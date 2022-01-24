UCB Media Room: BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) Approved in Japan

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/logo/86a99b25f755738d_org.jpg
** BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) Approved in Japan for the Treatment of Plaq= ue Psoriasis, Generalized Pustular Psoriasis and Psoriatic Erythroderma ------------------------------------------------------------ =C2=B7 The third approval for bimekizumab worldwide reinforces UCB=E2=80=99= s commitment to bring new treatment options to the global dermatology commu= nity =C2=B7 Approval is supported by positive results from Phase 3/3b clinical s= tudies which evaluated bimekizumab versus placebo and three commonly used b= iologics, ustekinumab, adalimumab and secukinumab Brussels, Belgium =E2=80=93 24th January 2022 =E2=80=93 07:00 =E2=80=93 UCB= , a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Japanese Min= istry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has granted marketing authorizati= on for BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, = generalized pustular psoriasis and psoriatic erythroderma in patients who a= re not sufficiently responding to existing treatments. Bimekizumab is the f= irst approved psoriasis treatment in Japan that is designed to selectively = and directly inhibit two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes =E2= =80=93 interleukin 17F (IL-17F) and interleukin 17A (IL-17A).=C2=A0 This announcement marks the third approval for bimekizumab worldwide, follo= wing marketing authorization in countries of the European Union/European Ec= onomic Area and Great Britain in August 2021 for the treatment of moderate = to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therap= y.^1,2=C2=A0=C2=A0 =E2=80=9CThe approval of BIMZELX^=C2=AE in Japan is an important milestone = that reinforces UCB=E2=80=99s commitment to the dermatology community and t= o advancing standards of care in psoriasis,=E2=80=9D said Emmanuel Caeymaex= , Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of US, UCB. =E2= =80=9CAt UCB, our ambition is to transform the lives of people living with = severe diseases. We are incredibly proud to bring a new psoriasis treatment= option to healthcare professionals and patients in Japan to help support m= ore patients in reaching their treatment goals.=E2=80=9D=C2=A0 Psoriasis is a common, chronic inflammatory disease with primary involvemen= t of the skin.^3=C2=A0There are several types of psoriasis, though plaque p= soriasis is the most common, comprising between 58 percent and 97 percent o= f all cases.^4=C2=A0Plaque psoriasis is characterized by dry, red plaques, = usually covered with silvery or white scales.^4 Generalized pustular psoria= sis is less common, affecting between 1.1 percent and 12 percent of all cas= es, and characterized by coalescing pustules, filled with non-infectious pu= s.^4 Psoriatic erythroderma is the most serious type of psoriasis character= ized by fiery redness and exfoliation of most of the body surface, affectin= g between 0.4 percent and 7 percent of all cases.^4=C2=A0 The approval in Japan is supported by the positive results from the Phase 3= /3b clinical studies, BE READY, BE VIVID, BE SURE and BE RADIANT which eval= uated the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab compared with placebo, ustekin= umab, adalimumab and secukinumab in adults with moderate to severe plaque p= soriasis, as well as results from the open-label extension study BE BRIGHT.= ^5,6,7,8,9=C2=A0 Bimekizumab demonstrated superior levels of skin clearance= * compared to placebo, ustekinumab, adalimumab and secukinumab, and was gen= erally well-tolerated.^5,6,7,8,9 Full findings from the BE READY and BE VIV= ID studies are published in The Lancet, and the results from the BE SURE an= d BE RADIANT studies are published in The New England Journal of Medicine.^= 5,6,7,8 UCB is committed to bringing bimekizumab to patients worldwide. Bimekizumab= is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) f= or the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults. Regulato= ry reviews are also underway in Australia, Canada and Switzerland. *Bimekizumab was evaluated in Phase 3/3b studies versus placebo (co-primary= endpoint; BE READY and BE VIVID), versus adalimumab (co-primary endpoint; = BE SURE), versus ustekinumab (ranked secondary endpoint; BE VIVID) and vers= us secukinumab (primary endpoint; BE RADIANT).5,6,7,8 About BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) =C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to sel= ectively and directly inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin= 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.^10 About BIMZELX^=C2=AE =E2=96=BC in the EU/EEA*=C2=A0 In the EU, BIMZELX=C2=AE is indicated for the treatment of moderate to seve= re plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.^1 *EU/EEA means European Union/European Economic Area BIMZELX^=C2=AE =E2=96=BC(bimekizumab) EU/EEA Important Safety Information i= n Psoriasis=C2=A0 The most frequently reported adverse reactions with bimekizumab were upper = respiratory tract infections (14.5%) (most frequently nasopharyngitis) and = oral candidiasis (7.3%). Common adverse reactions (=E2=89=A51/100 to <1/10)= were oral candidiasis, tinea infections, ear infections, herpes simplex in= fections, oropharyngeal candidiasis, gastroenteritis, folliculitis, headach= e, dermatitis and eczema, acne, injection site reactions, fatigue. Elderly = may be more likely to experience certain adverse reactions such as oral can= didiasis, dermatitis and eczema when using bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the act= ive substance or any of the excipients and in patients with clinically impo= rtant active infections (e.g. active tuberculosis).=C2=A0 Bimekizumab may increase the risk of infections. Treatment with bimekizumab= must not be administered in patients with any clinically important active = infection. Patients treated with bimekizumab should be instructed to seek m= edical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of an infection occur. Prior = to initiating treatment with bimekizumab, patients should be evaluated for = tuberculosis (TB) infection. Bimekizumab should not be given in patients wi= th active TB and patients receiving bimekizumab should be monitored for sig= ns and symptoms of active TB.=C2=A0 Cases of new or exacerbations of inflammatory bowel disease have been repor= ted with bimekizumab.=C2=A0 Bimekizumab is not recommended in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.