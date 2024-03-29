Brussels (Belgium), 29 March 2024 - 20:00 (CET) - Regulated information

In application of article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ("UCB" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: UCB) announces the launch of a share buy-back program (the "Share Repurchase Program 2024"), effective as of 2 April 2024.

The repurchase of UCB shares under this program intends to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its employees. UCB will continuously monitor both its current and future obligations under such plans in view of keeping an adequate level of treasury shares.

Under this program, UCB may acquire from time to time its common stock, for a maximum of 1,300,000 UCB shares. The share repurchases will be conducted under the terms and conditions approved by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2022. The timing of the repurchase of shares pursuant to the program will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions. The Share Repurchase Program 2024 may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate agreement with initial validity until the earlier of 30 June 2024 or the mandate having been completed.

During the Share Repurchase Program 2024, regular updates will be published in accordance with applicable legislation.

In the framework of UCB's ongoing cash and treasury shares management, UCB may decide to enter into equity swap transactions, including during the term of this Share Repurchase Program 2024. Any such transaction will be reported in accordance with applicable legislation.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

T +32 2 559 94 14

antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications

Laurent Schots

T+32 2 559 92 64

laurent.schots@ucb.com

