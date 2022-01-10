UCB Media Room: Disposals of own shares

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/logo/86a99b25f755738d_org.jpg
** Disposals of own shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Brussels (Belgium), 8 January 2022 =E2=80=93 20:00 (CET) =E2=80=93 regulate= d information Disposal of own shares In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Co= de of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises o= f stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares = OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the pe= rsonnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB= Group, as follows: https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/3483072/8708732570a9958e_800x800ar.png
This press release is available on UCB SA/NV=E2=80=99s website via the foll= owing link (https://www.ucb.com/stories-media/Press-Releases)
. Investor Relations Antje Witte =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 Investor Relations, UCB T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com Corporate Communications Laurent Schots=C2=A0 Media Relations, UCB =C2=A0 T+32.2.559.92.64 =C2=A0Laurent.schots@ucb.com=C2=A0 About UCB UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company = focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and soluti= ons to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the imm= une system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 peopl= e in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of =E2=82=AC 5.3 bi= llion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us = on Twitter: @UCB_news =C2=A0 GenericFile 220108 - Vervreemding van eigen aandelen NED (https://mb.cision.com/Public/=
18595/3483072/8cfbac5d668cb9ab.pdf) GenericFile 220108 - Disposals of own shares ENG (https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/34=
83072/be4e9d495c0ff940.pdf) GenericFile 220108 - Ali=C3=A9nation d actions propres FR (https://mb.cision.com/Public=
/18595/3483072/9bdfe271ddd54b16.pdf) Image Chart 1 January 8 2022 ENG (https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/3483072/8708=