= If a patient develops signs and=C2=A0symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseas= e or experiences an exacerbation of pre-existing inflammatory bowel disease= , bimekizumab should be discontinued and appropriate medical management sho= uld be initiated. Serious hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic= reactions have been observed with IL-17 inhibitors. If a serious hypersens= itivity reaction occurs, administration of bimekizumab should be discontinu= ed immediately and appropriate therapy initiated.=C2=A0 Live vaccines should not be given in patients treated with bimekizumab. Please consult the summary of product characteristics in relation to other = side effects, full safety and prescribing information.=C2=A0 European SmPC date of revision August 2021. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/do=
cuments/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf (https:= //www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-i= nformation_en.pdf) Last accessed: January 2022. =E2=96=BC This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This = will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare profe= ssionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions. About UCB=C2=A0 UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company = focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and soluti= ons to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the imm= une system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 600 people in= approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of =E2=82=AC5.3 = billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow u= s on Twitter: @UCB_news. Forward looking statements UCB This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, withou= t limitation, statements containing the words =E2=80=9Cbelieves=E2=80=9D, = =E2=80=9Canticipates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cexpects=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cintends= =E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cplans=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cseeks=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cestim= ates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cmay=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cwill=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Ccont= inue=E2=80=9D and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are= based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statement= s, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be = deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operati= ng margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expect= ed legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practic= es and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-look= ing statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to = known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause th= e actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, = or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed = or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press relea= se. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the gl= obal spread and impact of COVID-19, changes in general economic, business a= nd competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory app= rovals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, cos= ts associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for p= roducts in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judi= cial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integr= ity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data pri= vacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, produc= t liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product= candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes= in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainti= es in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention= of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will b= e discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product approv= al or that new indications for existing products will be developed and appr= oved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical= results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in huma= ns. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be=C2=A0 reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The l= ength of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory appro= val for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar un= predictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the = subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be = subject to differences disputes between the partners or may prove to be not= as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at = the start of such partnership. UCB=E2=80=99 efforts to acquire other produc= ts or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies = may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisit= ion. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturi= ng problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The d= iscovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB=E2=80= =99s products that implicate an entire class of products may have a materia= l adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreove= r, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward manage= d care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, politi= cal and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and= the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legisl= ation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and = outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach = could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB=E2= =80=99s data and systems.=C2=A0 Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of su= ch forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investiga= tional or approved products described in this press release will be submitt= ed or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in a= ny market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that s= uch products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the = future. UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, on= ly as of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potenti= al impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. = UCB is following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financ= ial significance of this pandemic to UCB. For further information, contact UCB:  Investor Relations Antje Witte       Investor Relations, UCB T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com Corporate Communications Laurent Schots  Media Relations, UCB  T+32.2.559.92.64  Laurent.schots@ucb.com  Brand Communications Eimear O'Brien,  Brand Communications, UCB T + 32.2.559.92.71 eimear.obrien@ucb.com                   References 