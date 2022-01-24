Log in
UCB Media Room: BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) Approved in Japan

01/24/2022 | 02:14am EST
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/logo/86a99b25f755738d_org.jpg ** BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) Approved in Japan for the Treatment of Plaq= ue Psoriasis, Generalized Pustular Psoriasis and Psoriatic Erythroderma ------------------------------------------------------------ =C2=B7 The third approval for bimekizumab worldwide reinforces UCB=E2=80=99= s commitment to bring new treatment options to the global dermatology commu= nity =C2=B7 Approval is supported by positive results from Phase 3/3b clinical s= tudies which evaluated bimekizumab versus placebo and three commonly used b= iologics, ustekinumab, adalimumab and secukinumab Brussels, Belgium =E2=80=93 24th January 2022 =E2=80=93 07:00 =E2=80=93 UCB= , a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Japanese Min= istry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has granted marketing authorizati= on for BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, = generalized pustular psoriasis and psoriatic erythroderma in patients who a= re not sufficiently responding to existing treatments. Bimekizumab is the f= irst approved psoriasis treatment in Japan that is designed to selectively = and directly inhibit two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes =E2= =80=93 interleukin 17F (IL-17F) and interleukin 17A (IL-17A).=C2=A0 This announcement marks the third approval for bimekizumab worldwide, follo= wing marketing authorization in countries of the European Union/European Ec= onomic Area and Great Britain in August 2021 for the treatment of moderate = to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therap= y.^1,2=C2=A0=C2=A0 =E2=80=9CThe approval of BIMZELX^=C2=AE in Japan is an important milestone = that reinforces UCB=E2=80=99s commitment to the dermatology community and t= o advancing standards of care in psoriasis,=E2=80=9D said Emmanuel Caeymaex= , Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of US, UCB. =E2= =80=9CAt UCB, our ambition is to transform the lives of people living with = severe diseases. We are incredibly proud to bring a new psoriasis treatment= option to healthcare professionals and patients in Japan to help support m= ore patients in reaching their treatment goals.=E2=80=9D=C2=A0 Psoriasis is a common, chronic inflammatory disease with primary involvemen= t of the skin.^3=C2=A0There are several types of psoriasis, though plaque p= soriasis is the most common, comprising between 58 percent and 97 percent o= f all cases.^4=C2=A0Plaque psoriasis is characterized by dry, red plaques, = usually covered with silvery or white scales.^4 Generalized pustular psoria= sis is less common, affecting between 1.1 percent and 12 percent of all cas= es, and characterized by coalescing pustules, filled with non-infectious pu= s.^4 Psoriatic erythroderma is the most serious type of psoriasis character= ized by fiery redness and exfoliation of most of the body surface, affectin= g between 0.4 percent and 7 percent of all cases.^4=C2=A0 The approval in Japan is supported by the positive results from the Phase 3= /3b clinical studies, BE READY, BE VIVID, BE SURE and BE RADIANT which eval= uated the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab compared with placebo, ustekin= umab, adalimumab and secukinumab in adults with moderate to severe plaque p= soriasis, as well as results from the open-label extension study BE BRIGHT.= ^5,6,7,8,9=C2=A0 Bimekizumab demonstrated superior levels of skin clearance= * compared to placebo, ustekinumab, adalimumab and secukinumab, and was gen= erally well-tolerated.^5,6,7,8,9 Full findings from the BE READY and BE VIV= ID studies are published in The Lancet, and the results from the BE SURE an= d BE RADIANT studies are published in The New England Journal of Medicine.^= 5,6,7,8 UCB is committed to bringing bimekizumab to patients worldwide. Bimekizumab= is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) f= or the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults. Regulato= ry reviews are also underway in Australia, Canada and Switzerland. *Bimekizumab was evaluated in Phase 3/3b studies versus placebo (co-primary= endpoint; BE READY and BE VIVID), versus adalimumab (co-primary endpoint; = BE SURE), versus ustekinumab (ranked secondary endpoint; BE VIVID) and vers= us secukinumab (primary endpoint; BE RADIANT).5,6,7,8 About BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) =C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to sel= ectively and directly inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin= 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.^10 About BIMZELX^=C2=AE =E2=96=BC in the EU/EEA*=C2=A0 In the EU, BIMZELX=C2=AE is indicated for the treatment of moderate to seve= re plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.^1 *EU/EEA means European Union/European Economic Area BIMZELX^=C2=AE =E2=96=BC(bimekizumab) EU/EEA Important Safety Information i= n Psoriasis=C2=A0 The most frequently reported adverse reactions with bimekizumab were upper = respiratory tract infections (14.5%) (most frequently nasopharyngitis) and = oral candidiasis (7.3%). Common adverse reactions (=E2=89=A51/100 to <1/10)= were oral candidiasis, tinea infections, ear infections, herpes simplex in= fections, oropharyngeal candidiasis, gastroenteritis, folliculitis, headach= e, dermatitis and eczema, acne, injection site reactions, fatigue. Elderly = may be more likely to experience certain adverse reactions such as oral can= didiasis, dermatitis and eczema when using bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the act= ive substance or any of the excipients and in patients with clinically impo= rtant active infections (e.g. active tuberculosis).