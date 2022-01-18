Log in
UCB Media Room: BIMZELX®▼ (bimekizumab) positive Phase 3 results

01/18/2022 | 02:15am EST
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/logo/86a99b25f755738d_org.jpg ** Positive Top-Line Results for BIMZELX^=C2=AE=E2=96=BC(bimekizumab) in Ph= ase 3 Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study ------------------------------------------------------------ =C2=B7 The BE MOBILE 1 study met the primary and all ranked secondary endpo= ints, showing that bimekizumab improved outcomes in patients with active no= n-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis=C2=A0 =C2=B7 BE MOBILE 1 is the second Phase 3 study of bimekizumab across the sp= ectrum of axial spondyloarthritis to report positive results, and together = with the first study in ankylosing spondylitis, supports the potential of b= imekizumab across the full disease spectrum =C2=B7 UCB plans to submit regulatory applications for bimekizumab in axial= spondyloarthritis in Q3 2022 Brussels, Belgium =E2=80=93 18th January 2022 =E2=80=93 07:00 CET =E2=80=93= Regulated Information =E2=80=93 Inside Information =E2=80=93 UCB, a global= biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive top-line interim analy= sis results showing that the Phase 3 BE MOBILE 1 study met the primary and = all ranked secondary endpoints.^1=C2=A0BE MOBILE 1 is the first study to ev= aluate the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) in adults wi= th active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).=C2=A0 In the BE MOBILE 1 study, bimekizumab demonstrated a statistically signific= ant and clinically meaningful improvement over placebo in the proportion of= patients who achieved the Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International So= ciety 40 percent (ASAS40) response at week 16, the primary endpoint of the = study.^1 ASAS40 measures improvements in disease across four different doma= ins - patient global assessment of disease activity, spinal pain, physical = function and inflammation.^2=C2=A0The primary endpoint used in this study, = ASAS40, set a high threshold for improvement in patient-reported outcomes, = i.e., at least a 40 percent improvement relative to baseline.* The study also met all ranked secondary endpoints. Patients treated with bi= mekizumab achieved significant improvements over placebo at week 16 in the = signs and symptoms of disease as measured by the Bath Ankylosing Spondyliti= s Disease Activity Index (BASDAI); achievement of ASAS partial remission (P= R) and Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS) Major Improvem= ent (MI); and the nocturnal spinal pain score.^1 =E2=80=9CWe=E2=80=99re excited to share top-line findings from the second P= hase 3 study in our clinical program of bimekizumab in axSpA. These positiv= e results, together with the previously reported top-line data from the BE = MOBILE 2 study, support the clinical potential of bimekizumab to improve pa= tient outcomes across the full spectrum of axSpA, including both nr-axSpA a= nd ankylosing spondylitis,=E2=80=9D said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice = President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB.=C2=A0 =C2=A0 =E2=80=9CToday=E2=80=99s positive findings from the Phase 3 BE MOBILE 1 stu= dy provide clear evidence supporting bimekizumab in the treatment of nr-axS= pA, and suggest that targeting IL-17F in addition to IL-17A may be a promis= ing treatment approach for this painful, chronic rheumatic condition that o= ften starts in young adulthood,=E2=80=9D said Prof. Atul Deodhar, MD, MRCP,= Professor of Medicine, Division of Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases, Orego= n Health & Science University, Portland, OR, U.S.=C2=A0 =C2=A0 In BE MOBILE 1, the safety profile of bimekizumab was consistent with safet= y data seen in previous studies with no new observed safety signals.^1 The = safety and efficacy of bimekizumab in nr-axSpA have not been established. B= imekizumab is not approved for use in nr-axSpA or ankylosing spondylitis, a= lso known as radiographic axSpA, by any regulatory authority worldwide. Results from the BE MOBILE 1 study will be presented at upcoming medical co= nferences and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.=C2=A0 The top-line results from the BE MOBILE 1 study build on the positive top-l= ine results from the BE MOBILE 2 study^3=C2=A0in radiographic axSpA, report= ed in December 2021 (https://www.ucb.com/stories-media/Press-Releases/artic= le/Positive-Top-Line-Results-for-BIMZELXRVbimekizumab-in-Phase-3-Ankylosing= -Spondylitis-Trial) . Based on these results, UCB plans to submit regulator= y applications for bimekizumab in axSpA in the United States and the Europe= an Union in Q3 2022. =C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0=C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 * =C2=A0ASAS40 is achieved when there is at least a 40 percent improvement = relative to baseline, and an absolute improvement of at least two units on = a 0-10 numeric rating scale in at least three of the four domains that=C2= =A0make up the ASAS response criteria =E2=80=93 patient global assessment o= f disease activity, spinal pain, physical function and inflammation - with = no worsening in the remaining domain.^2 About BE MOBILE 1 BE MOBILE 1 is a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled,= parallel group, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety= of bimekizumab in the treatment of adult patients with active non-radiogra= phic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).^2 BE MOBILE is the first Phase 3 b= imekizumab research programme to include patients from China in its study p= opulation. The 52-week study is ongoing with top-line interim analysis resu= lts presented above. For additional details on the study, visit BE MOBILE 1= on clinicaltrials.gov. (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03928704) BE MOBILE 1 enrolled participants with active disease.^2 Study participants= had to have adult-onset axial spondyloarthritis meeting Assessment of Spon= dyloArthritis International Society (ASAS) classification criteria, inflamm= atory back pain for at least three months and no definitive radiographic sa= croiliitis confirmed by central reading.^2 Patients needed to demonstrate o= bjective signs of inflammation by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or = positive magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Study participants also had to h= ave either failed to respond to two different nonsteroidal anti-inflammator= y drugs (NSAIDs) given at the maximum tolerated dose for a total of four we= eks or have had a history of intolerance to or a contraindication to NSAID = therapy.^2 Patients who had taken a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF=CE=B1)= inhibitor had to have experienced an inadequate response or intolerance to= treatment.