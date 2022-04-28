UCB Media Room: General Meeting of Shareholders 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/3556109/88d04748d2757e1a_800x800ar.png
** UCB=E2=80=99s General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------ =C2=B7 For financial year 2021: Gross dividend of =E2=82=AC 1.30 per share = (+ 2.36%), payable 3 May 2022 =C2=B7 All agenda items put to vote approved =C2=B7 The message of Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO of UCB is available on U= CB=E2=80=99s global corporate website Brussels (Belgium), 28 April 2022 =E2=80=93 18:00 (CEST) (regulated informa= tion) =E2=80=93 Today, UCB held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders = (AGM) together with an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The company off= ered the choice to UCB shareholders to either participate in-person or to c= ast their vote by proxy and follow the meeting online. At the AGM 147 925 5= 50 shares (77,83% of shares entitled to vote) were represented.=C2=A0 The message of Mr. Jean-Christophe Tellier, Chief Executive Officer of UCB,= published at the occasion of this general meeting, is available on the UCB= website (https://www.ucb.com/investors/UCB-shareholders/Shareholders-meeti=
ng-2022) . During his speech, Mr. Tellier commented: =E2=80=9C2021 was a very strong y= ear, and 2022 is shaping up into a key transition year =E2=80=A6 Our contin= ued strong financial performances coupled with impressive clinical mileston= e achievements and strategic partnerships have provided us the building blo= cks we need to lead us to our 2025 guidance.=E2=80=9D=C2=A0 Jean-Christophe Tellier also added: =E2=80=9CLooking at UCB today, we have = built solid foundations, allowing us to focus on the execution of our strat= egy in the coming years. We are therefore convinced we can live our ambitio= n and commitment to delivering patient value now and into the future.=E2=80= =9D The AGM approved for the fiscal year 2021 the payment of a gross dividend o= f =E2=82=AC 1.30 per share (net dividend of =E2=82=AC 0.91 per share) compa= red to =E2=82=AC 1.27 per share for 2020 (net =E2=82=AC 0.889). The ex-divi= dend date is 29 April 2022, the dividend (coupon no. 25) will be payable as= of 3 May 2022. During the AGM, several renewals of members of the Board composition were a= pproved. The AGM renewed the mandates of Mrs. Kay Davies as independent dir= ector for a term of 4 years and Mr. Jean-Christophe Tellier and Mr. C=C3=A9= dric Rijckevorsel as directors for a term of 4 years. Mrs. Kay Davies is ch= airing the Scientific Committee of the Board and is bringing a unique scien= tific contribution at the level of the Board. For the curriculum vitae of the Board members, please visit the UCB website= : https://www.ucb.com/investors/UCB-governance.=C2=A0
All other agenda items put to vote at the AGM and of the EGM were approved = by the shareholders. More information including details of the votes will b= e available soon on the corporate website (https://www.ucb.com/investors/UC=
B-shareholders/Shareholders-meeting-2022) . The Integrated Annual Report 2021 of UCB can be downloaded on UCB's website= at https://www.ucb.com/investors/Download-center
or is available on the on= line portal at https://reports.ucb.com/
. The financial results for the first half year 2022 will be published on 28 = July 2022.=C2=A0 Next year's General Meeting will be held on 27 April 2023. For further information, contact UCB:=C2=A0 Investor Relations Antje Witte Investor Relations, UCB T +32.2.559.9414 antje.witte@ucb.com=C2=A0 Global Communications=C2=A0 Laurent Schots Media Relations, UCB T+32.2.559.9264 Laurent.schots@ucb.com =C2=A0 About UCB=C2=A0 UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company = focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and soluti= ons to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the imm= une system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 600 peopl= e in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of =E2=82=AC 5.8 bi= llion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us = on Twitter: @UCB_news Forward looking statements=C2=A0 This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, withou= t limitation, statements containing the words =E2=80=9Cbelieves=E2=80=9D, = =E2=80=9Canticipates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cexpects=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cintends= =E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cplans=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cseeks=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cestim= ates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cmay=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cwill=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Ccont= inue=E2=80=9D and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are= based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statement= s, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be = deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operati= ng margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expect= ed legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practic= es and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-look= ing statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to = known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause th= e actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, = or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed = or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press relea= se. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the gl= obal spread and impact of COVID-19, changes in general economic, business a= nd competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory app= rovals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, cos= ts associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for p= roducts in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judi= cial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integr= ity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data pri= vacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, produc= t liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product= candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes= in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainti= es in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention= of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will b= e discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product approv= al or that new indications for existing products will be developed and appr= oved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical= results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in huma= ns. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in comput= er models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing = to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product mark= eting has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going= forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnersh= ips, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to differenc= es disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective = or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such pa= rtnership. UCB=E2=80=99 efforts to acquire other products or companies and = to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as succes= sful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or ot= hers could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its= products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of signific= ant problems with a product similar to one of UCB=E2=80=99s products that i= mplicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on = sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impa= cted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health ca= re cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrut= iny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement p= olicies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biop= harmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a= breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the= confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB=E2=80=99s data and syst= ems.=C2=A0 Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of su= ch forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investiga= tional or approved products potentially described in this press release wil= l be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or la= belling in any market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guar= antee that such products will be or will continue to be commercially succes= sful in the future. 