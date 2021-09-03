Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. UCB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 09/03 11:35:12 am
98.04 EUR   -0.81%
02:12pUCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
02:12pUCB : Transparency notification Wellington
PU
10:24aUCB'S BRAINE SITE : Biopharma's best-kept secret
AQ
UCB : Transparency notification Wellington

09/03/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
· Notification referring to situation on 1 September 2021
· Threshold crossed: 7.5%
· Latest holding: 7.46%

Brussels (Belgium), 3 September 2021 - 20:05 (CEST) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received a transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP (having its registered offices at 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210, USA) dated 2 September 2021.

Wellington Management Group LLP has notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights by its affiliates, its shareholding in UCB SA has decreased and it has crossed the threshold of 7.5% on 1 September 2021.

On 1 September 2021, Wellington Management Group LLP (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 14 516 633 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 15 575 749 shares in its previous notification dated 3 October 2019), representing 7.46% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 8.01% in its previous notification).

2. Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Person subject to the notification requirement: Wellington Management Group LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 (USA).
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 1 September 2021.
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 7.5%
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Notified details:


  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Wellington Management International Ltd, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Wellington Management Company LLP is an investment management company and can exercise the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions from the beneficial owners of the shares.

Wellington Management International Ltd is an investment management company and can exercise the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions from the beneficial owners of the shares.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
Media Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.92.64 Laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
