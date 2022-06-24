Log in
  UCB
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. UCB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-06-24 am EDT
80.94 EUR   -0.91%
02:26pUCB : Share Repurchase Program 2022 to cover UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for employees
PU
02:16pUCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
02:26aUCB MEDIA ROOM : update to 2022 financial guidance while maintaining 2025 financial guidance
PU
UCB : Share Repurchase Program 2022 to cover UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for employees

06/24/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
Share Repurchase Program 2022 to cover UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for employees

Brussels (Belgium), 24 June 2022 - 20:05 (CEST) - Regulated information

In application of article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ("UCB" or the "Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) announces the launch of a share buy-back program (the "Share Repurchase Program 2022"), effective as of 28 June 2022.

The repurchase of UCB shares under this program intends to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its employees. UCB will continuously monitor both its current and future obligations under such plans in view of keeping an adequate level of treasury shares.

Under this program, UCB may acquire from time to time its common stock, for a maximum of 500 000 UCB shares. The share repurchases until 30 June 2022 will be conducted under the terms and conditions approved by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Company held on 30 April 2020, and under the terms and conditions approved by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2022 for all share repurchases as from 1 July 2022. The timing of the repurchase of shares pursuant to the program will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with initial validity until 31 August 2022.

During the Share Repurchase Program 2022, regular updates will be published in accordance with applicable legislation.

In the framework of UCB's ongoing cash and treasury shares management, UCB may decide to enter into equity swap transactions, including during the term of this Share Repurchase Program 2022. Any such transaction will be reported in accordance with applicable legislation.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.


For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 600 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

2 Likes

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 18:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
