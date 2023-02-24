Advanced search
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:21 2023-02-24 am EST
81.80 EUR   +1.77%
02:09pUcb : Share Repurchase Program 2023 to cover UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for employees
02:57aUcb : Financial Reporting Document
02/22Global markets live: Rio Tinto, Palo Alto, Tesla, Shell, KKR...
UCB : Share Repurchase Program 2023 to cover UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for employees

02/24/2023 | 02:09pm EST
Share Repurchase Program 2023 to cover UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for employees
Brussels (Belgium), 24 February 2023 - 20:00 (CET)- Regulated information

In application of article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ("UCB" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: UCB) announces the launch of a share buy-back program (the "Share Repurchase Program 2023"), effective as of 27 February 2023.

The repurchase of UCB shares under this program intends to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its employees. UCB will continuously monitor both its current and future obligations under such plans in view of keeping an adequate level of treasury shares.

Under this program, UCB may acquire from time to time its common stock, for a maximum of 500 000 UCB shares. The share repurchases will be conducted under the terms and conditions approved by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2022. The timing of the repurchase of shares pursuant to the program will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions. The Share Repurchase Program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate agreement with initial validity until the earlier of 28 April 2023 or the mandate having been completed.

During the Share Repurchase Program 2023, regular updates will be published in accordance with applicable legislation.

In the framework of UCB's ongoing cash and treasury shares management, UCB may decide to enter into equity swap transactions, including during the term of this Share Repurchase Program 2023. Any such transaction will be reported in accordance with applicable legislation.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the followinglink.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 700 people in 36 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.5 billion in 2022. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

UCB SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 19:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
