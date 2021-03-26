UCB : Acquisitions of own shares and disposals of own shares

Brussels (Belgium), 26 March 2021 - 20:00 (CET) - regulated information

Acquisitions of own shares

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ('UCB' or the 'Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2021.

Under this program, UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 750 000 UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until 25 June 2021, effective as from 8 March 2021, to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its personnel.

In the framework of this Share Repurchase Program 2021, UCB repurchased 116 650 UCB shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 19 March 2021 up to and including 25 March 2021, as follows:

Disposal of own shares

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

