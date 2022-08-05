Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. UCB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:38 2022-08-05 am EDT
73.72 EUR   +0.08%
02:16pUCB : Transparency notification FMR LLC
PU
02:06pUCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
07/28UCB HY2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS : Strong performance, resilience and delivery
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UCB : Transparency notification FMR LLC

08/05/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Transparency notification FMR LLC

Brussels (Belgium), 5 August 2022 - 20:05 (CEST) - Regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it received a transparency notification from FMR LLC. (having its registered office at The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware, 19801, U.S.A.) on 3 August 2022.

FMR LLC., notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights by its affiliates, the shareholding in UCB SA/NV of a controlled entity decreased and crossed downwards the 3% threshold, on 1 August 2022.

On 1 August 2022, FMR LLC. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7 509 016 UCB shares with voting rights, representing 3.86% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658), versus 4.99 % (9 698 901 UCB shares) in the previous notification dated 24 May 2022.

2. Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 1 August 2022.
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 3%.
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Notified details:
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

  • Additional information: The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited and Strategic Advisers LLC each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions. Threshold crossed by a Controlled Undertaking.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relation
Antje Witte
T +32 2 559 94 14
antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
T+32 2 559 92 64
​​​​​​​laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 600 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Asset Download
2 Likes

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:15:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UCB
02:16pUCB : Transparency notification FMR LLC
PU
02:06pUCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
07/28UCB HY2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS : Strong performance, resilience and delivery
PU
07/28UCB : Strong first six months – UCB with continued delivery and strong resilience
PU
07/28UCB : Half-year report
CO
07/28UCB : Half-year results
CO
07/28UCB SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/20UCB : Acquisition and disposal of own shares
PU
07/20UCB : Capturing real-world data and evidence in clinical trials
PU
07/15UCB : Acquisition and disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UCB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 339 M 5 462 M 5 462 M
Net income 2022 498 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2022 2 445 M 2 502 M 2 502 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 13 992 M 14 211 M 14 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,66 €
Average target price 102,71 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer, EVP & Head-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCB-26.60%14 314
CSL LIMITED1.33%98 786
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.10%47 692
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-19.12%40 654
BIOGEN INC.-9.43%31 533
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-21.35%23 232