=C2=A0 Bimekizumab may increase the risk of infections. Treatment with bimekizumab= must not be administered in patients with any clinically important active = infection. Patients treated with bimekizumab should be instructed to seek m= edical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of an infection occur. Prior = to initiating treatment with bimekizumab, patients should be evaluated for = tuberculosis (TB) infection. Bimekizumab should not be given in patients wi= th active TB and patients receiving bimekizumab should be monitored for sig= ns and symptoms of active TB.=C2=A0 Cases of new or exacerbations of inflammatory bowel disease have been repor= ted with bimekizumab.=C2=A0 Bimekizumab is not recommended in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.= If a patient develops signs and=C2=A0symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseas= e or experiences an exacerbation of pre-existing inflammatory bowel disease= , bimekizumab should be discontinued and appropriate medical management sho= uld be initiated. Serious hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic= reactions have been observed with IL-17 inhibitors. If a serious hypersens= itivity reaction occurs, administration of bimekizumab should be discontinu= ed immediately and appropriate therapy initiated.=C2=A0 Live vaccines should not be given in patients treated with bimekizumab. Please consult the summary of product characteristics in relation to other = side effects, full safety and prescribing information.=C2=A0 European SmPC date of revision August 2021. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/do= cuments/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf (https:= //www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-i= nformation_en.pdf) Last accessed: January 2022. =E2=96=BC This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This = will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare profe= ssionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions. About UCB=C2=A0 UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company = focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and soluti= ons to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the imm= une system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 600 people in= approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of =E2=82=AC5.3 = billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow u= s on Twitter: @UCB_news. Forward looking statements UCB This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, withou= t limitation, statements containing the words =E2=80=9Cbelieves=E2=80=9D, = =E2=80=9Canticipates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cexpects=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cintends= =E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cplans=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cseeks=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cestim= ates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cmay=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cwill=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Ccont= inue=E2=80=9D and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are= based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statement= s, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be = deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operati= ng margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expect= ed legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practic= es and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-look= ing statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to = known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause th= e actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, = or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed = or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press relea= se. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the gl= obal spread and impact of COVID-19, changes in general economic, business a= nd competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory app= rovals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, cos= ts associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for p= roducts in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judi= cial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integr= ity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data pri= vacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, produc= t liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product= candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes= in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainti= es in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention= of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will b= e discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product approv= al or that new indications for existing products will be developed and appr= oved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical= results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in huma= ns. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be=C2=A0 reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The l= ength of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory appro= val for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar un= predictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the = subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be = subject to differences disputes between the partners or may prove to be not= as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at = the start of such partnership. UCB=E2=80=99 efforts to acquire other produc= ts or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies = may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisit= ion. