03928704)
BE MOBILE 1 enrolled participants with active disease.^2 Study participants= had to have adult-onset axial spondyloarthritis meeting Assessment of Spon= dyloArthritis International Society (ASAS) classification criteria, inflamm= atory back pain for at least three months and no definitive radiographic sa= croiliitis confirmed by central reading.^2 Patients needed to demonstrate o= bjective signs of inflammation by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or = positive magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Study participants also had to h= ave either failed to respond to two different nonsteroidal anti-inflammator= y drugs (NSAIDs) given at the maximum tolerated dose for a total of four we= eks or have had a history of intolerance to or a contraindication to NSAID = therapy.^2 Patients who had taken a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF=CE=B1)= inhibitor had to have experienced an inadequate response or intolerance to= treatment.^2=C2=A0 About Axial Spondyloarthritis=C2=A0 Non-radiographic axSpA (nr-axSpA) falls under the umbrella of axial spondyl= oarthritis (axSpA), which also includes ankylosing spondylitis, also known = as radiographic axSpA.^4=C2=A0AxSpA is a painful chronic inflammatory disea= se that primarily affects the spine and the joints linking the pelvis and l= ower spine (sacroiliac joints).^5=C2=A0nr-axSpA is defined clinically by th= e absence of definitive x-ray evidence of structural damage to the sacroili= ac joints.^4 The leading symptom of axSpA is inflammatory back pain that im= proves with exercise, but not with rest.^4 Fatigue and stiffness are additi= onal key symptoms. Other common clinical features frequently include acute = anterior uveitis (eye inflammation), enthesitis (inflammation of the points= of insertion of tendons and ligaments into bone), peripheral arthritis, ps= oriasis, inflammatory bowel disease (chronic inflammation of the digestive = tract) and dactylitis (inflammation of the fingers or toes).^4 The overall = prevalence of axSpA is 0.2 percent to 1.4 percent of adults.^6,7=C2=A0Appro= ximately half of all patients with axSpA are patients with nr-axSpA.^4 Appr= oximately two-thirds of patients with AS are men,^8=C2=A0while nr-axSpA is = more common among women with the disease.^8 AxSpA onset usually occurs befo= re the age of 45, often in the 20s.^4 10 to 40 percent of patients with nr-= axSpA progress to ankylosing spondylitis over 2 to 10 years.^4=C2=A0 About BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab)=C2=A0 Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to sel= ectively and directly inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin= 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.^9=C2=A0 = =C2=A0 In the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) and in Great Britai= n, BIMZELX^=C2=AE is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaq= ue psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.^10,11=C2=A0= Bimekizumab is not approved in psoriasis by any other regulatory authority = outside the EU/EEA and Great Britain. Regulatory reviews are underway in Au= stralia, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and the United States. Bimzelx^=C2=AE=E2=96=BC(bimekizumab) EU/EEA Important Safety Information in= Psoriasis The most frequently reported adverse reactions with bimekizumab were upper = respiratory tract infections (14.5%) (most frequently nasopharyngitis) and = oral candidiasis (7.3%). Common adverse reactions (=E2=89=A51/100 to <1/10)= were oral candidiasis, tinea infections, ear infections, herpes simplex in= fections, oropharyngeal candidiasis, gastroenteritis, folliculitis, headach= e, dermatitis and eczema, acne, injection site reactions, fatigue. Elderly = may be more likely to experience certain adverse reactions such as oral can= didiasis, dermatitis and eczema when using bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the act= ive substance or any of the excipients and in patients with clinically impo= rtant active infections (e.g. active tuberculosis).=C2=A0 Bimekizumab may increase the risk of infections. Treatment with bimekizumab= must not be administered in patients with any clinically important active = infection. Patients treated with bimekizumab should be instructed to seek m= edical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of an infection occur. Prior = to initiating treatment with bimekizumab, patients should be evaluated for = tuberculosis (TB) infection. Bimekizumab should not be given in patients wi= th active TB and patients receiving bimekizumab should be monitored for sig= ns and symptoms of active TB.=C2=A0 Cases of new or exacerbations of inflammatory bowel disease have been repor= ted with bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is not recommended in patients with infla= mmatory bowel disease. If a patient develops signs and symptoms of inflamma= tory bowel disease or experiences an exacerbation of pre-existing inflammat= ory bowel disease, bimekizumab should be discontinued and appropriate medic= al management should be initiated. Serious hypersensitivity reactions inclu= ding anaphylactic reactions have been observed with IL-17 inhibitors. If a = serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, administration of bimekizumab sho= uld be discontinued immediately and appropriate therapy initiated.=C2=A0 Live vaccines should not be given in patients treated with bimekizumab. Please consult the summary of product characteristics in relation to other = side effects, full safety and prescribing information.=C2=A0 European SmPC date of revision August 2021. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/do=
cuments/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf Last accessed: January 2022. =E2=96=BC This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This = will allow quick identification of new safety =C2=A0 =C2=A0information. Hea= lthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.= =C2=A0 About UCB=C2=A0 UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company = focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and soluti= ons to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the imm= une system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 600 people in= approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of =E2=82=AC5.3 = billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow u= s on Twitter: @UCB_news. Forward looking statements UCB This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, withou= t limitation, statements containing the words =E2=80=9Cbelieves=E2=80=9D, = =E2=80=9Canticipates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cexpects=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cintends= =E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cplans=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cseeks=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cestim= ates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cmay=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cwill=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Ccont= inue=E2=80=9D and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are= based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statement= s, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be = deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operati= ng margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expect= ed legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practic= es and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-look= ing statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to = known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause th= e actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, = or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed = or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press relea= se. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the gl= obal spread and impact of=C2=A0 COVID-19, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions,= the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them o= n acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with researc= h and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or= under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governme= ntal investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issue= s; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disrupti= ons of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challe= nges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition f= rom other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, e= xchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the admi= nistration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There i= s no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified= in the pipeline, will progress to product approval or that new indications= for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concep= t to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee = safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity= of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture sy= stems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trial= s and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the pa= st and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or pote= ntial products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or lic= ensing collaborations may be subject to differences disputes between the pa= rtners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful= as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB=E2=80=99 ef= forts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operation= s of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have belie= ved at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety= , side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices a= fter they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a produc= t similar to one of UCB=E2=80=99s products that implicate an entire class o= f products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class = of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and = domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, inclu= ding pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescrib= er patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-p= arty payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and = reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or= information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrit= y and availability of UCB=E2=80=99s data and systems.=C2=A0 Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of su= ch forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investiga= tional or approved products described in this press release will be submitt= ed or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in a= ny market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that s= uch products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the = future. UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, on= ly as of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potenti= al impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. = UCB is following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financ= ial significance of this pandemic to UCB. UCB expressly disclaims any duty = to update any information contained in this press release, either to confir= m the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-look= ing statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or c= ircumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is= required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.=C2=A0 Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute a= n offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor = shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdi= ction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to = the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdi= ction.=C2=A0 For further information, contact UCB:=C2=A0 Investor Relations Antje Witte =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 Investor Relations, UCB T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com Corporate Communications Laurent Schots=C2=A0 Media Relations, UCB =C2=A0 T+32.2.559.92.64 =C2=A0Laurent.schots@ucb.com=C2=A0 Brand Communications Eimear O=E2=80=99Brien,=C2=A0 Brand Communications, UCB T + 32.2.559.92.71 eimear.obrien@ucb.com References 1. 