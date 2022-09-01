Log in
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:03 2022-09-01 am EDT
69.84 EUR   -0.37%
03:31aUCB MEDIA ROOM : UCB Showcases Strength of the Expanding Dermatology Portfolio at the 31st EADV Congress
08/19UCB : Disposal of own shares
08/05UCB : Transparency notification FMR LLC
UCB Media Room: UCB Showcases Strength of the Expanding Dermatology Portfolio at the 31st EADV Congress

09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/3624074/9f471eccb18f8110_800x800ar.png ** UCB Showcases Strength of the Expanding Dermatology Portfolio at the 31s= t EADV Congress ------------------------------------------------------------ =C2=B7 20 abstracts highlight research in key disease areas including psori= asis and psoriatic arthritis =C2=B7 New three-year data to be presented on BIMZELX^=C2=AE=E2=96=BC (bime= kizumab) in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis Brussels (Belgium), 1st September 2022 =E2=80=93 07:00 (CEST) =E2=80=93 UCB= , a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present = 20 abstracts across its dermatology portfolio at the 31st European Academy = of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress being held in Milan, Italy f= rom September 7-10. The abstracts, accepted for poster presentation, unders= core UCB=E2=80=99s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that aim t= o address the unmet needs of people living with dermatological diseases.=C2= =A0 =E2=80=9CWe are proud to present new data from our expanding dermatology po= rtfolio at the 31st EADV Congress. At UCB, our ambition is to transform the= lives of people living with severe diseases such as psoriasis and psoriati= c arthritis, and the strength of scientific data at this year=E2=80=99s con= gress reaffirms our long-standing commitment to raising standards of care,= =E2=80=9D said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solu= tions and Head of U.S., UCB.=C2=A0 Key data to be presented on bimekizumab include new results from the BE BRI= GHT open-label extension study evaluating maintenance of response with bime= kizumab through three years in patients with moderate to severe plaque psor= iasis who responded at week 16. New analysis of pooled safety data from up = to three years of treatment with bimekizumab in the treatment of moderate t= o severe plaque psoriasis across Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials will also be= presented.=C2=A0 For certolizumab pegol, data to be presented include three year data from t= hree Phase 3 trials evaluating the association of patient reported outcomes= (Dermatology Life Quality Index, DLQI 0/1) with relative skin clearance im= provements (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index, PASI) in subgroups of adult = patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The following is a guide to the UCB-sponsored data presentations at the 31s= t EADV Congress: Bimekizumab e-Posters: Psoriasis=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Bimekizumab maintenance of response through three years in patients = with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who responded at Week 16: Results = from the BE BRIGHT open-label extension=C2=A0 B. Strober, Y. Tada, U. Mrowietz, M. Lebwohl, P. Foley, R.G. Langley, J. Ba= rker, M. Wang, V. Vanvoorden, B. Szilagyi, V. Ciaravino, C. Paul=C2=A0=C2= =A0 #P1491=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Bimekizumab safety in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoria= sis: Analysis of pooled data from up to three years of treatment in Phase 2= and 3 clinical trials K.B. Gordon, R.G. Langley, R.B. Warren, Y. Okubo, D. Rosmarin, M. Lebwohl, = L. Peterson, C. Madden, D. de Cuyper, N. Nunez Gomez, D. Tha=C3=A7i=C2=A0 #P1569 =C2=B7 Bimekizumab versus secukinumab in plaque psoriasis: Cumulative clini= cal and health related quality of life benefit through 2 years of the BE RA= DIANT Phase 3b trial and open label extension M. Lebwohl, P. Brunner, J. Soung, K. Ghoreschi, J. Weisman, L. Peterson, B.= Szilagyi, F. Staelens, V. Ciaravino, WH. Boehncke=C2=A0 #P1561=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Bimekizumab efficacy through 96 weeks in patients with moderate to s= evere plaque psoriasis: patient-reported outcomes from the BE RADIANT Phase= 3b trial G. Kokolakis, R.G. Langley, A.B. Gottlieb, M. Augustin, N. Magnolo, B. Elew= ski, R. Vender, A. L=C3=B3pez Ferrer, R. Warham, S. Wiegratz, V. Ciaravino,= S.R. Feldman=C2=A0 #P1595=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Bimekizumab efficacy and safety through two years in patients with m= oderate psoriasis: Analysis of pooled data from five Phase 3/3b clinical tr= ials A. Blauvelt, L. Stein Gold, M. Gooderham, B. Strober, A. Pinter, J.M. Carra= scosa, P. Gisondi, J. Bleier, C. Madden, D. Deherder, N. Nunez Gomez, R.B. = Warren=C2=A0 #1573=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Bimekizumab efficacy in high-impact areas for patients with moderate= to severe plaque psoriasis: Pooled results through two years from the BE S= URE and BE RADIANT Phase 3 trials