^2=C2=A0 About Axial Spondyloarthritis=C2=A0 Non-radiographic axSpA (nr-axSpA) falls under the umbrella of axial spondyl= oarthritis (axSpA), which also includes ankylosing spondylitis, also known = as radiographic axSpA.^4=C2=A0AxSpA is a painful chronic inflammatory disea= se that primarily affects the spine and the joints linking the pelvis and l= ower spine (sacroiliac joints).^5=C2=A0nr-axSpA is defined clinically by th= e absence of definitive x-ray evidence of structural damage to the sacroili= ac joints.^4 The leading symptom of axSpA is inflammatory back pain that im= proves with exercise, but not with rest.^4 Fatigue and stiffness are additi= onal key symptoms. Other common clinical features frequently include acute = anterior uveitis (eye inflammation), enthesitis (inflammation of the points= of insertion of tendons and ligaments into bone), peripheral arthritis, ps= oriasis, inflammatory bowel disease (chronic inflammation of the digestive = tract) and dactylitis (inflammation of the fingers or toes).^4 The overall = prevalence of axSpA is 0.2 percent to 1.4 percent of adults.^6,7=C2=A0Appro= ximately half of all patients with axSpA are patients with nr-axSpA.^4 Appr= oximately two-thirds of patients with AS are men,^8=C2=A0while nr-axSpA is = more common among women with the disease.^8 AxSpA onset usually occurs befo= re the age of 45, often in the 20s.^4 10 to 40 percent of patients with nr-= axSpA progress to ankylosing spondylitis over 2 to 10 years.^4=C2=A0 About BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab)=C2=A0 Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to sel= ectively and directly inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin= 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.^9=C2=A0 = =C2=A0 In the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) and in Great Britai= n, BIMZELX^=C2=AE is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaq= ue psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.^10,11=C2=A0= Bimekizumab is not approved in psoriasis by any other regulatory authority = outside the EU/EEA and Great Britain. Regulatory reviews are underway in Au= stralia, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and the United States. Bimzelx^=C2=AE=E2=96=BC(bimekizumab) EU/EEA Important Safety Information in= Psoriasis The most frequently reported adverse reactions with bimekizumab were upper = respiratory tract infections (14.5%) (most frequently nasopharyngitis) and = oral candidiasis (7.3%). Common adverse reactions (=E2=89=A51/100 to <1/10)= were oral candidiasis, tinea infections, ear infections, herpes simplex in= fections, oropharyngeal candidiasis, gastroenteritis, folliculitis, headach= e, dermatitis and eczema, acne, injection site reactions, fatigue. Elderly = may be more likely to experience certain adverse reactions such as oral can= didiasis, dermatitis and eczema when using bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the act= ive substance or any of the excipients and in patients with clinically impo= rtant active infections (e.g. active tuberculosis).=C2=A0 Bimekizumab may increase the risk of infections. Treatment with bimekizumab= must not be administered in patients with any clinically important active = infection. Patients treated with bimekizumab should be instructed to seek m= edical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of an infection occur. Prior = to initiating treatment with bimekizumab, patients should be evaluated for = tuberculosis (TB) infection. Bimekizumab should not be given in patients wi= th active TB and patients receiving bimekizumab should be monitored for sig= ns and symptoms of active TB.=C2=A0 Cases of new or exacerbations of inflammatory bowel disease have been repor= ted with bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is not recommended in patients with infla= mmatory bowel disease. If a patient develops signs and symptoms of inflamma= tory bowel disease or experiences an exacerbation of pre-existing inflammat= ory bowel disease, bimekizumab should be discontinued and appropriate medic= al management should be initiated. Serious hypersensitivity reactions inclu= ding anaphylactic reactions have been observed with IL-17 inhibitors. If a = serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, administration of bimekizumab sho= uld be discontinued immediately and appropriate therapy initiated.=C2=A0 Live vaccines should not be given in patients treated with bimekizumab. Please consult the summary of product characteristics in relation to other = side effects, full safety and prescribing information.=C2=A0 European SmPC date of revision August 2021. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/do= cuments/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf Last accessed: January 2022. =E2=96=BC This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This = will allow quick identification of new safety =C2=A0 =C2=A0information. Hea= lthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.= =C2=A0 About UCB=C2=A0 UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company = focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and soluti= ons to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the imm= une system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 600 people in= approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of =E2=82=AC5.3 = billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow u= s on Twitter: @UCB_news. Forward looking statements UCB This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, withou= t limitation, statements containing the words =E2=80=9Cbelieves=E2=80=9D, = =E2=80=9Canticipates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cexpects=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cintends= =E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cplans=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cseeks=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cestim= ates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cmay=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cwill=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Ccont= inue=E2=80=9D and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are= based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statement= s, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be = deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operati= ng margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expect= ed legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practic= es and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-look= ing statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to = known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause th= e actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, = or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed = or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press relea= se. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the gl= obal spread and impact of=C2=A0 COVID-19, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions,= the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them o= n acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with researc= h and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or= under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governme= ntal investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issue= s; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disrupti= ons of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challe= nges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition f= rom other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, e= xchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the admi= nistration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There i= s no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified= in the pipeline, will progress to product approval or that new indications= for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concep= t to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee = safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity= of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture sy= stems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trial= s and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the pa= st and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or pote= ntial products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or lic= ensing collaborations may be subject to differences disputes between the pa= rtners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful= as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB=E2=80=99 ef= forts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operation= s of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have belie= ved at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety= , side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices a= fter they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a produc= t similar to one of UCB=E2=80=99s products that implicate an entire class o= f products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class = of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and = domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, inclu= ding pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescrib= er patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-p= arty payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and = reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or= information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrit= y and availability of UCB=E2=80=99s data and systems.=C2=A0 Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of su= ch forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investiga= tional or approved products described in this press release will be submitt= ed or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in a= ny market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that s= uch products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the = future. UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, on= ly as of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potenti= al impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. = UCB is following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financ= ial significance of this pandemic to UCB. UCB expressly disclaims any duty = to update any information contained in this press release, either to confir= m the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-look= ing statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or c= ircumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is= required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.=C2=A0 Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute a= n offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor = shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdi= ction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to = the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdi= ction.=C2=A0 For further information, contact UCB:=C2=A0 Investor Relations Antje Witte =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 Investor Relations, UCB T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com Corporate Communications Laurent Schots=C2=A0 Media Relations, UCB =C2=A0 T+32.2.559.92.64 =C2=A0Laurent.schots@ucb.com=C2=A0 Brand Communications Eimear O=E2=80=99Brien,=C2=A0 Brand Communications, UCB T + 32.2.559.92.71 eimear.obrien@ucb.com References 1. Data on file. UCB. January 2022. 2. ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Bimek= izumab in Subjects With Active Nonradiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (BE = MOBILE 1). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03928704. L= ast accessed: January 2022. 3. Data on file. UCB. December 2021. 4. Deodhar A. Understanding Axial Spondyloarthritis: A Primer for Managed C= are. Am J Manag Care. 2019;25:S319-S330. 5. van der Heijde D, Gensler L, Deodhar A, et al. Dual Neutralisation of in= terleukin-17A and interleukin-17F With Bimekizumab in Patients With Active = Ankylosing Spondylitis: Results From a 48-week Phase IIb, Randomised, Doubl= e-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Dose-Ranging Study. Ann Rheum Dis. 2020;79(5):= 595-604. 6. Reveille J, Witter J, Weisman M. Prevalence of axial spondylarthritis in= the United States: estimates from a cross-sectional survey. Arthritis Care= Res. 2012;64(6):905-910. 7. Hamilton L, Macgregor A, Toms A, et al. The prevalence of axial spondylo= arthritis in the UK: a cross-sectional cohort study. BMC Musculoskelet Diso= rd. 2015;21(16):392. 8. Boonen A, Sieper J, van der Heijde D, et al. The burden of non-radiograp= hic axial spondyloarthritis. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2015;44(5):556-562. 9. Glatt S, Helmer E, Haier B, et al. First-in-human randomized study of bi= mekizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody and selective dual inhibitor of = IL-17A and IL-17F, in mild psoriasis. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2017;83(5):991-1= 001. 10. BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) EU Summary of Product Characteristics, Aug= ust 2021. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzel= x-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last accessed: January 2022. 11. BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) GB Summary of Product Characteristics http= s://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12834;=C2=A0https://www.medicines.org.= uk/emc/product/12833. Last accessed: January 2022. GenericFile Press release UCB Bimzelx January 18 2022 ENG (https://mb.cision.com/Public= /18595/3487658/be2a85f82b619e9e.pdf) ______________________ If you would rather not receive future communications from UCB SA, please g= o to https://eu.vocuspr.com/OptOut.aspx?2973226x20421x93642x1x6868579x24000= x6&Email=3Dregnews%40symexglobal.com. UCB SA, All=C3=A9e de la Recherche, 60 ., Brussels, . B - 1070 Belgium

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
