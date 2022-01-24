UCB Media Room: BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) Approved in Japan

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 5 595 M 6 332 M 6 332 M Net income 2021 994 M 1 125 M 1 125 M Net Debt 2021 811 M 918 M 918 M P/E ratio 2021 17,0x Yield 2021 1,44% Capitalization 17 208 M 19 517 M 19 476 M EV / Sales 2021 3,22x EV / Sales 2022 3,31x Nbr of Employees 7 600 Free-Float - Chart UCB Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends UCB Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 91,14 € Average target price 114,27 € Spread / Average Target 25,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Stefan Oschmann Chairman Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Development Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) UCB -9.18% 19 517 CSL LIMITED -9.01% 91 245 WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. -3.19% 48 492 SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. -9.41% 45 433 ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.00% 40 336 BIOGEN INC. -8.09% 32 393