J.F. Merola, A.B. Gottlieb, A. Morita, J.M. Carrascosa, B. Elewski, N. Tilt= , S. Wiegratz, K. Wixted, U. Mrowietz=C2=A0 #P1467=C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 =C2=B7 Bimekizumab efficacy and safety through three years in patients with= moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: Long-term results from the BE SURE ra= ndomised controlled trial and the BE BRIGHT open-label extension D. Tha=C3=A7i, R. Vender, M. de Rie, C. Conrad, J. Soung, B. Strober, M. Wa= ng, N. Cross, D. Deherder, N. Nunez Gomez, A.B. Gottlieb=C2=A0 #P1572 =C2=B7 Bimekizumab efficacy over two years in patients with moderate to sev= ere plaque psoriasis with scalp and nail involvement who switched from adal= imumab, ustekinumab, or secukinumab: Results from the BE SURE, BE VIVID, BE= BRIGHT, and BE RADIANT Phase 3/3b trials R.B. Warren, B. Strober, A. Pinter, A. Blauvelt, M. Sebastian, L. Davis, V.= Vanvoorden, S. Wiegratz, M. Gooderham=C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 #P1478=C2=A0 =C2=B7 A network meta-analysis of cumulative clinical benefit of anti-IL bi= ologics for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis over 48=E2=80=935= 2 weeks R.B. Warren, A. Armstrong, M. Lebwohl, K. Gordon, C. Leonardi, N. Nunez Gom= ez, V. Taieb, S. Vermeersch, S. Kiri, A. K=C3=B6rber=C2=A0 #P1571=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Both IL-17RA and IL-17RC receptor complexes are required for IL-17A-= and IL-17F-driven inflammation A. Maroof, A. Manghera, S. Shaw=C2=A0 #P1562=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Single-cell sequencing of freshly isolated cells from lesional and p= eri-lesional skin to explore cellular origins of IL-17 isoforms in psoriasi= s A. Skelton, K. Pappelbaum, X. Li, V. Oji, A. Tsianakas, M. Page, M. Bertoli= ni, S. Shaw, A. Maroof #P1563=C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 Bimekizumab e-Posters: Psoriatic Arthritis =C2=B7 Efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in patients with active psoriatic= arthritis and inadequate response to tumour necrosis factor inhibitors: 16= -week results from BE COMPLETE, a Phase 3, randomised, double-blind placebo= -controlled study R.B. Warren, A. Asahina, P. Gisondi, L.E. Kristensen, D. McGonagle, P.J. Me= ase, J.F. Merola, B. Strober, D. Tha=C3=A7i, B. Ink, D. Assudani, R. Bajrac= harya, J. Coarse, A.B. Gottlieb=C2=A0 #P0479=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in bDMARD-na=C3=AFve patients wit= h psoriatic arthritis: 24-week results from BE OPTIMAL, a Phase 3, multicen= tre, randomised, placebo-controlled, active reference study J.F. Merola, A. Asahina, F. Behrens, A.B. Gottlieb, M. Lebwohl, D. McGonagl= e, P.J. Mease, L. Puig, W.H. Boehncke, B. Ink, D. Assudani, R. Bajracharya,= J. Coarse, P. Gisondi=C2=A0 #P0480=C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 Bimekizumab e-Posters: Axial Spondyloarthritis =C2=B7 Bimekizumab in patients with active non-radiographic axial spondyloa= rthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis: 24-week efficacy and safety fro= m the BE MOBILE Phase 3 studies D. Tha=C3=A7i, X. Baraliakos, J.F. Merola, D. Poddubnyy, F. van den Bosch, = M. Oortgiesen, C. Fleurinck, A.M. Ellis, T. Vaux, J. Shepherd-Smith, A. Mar= ten, D. van der Heijde=C2=A0 #P0477 =C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0=C2=A0 Certolizumab pegol e-Posters*: Psoriasis =C2=B7 Stable plasma concentration of certolizumab pegol is associated with= clinical improvement among patients with moderate to severe plaque psorias= is: Data from CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2 L. Puig, P. Gisondi, A. Pinter, J.M. L=C3=B3pez Pinto, I.D. Pousa, J. Sidhu= , N. Tilt, M. Lebwohl=C2=A0 #P1570=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Association of DLQI 0/1 with relative PASI improvements in subgroups= of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis treated with certoliz= umab pegol: Three-year results from three Phase 3 trials (CIMPASI-1, CIMPAS= I-2, and CIMPACT) S. McBride, J. W=C4=99g=C5=82owska, P. Wolf, P. Foley, F. Fierens, N. Tilt,= C. de la Loge, B. Elewski #P1492=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Certolizumab pegol for psoriasis in routine clinical practice (CIMRE= AL): Patient characteristics and interim results R.B. Warren, E. Lazaridou, D. Vidal Sarro, O. Vanhooteghem, G. Fabbrocini, = L. Bianchi, M. Perrussel, H. Kadima, T. Kumke, J. Hee, M. Bari, F. Fierens,= B. Korge=C2=A0 #P1621=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Certolizumab pegol for psoriasis in routine clinical practice (CIMRE= AL): Interim results in women of child-bearing potential K. Asadullah, M. Concetta Fargnoli, C. De Simone, T. Boy=C3=A9, T. Hillary,= A. Machovcova, A. Makrygeorgou, K. Papp, M. Bari, T. Kumke, I.D. Pousa, F.