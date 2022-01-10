UCB Media Room: Disposals of own shares

Log in
01/10/2022 | 02:18am EST
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/logo/86a99b25f755738d_org.jpg ** Disposals of own shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Brussels (Belgium), 8 January 2022 =E2=80=93 20:00 (CET) =E2=80=93 regulate= d information Disposal of own shares In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Co= de of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises o= f stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares = OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the pe= rsonnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB= Group, as follows: https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/3483072/8708732570a9958e_800x800ar.png This press release is available on UCB SA/NV=E2=80=99s website via the foll= owing link (https://www.ucb.com/stories-media/Press-Releases) . Investor Relations Antje Witte =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=A0 Investor Relations, UCB T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com Corporate Communications Laurent Schots=C2=A0 Media Relations, UCB =C2=A0 T+32.2.559.92.64 =C2=A0Laurent.schots@ucb.com=C2=A0 About UCB UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company = focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and soluti= ons to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the imm= une system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 peopl= e in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of =E2=82=AC 5.3 bi= llion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us = on Twitter: @UCB_news =C2=A0 GenericFile 220108 - Vervreemding van eigen aandelen NED (https://mb.cision.com/Public/= 18595/3483072/8cfbac5d668cb9ab.pdf) GenericFile 220108 - Disposals of own shares ENG (https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/34= 83072/be4e9d495c0ff940.pdf) GenericFile 220108 - Ali=C3=A9nation d actions propres FR (https://mb.cision.com/Public= /18595/3483072/9bdfe271ddd54b16.pdf) Image Chart 1 January 8 2022 ENG (https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/3483072/8708= 732570a9958e_org.png) ______________________ If you would rather not receive future communications from UCB SA, please g= o to https://eu.vocuspr.com/OptOut.aspx?2973226x20421x92873x1x6868579x24000= x6&Email=3Dregnews%40symexglobal.com. UCB SA, All=C3=A9e de la Recherche, 60 ., Brussels, . B - 1070 Belgium

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
