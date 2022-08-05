UCB : Transparency notification FMR LLC

Brussels (Belgium), 5 August 2022 - 20:05 (CEST) - Regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it received a transparency notification from FMR LLC. (having its registered office at The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware, 19801, U.S.A.) on 3 August 2022.

FMR LLC., notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights by its affiliates, the shareholding in UCB SA/NV of a controlled entity decreased and crossed downwards the 3% threshold, on 1 August 2022.

On 1 August 2022, FMR LLC. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7 509 016 UCB shares with voting rights, representing 3.86% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658), versus 4.99 % (9 698 901 UCB shares) in the previous notification dated 24 May 2022.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed : 1 August 2022.

Threshold crossed (in %) : 3%.

Denominator : 194 505 658.

Notified details:

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Additional information: The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited and Strategic Advisers LLC each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions. Threshold crossed by a Controlled Undertaking.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