= Fierens, =C3=81. Fl=C3=B3rez, E. Papadavid=C2=A0 =C2=A0 #P1623=C2=A0=C2=A0= =C2=A0 *Certolizumab pegol should only be used during pregnancy if clinically need= ed =C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 Disease State e-Posters: Psoriasis =C2=B7 Treatment preferences in young bio-na=C3=AFve patients with moderate= to severe psoriasis =E2=80=93 preliminary results from a mixed-method stud= y across the Nordic countries G.L. Mortensen, F. Balieva, L. Catton, B. Wilson Clar=C3=A9us, K. Danielsen= , F. Fierens, L. Iversen, L. Koulu, R. Pasternack, A. Osmancevic, L. Skov= =C2=A0 #P1529=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Practical tools to manage women with psoriasis: From dermatologists = to dermatologists A. Dattola, M.M. Constantin, I.D. Pousa, =C3=81. Gonz=C3=A1lez-Cantero, T. = Hillary, C.E. Kleyn, N. Magnolo #P1535=C2=A0=C2=A0 =C2=A0 Notes to editors: About Bimekizumab Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to sel= ectively inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F)= , two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.^1 In August 2021, bimekizumab was approved in the European Union (EU)/Europea= n Economic Area (EEA) and in Great Britain, for the treatment of moderate t= o severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy= .^2,3 The label information may differ in other countries. Please check loc= al prescribing information. The safety and efficacy of bimekizumab in psoriatic arthritis and axial spo= ndyloarthritis have not been established, and it is not approved for use in= psoriatic arthritis or axial spondyloarthritis by any regulatory authority= worldwide. BIMZELX^=C2=AE=C2=A0=E2=96=BC(bimekizumab) EU/EEA Important Safety Informat= ion in Psoriasis^2 The most frequently reported adverse reactions with bimekizumab were upper = respiratory tract infections (14.5%) (most frequently nasopharyngitis) and = oral candidiasis (7.3%). Common adverse reactions (=E2=89=A51/100 to <1/10)= were oral candidiasis, tinea infections, ear infections, herpes simplex in= fections, oropharyngeal candidiasis, gastroenteritis, folliculitis, headach= e, dermatitis and eczema, acne, injection site reactions, fatigue. Elderly = may be more likely to experience certain adverse reactions such as oral can= didiasis, dermatitis and eczema when using bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the act= ive substance or any of the excipients and in patients with clinically impo= rtant active infections (e.g. active tuberculosis).=C2=A0 Bimekizumab may increase the risk of infections. Treatment with bimekizumab= must not be administered in patients with any clinically important active = infection. Patients treated with bimekizumab should be instructed to seek m= edical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of an infection occur. Prior = to initiating treatment with bimekizumab, patients should be evaluated for = tuberculosis (TB) infection. Bimekizumab should not be given in patients wi= th active TB and patients receiving bimekizumab should be monitored for sig= ns and symptoms of active TB.=C2=A0 Cases of new or exacerbations of inflammatory bowel disease have been repor= ted with bimekizumab. Bimekizumab is not recommended in patients with infla= mmatory bowel disease. If a patient develops signs and symptoms of inflamma= tory bowel disease or experiences an exacerbation of pre-existing inflammat= ory bowel disease, bimekizumab should be discontinued and appropriate medic= al management should be initiated. Serious hypersensitivity reactions inclu= ding anaphylactic reactions have been observed with IL-17 inhibitors. If a = serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, administration of bimekizumab sho= uld be discontinued immediately and appropriate therapy initiated.=C2=A0 Live vaccines should not be given in patients treated with bimekizumab. Please consult the summary of product characteristics in relation to other = side effects, full safety and prescribing information. https://www.ema.euro= pa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.= pdf EU summary of product characteristics date of revision May 2022. Last accessed: August 2022. =E2=96=BC=C2=A0This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. = This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare = professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.=C2=A0 About Certolizumab pegol in the EU/EEA^4 In the EU, CIMZIA^=C2=AE (certolizumab pegol) in combination with methotrex= ate (MTX) is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active RA in= adult patients when the response to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs = (DMARDs) including MTX, has been inadequate. Certolizumab pegol can be give= n as monotherapy in case of intolerance to MTX or when continued treatment = with MTX is inappropriate. Certolizumab pegol in combination with MTX is al= so indicated for the treatment of severe, active and progressive RA in adul= ts not previously treated with MTX or other DMARDs. Certolizumab pegol has = been shown to reduce the rate of progression of joint damage as measured by= X-ray and to improve physical function, when given in combination with MTX= . Certolizumab pegol, in combination with MTX, is also indicated for the trea= tment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults when the response to previous= DMARD therapy has been inadequate. Certolizumab pegol can be given as mono= therapy in case of intolerance to MTX or when continued treatment with MTX = is inappropriate. Certolizumab pegol is also indicated in the EU for the treatment of adult p= atients with severe active axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), comprising:=C2= =A0 =C2=B7 Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) =E2=80=93 adults with severe active AS w= ho have had an inadequate response to, or are intolerant to non-steroidal a= nti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).