Brussels (Belgium), 7 August 2024 - 20:00 (CEST) - Regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it received a transparency notification from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (having its registered office at The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, U.S.A.) on 2 August 2024.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc notified that, following an acquisition of UCB shares with voting rights or financial instruments treated as voting securities by its affiliates, its shareholding in UCB SA increased and crossed the 3% threshold on 29 July 2024.

On 29 July 2024, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 5 965 585 UCB shares with voting rights or assimilated instruments, representing 3,07% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658).

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities.

Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed : 29 July 2024.

Threshold crossed (in %) : 3%.

Denominator : 194 505 658.

Notified details:

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: (Please refer to the Structured Chart)

Note: The above structure chart reflecting the chain of controlled undertakings is based on voting rights only. For the purpose of aggregation and representation, only entities that have more than 50% of the voting shares are regarded as a controlled undertaking under the substantial shareholder disclosure rules. The structure chart comprises only GS entities which are part of the notification.

Additional information: With reference to the items mentioned in Section 10B: "Call Warrants" and "Swaps" mentioned in rows 66 to 107 - these are held by the corresponding entities where Goldman Sachs has a long exposure.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

T +32 2 559 94 14

antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications

Laurent Schots

T+32 2 559 92 64

laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9 000 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.2 billion in 2023. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news