UCB

(UCB)
UCB : Acquisitions of own shares and disposals of own shares

04/02/2021
Brussels (Belgium), 2 April 2021 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

Acquisitions of own shares

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV ('UCB' or the 'Company) (Euronext Brussels: UCB) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2021.

Under this program, UCB has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 750 000 UCB shares on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until 25 June 2021, effective as from 8 March 2021, to cover current and future obligations under UCB's Long Term Incentive Plans for its personnel.

In the framework of this Share Repurchase Program 2021, UCB repurchased 76 373 UCB shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 26 March 2021 up to and including 1st April 2021, as follows:

Disposal of own shares

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

In addition to these exercises, on 1 April 2021, in accordance with the vesting rules under its 2018 LTI plans, UCB SA/NV has delivered for free a total of 408 810 UCB shares OTC to 1 439 members of the personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries. The highest independent bid price on Euronext Brussels on 1 April 2021 was € 81.60.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,
Investor Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com
About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 18:07:05 UTC.