=C2=A0 =C2=B7 Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) without radiographic evidence of AS = =E2=80=93 adults with severe active axSpA without radiographic evidence of = AS but with objective signs of inflammation by elevated C-reactive protein = (CRP) and/or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) who have had an inadequate re= sponse to, or are intolerant to NSAIDs. Certolizumab pegol is also indicated for the treatment of moderate to sever= e plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.=C2=A0 Cimzia^=C2=AE (certolizumab pegol) EU/EEA Important Safety Information^4 Cimzia^=C2=AE was studied in 4,049 patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) = in controlled and open label trials for up to 92 months. The commonly repor= ted adverse reactions (1-10%) in clinical trials with certolizumab pegol an= d post-marketing were viral infections (includes herpes =C2=A0zoster, papil= lomavirus, influenza), bacterial infections (including abscess), rash, head= ache =C2=A0(including migraine), asthenia, leukopenia (including lymphopeni= a, neutropenia), eosinophilic disorder, pain (any sites), pyrexia, sensory = abnormalities, hypertension, =C2=A0pruritus (any sites), hepatitis (includi= ng hepatic enzyme increase), injection site reactions, and nausea. Serious = adverse reactions include sepsis, opportunistic infections, tuberculosis (i= ncluding miliary, disseminated and extrapulmonary), herpes zoster, lymphoma= , leukaemia, solid organ tumours, angioneurotic oedema, cardiomyopathies (i= ncludes heart failure), ischemic coronary artery disorders, pancytopenia, h= ypercoagulation (including thrombophlebitis, pulmonary embolism), cerebrova= scular accident, vasculitis, hepatitis/hepatopathy (includes cirrhosis), an= d renal impairment/nephropathy (includes nephritis). In RA controlled clini= cal trials, 4.4% of patients discontinued taking certolizumab pegol due to = adverse events vs. 2.7% for placebo. Certolizumab pegol was initially studied in 325 patients with active axial = spondyloarthritis (including ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic ax= ial spondyloarthritis) in the AS001 clinical study for up to 4 years, which= includes a 24-week placebo-controlled phase followed by a 24-week dose-bli= nd period and a 156-week open-label treatment period. Certolizumab pegol wa= s subsequently studied in 317 patients with non-radiographic axial spondylo= arthritis in a placebo-controlled study for 52 weeks (AS0006). Certolizumab= pegol was also studied in patients with axial spondyloarthritis (including= ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis) in a = clinical study for up to 96 weeks, which included a 48-week open-label run-= in phase (N=3D736) followed by a 48-week placebo-controlled phase (N=3D313)= for patients in sustained remission (C-OPTIMISE). Certolizumab pegol was a= lso studied in a 96-week open-label study in 89 axSpA patients with a histo= ry of documented anterior uveitis flares. In all 4 studies, the safety prof= ile for these patients was consistent with the safety profile in rheumatoid= arthritis and previous experience with certolizumab pegol. Certolizumab pegol was studied in 409 patients with psoriatic arthritis (Ps= A) in a clinical study for up to 4 years which included a 24-week placebo-c= ontrolled phase followed by a 24-week dose-blind period and a 168-week open= -label treatment period. The safety profile for axSpA and PsA patients treated with certolizumab peg= ol was consistent with the safety profile in RA and previous experience wit= h certolizumab pegol. Certolizumab pegol was studied in 1112 patients with psoriasis in controlle= d and open-label studies for up to 3 years. In the Phase III program, the i= nitial and maintenance periods were followed by a 96-week open-label treatm= ent period. The long-term safety profile of certolizumab pegol 400 mg every= 2 weeks and certolizumab pegol 200 mg every 2 weeks was generally similar = and consistent with previous experience with certolizumab pegol. Certolizumab pegol is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to = the active substance or any of the excipients, active tuberculosis or other= severe infections such as sepsis or opportunistic infections, and moderate= to severe heart failure. Serious infections including sepsis, tuberculosis and opportunistic infecti= ons (e.g. histoplasmosis, nocardia, candidiasis) have been reported in pati= ents receiving certolizumab pegol. Some of these events have been fatal. Be= fore initiation of therapy with certolizumab pegol, all patients must be ev= aluated for both active and inactive (latent) tuberculosis infection. If ac= tive tuberculosis is diagnosed prior to or during treatment, certolizumab p= egol therapy must not be initiated and must be discontinued. If latent tube= rculosis is diagnosed, appropriate anti- tuberculosis therapy must be start= ed before initiating treatment with certolizumab pegol.