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturi= ng problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The d= iscovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB=E2=80= =99s products that implicate an entire class of products may have a materia= l adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreove= r, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward manage= d care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, politi= cal and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and= the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legisl= ation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and = outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach = could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB=E2= =80=99s data and systems.=C2=A0 Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of su= ch forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investiga= tional or approved products described in this press release will be submitt= ed or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in a= ny market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that s= uch products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the = future. UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, on= ly as of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potenti= al impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. = UCB is following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financ= ial significance of this pandemic to UCB. UCB expressly disclaims any duty = to update any information contained in this press release, either to confir= m the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-look= ing statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or c= ircumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is= required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.=C2=A0 Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute a= n offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor = shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdi= ction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to = the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdi= ction.=C2=A0 For further information, contact UCB:=C2=A0 Investor Relations Antje Witte =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 Investor Relations, UCB T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com Corporate Communications Laurent Schots=C2=A0 Media Relations, UCB =C2=A0 T+32.2.559.92.64 =C2=A0Laurent.schots@ucb.com=C2=A0 Brand Communications Eimear O=E2=80=99Brien,=C2=A0 Brand Communications, UCB T + 32.2.559.92.71 eimear.obrien@ucb.com =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2= =A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 References 1. BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) EU Summary of Product Characteristics https= ://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-= information_en.pdf. Last accessed: January 2022. 2. BIMZELX (bimekizumab) GB Summary of Product Characteristics https://www.= medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12834 (https://us-east-2.protection.sophos.com= /?d=3Dmedicines.org.uk&u=3DaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubWVkaWNpbmVzLm9yZy51ay9lbWMvcHJv= ZHVjdC8xMjgzNA=3D=3D&i=3DNWUxNjEzNjVhNTFkYjMxNjRmMDQzMjRl&t=3DdjFPdEQwalJ3N= Vk0UHRpOWFLaVVwNzkrZWNLMGQ0QTR1V0ZsVjJJcFFOZz0=3D&h=3Db04c5e77d7584a62938f5= 7b18b621ea4) ;=C2=A0https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12833. Last ac= cessed: January 2022. 3. National Psoriasis Foundation. About Psoriasis webpage. Available at: ht= tps://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis/. Last accessed: January 2022. 4. World Health Organization. Global report on psoriasis 2016. Available at= : =C2=A0 http://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/204417/97892415651= 89_eng.pdf;jsessionid=3D8753AFAF296B0371998310C3AB7F3259?sequence=3D1. Last= accessed: January 2022. 5. Reich K, Papp KA, Blauvelt A, et al. Bimekizumab versus ustekinumab for = the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE VIVID): efficacy a= nd safety from a 52-week, multicentre, double-blind, active comparator and = placebo-controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2021;397(10273):487-498. 6. Gordon KB, Foley P, Krueger JG, et al. Bimekizumab efficacy and safety i= n moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE READY): a=C2=A0multicentre, doubl= e-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised withdrawal phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2= 021;397(10273):475-486. 7. Warren RB, Blauvelt A, Bagel J, et al. Bimekizumab versus Adalimumab in = Plaque Psoriasis. N Engl J Med. 2021;385(2):130-141.=C2=A0 8. Reich K, Warren R, Lebwohl M et al. Bimekizumab versus Secukinumab in Pl= aque Psoriasis N Engl J Med. 2021;385(2):142-152. 9. ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Bimek= izumab in Adult Subjects With Moderate to Severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis (= BE BRIGHT). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03598790?t= erm=3DNCT03598790&draw=3D2&rank=3D1. Last accessed: January 2022. 10. Glatt S, Helmer E, Haier B, et al. First-in-human randomized study of b= imekizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody and selective dual inhibitor of= IL-17A and IL-17F, in mild psoriasis. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2017;83(5):991-= 1001. GenericFile 20220124 UCB Bimzelx Japan Approval ENG (https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595= /3490760/953c718c4984fdff.pdf) ______________________ If you would rather not receive future communications from UCB SA, please g= o to https://eu.vocuspr.com/OptOut.aspx?2973226x20421x94164x1x6868579x24000= x6&Email=3Dregnews%40symexglobal.com. UCB SA, All=C3=A9e de la Recherche, 60 ., Brussels, . B - 1070 Belgium

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