=C2=A0 Reactivation of hepatitis B has occurred in patients receiving a TNF-antago= nist including certolizumab pegol who are chronic carriers of the virus (i.= e. surface antigen positive). Some cases have had a fatal outcome. Patients= should be tested for HBV infection before initiating treatment with certol= izumab pegol. Carriers of HBV who require treatment with certolizumab pegol= should be closely monitored and in the case of HBV reactivation Certolizum= ab pegol should be stopped and effective anti-viral therapy with appropriat= e supportive treatment should be initiated. TNF antagonists including certolizumab pegol may increase the risk of new o= nset or exacerbation of clinical symptoms and/or radiographic evidence of d= emyelinating disease including multiple sclerosis; of formation of autoanti= bodies and uncommonly of the development of a lupus-like syndrome; of sever= e hypersensitivity reactions. If a patient develops any of these adverse re= actions, certolizumab pegol should be discontinued and appropriate therapy = instituted. With the current knowledge, a possible risk for the development of lymphoma= s, leukaemia or other malignancies in patients treated with a TNF antagonis= t cannot be excluded. Rare cases of neurological disorders, including seizu= re disorder, neuritis and peripheral neuropathy, have been reported in pati= ents treated with certolizumab pegol. Adverse reactions of the haematologic system, including medically significa= nt cytopenia, have been reported with certolizumab pegol. Advise all patien= ts to seek immediate medical attention if they develop signs and symptoms s= uggestive of blood dyscrasias or infection (e.g., persistent fever, bruisin= g, bleeding, pallor) while on certolizumab pegol. Consider discontinuation = of certolizumab pegol therapy in patients with confirmed significant haemat= ological abnormalities. The use of certolizumab pegol in combination with anakinra or abatacept is = not recommended due to a potential increased risk of serious infections. As= no data are available, certolizumab pegol should not be administered concu= rrently with live vaccines. The 14-day half-life of certolizumab pegol shou= ld be taken into consideration if a surgical procedure is planned. A patien= t who requires surgery while on certolizumab pegol should be closely monito= red for infections. Please consult the full prescribing information in relation to other side e= ffects, full safety and prescribing information.=C2=A0 European SmPC date of revision June 2022. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/docu= ments/product-information/cimzia-epar-product-information_en.pdf Last Acces= sed August 2022 For further information, contact UCB:=C2=A0 Investor Relations Antje Witte T +32.2.559.94.14=C2=A0 email antje.witte@ucb.com=C2=A0 Corporate Communications Laurent Schots=C2=A0 T +32.2.559.92.64=C2=A0 email laurent.schots@ucb.com Brand Communications Eimear O=E2=80=99Brien T +32.2.559.92.71 email eimear.obrien@ucb.com=C2=A0 About UCB=C2=A0 UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company = focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and soluti= ons to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the imm= une system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,600 peopl= e in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of =E2=82=AC= 5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Foll= ow us on Twitter: @UCB_news. Forward looking statements=C2=A0 This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, withou= t limitation, statements containing the words =E2=80=9Cbelieves=E2=80=9D, = =E2=80=9Canticipates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cexpects=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cintends= =E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cplans=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cseeks=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cestim= ates=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cmay=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Cwill=E2=80=9D, =E2=80=9Ccont= inue=E2=80=9D and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are= based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statement= s, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be = deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operati= ng margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expect= ed legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practic= es and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-look= ing statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to = known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause th= e actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, = or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed = or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press relea= se. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the gl= obal spread and impact of COVID-19, changes in general economic, business a= nd competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory app= rovals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, cos= ts associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for p= roducts in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judi= cial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integr= ity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data pri= vacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, produc= t liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product= candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes= in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainti= es in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention= of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will b= e discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product approv= al or that new indications for existing products will be developed and appr= oved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical= results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in huma= ns. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in comput= er models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing = to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product mark= eting has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going= forward. Products or potential products, which are the subject of partners= hips, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to differen= ces disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective= or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such p= artnership. UCB=E2=80=99s efforts to acquire other products or companies an= d to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as succ= essful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or = others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with i= ts products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of signif= icant problems with a product similar to one of UCB=E2=80=99s products that= implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect o= n sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be im= pacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health = care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scr= utiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement= policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting bi= opharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally,= a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise t= he confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB=E2=80=99s data and sy= stems.=C2=A0 Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of su= ch forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investiga= tional or approved products described in this press release will be submitt= ed or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in a= ny market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that s= uch products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the = future. UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, on= ly as of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potenti= al impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. = UCB is following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financ= ial significance of this pandemic to UCB. UCB expressly disclaims any duty = to update any information contained in this press release, either to confir= m the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-look= ing statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or c= ircumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is= required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.=C2=A0 Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute a= n offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor = shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdi= ction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to = the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdi= ction.=C2=A0 References 1. Glatt S, Helmer E, Haier B, et al. First-in-human randomized study of bi= mekizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody and selective dual inhibitor of = IL-17A and IL-17F, in mild psoriasis. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2017;83(5):991= =E2=80=931001. 2. BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) EU Summary of Product Characteristics, Marc= h 2022. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-= epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last accessed August 2022. 3. BIMZELX^=C2=AE (bimekizumab) GB Summary of Product Characteristics. Avai= lable at: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12834/smpc#gref. Last ac= cessed: August 2022 4. CIMZIA^=C2=AE (certolizumab pegol) EU Summary of Product Characteristics= . June 2022. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/cim= zia-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last accessed August 2022. GenericFile UCB PR EADV Sept 1 2022 ENG (https://mb.cision.com/Public/18595/3624074/85e= 06d415ece042a.pdf) ______________________ If you would rather not receive future communications from UCB SA, please g= o to https://eu.vocuspr.com/OptOut.aspx?2973226x20421x114695x1x6868579x2400= 0x6&Email=3Dregnews%40symexglobal.com. UCB SA, All=C3=A9e de la Recherche, 60 ., Brussels, . B - 1070 Belgium

UCB SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
