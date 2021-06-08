Log in
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 06/08 04:08:06 am
77.14 EUR   +1.55%
UCB : Celebrates Patient Strength During MG Awareness Month

06/08/2021 | 03:53am EDT
At UCB, we are committed to developing a deep understanding of patients and their lived experiences, especially within rare diseases like myasthenia gravis (MG).

Each June, MG Awareness Month is another opportunity for us to listen and learn from people living with MG, their loved ones, advocacy organizations and healthcare providers. MG is a rare, chronic, auto-immune, neuromuscular disease associated with muscle weakness and is often referred to as the 'snowflake' disease. The disease differs widely from person to person, making no two journeys alike, similar to how each snowflake is unique.

Two of our MG patient ambassadors, Dale and Greg, have shared their personal stories of strength with us and their passion to not give up.

More than five years ago, Dale first started experiencing MG-related symptoms. After meeting with a neurologist who ran a series of tests, including an electromyography (EMG) and bloodwork, Dale was diagnosed with MG in 2015. Years later, Dale still experiences MG symptoms. Despite his diagnosis and having limited energy, Dale maintains a positive mindset and enjoys spending quality time with his family.

However, no two MG stories are alike. Greg's journey with MG was very different from Dale's. Greg first began experiencing slurred speech, another MG-related symptom, in the summer of 2002. He was then diagnosed with the condition later that year. Despite meeting with multiple doctors, Greg was left without a confirmed diagnosis. Finally, Greg was diagnosed with MG by his neurologist, and thus began a trusted 20-year relationship between doctor and patient. Although he often experiences weakness in his limbs, Greg still makes an effort to be active daily by taking walks with his dog, even if it's just for a short distance.

It's people like Dale and Greg who continue to fuel our ambition to further advance treatment options and support the MG patient community.

UCB MG Patient Ambassadors, Dale and Greg

This June, UCB will be encouraging our employees (and their families) to design and share their most creative 'snowflake' interpretation. In the spirit of this year's MG Awareness Month theme, 'Turning Awareness into Action,' we will choose one winner to select an MG organization to receive a charitable donation from UCB.

UCB is proud to stand with the MG patient community all year long, not just during MG Awareness Month. The UCB team has also helped connect the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) with global partners to build a larger, more diverse platform and help bring new opportunities to the community, through digital innovation, patient disease state awareness, Rare Disease Advisory Councils, and connecting industry peers. MGFA named UCB as Corporate Partner of the Year in April for these ongoing efforts in support of our shared mission to help patients and their families manage the difficulties of living with MG.

We hope you will join us in celebrating the strength and perseverance of the MG community this month.

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 511 M 6 712 M 6 712 M
Net income 2021 909 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
Net Debt 2021 725 M 883 M 883 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 14 353 M 17 506 M 17 482 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 8 096
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 104,82 €
Last Close Price 75,96 €
Spread / Highest target 76,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UCB-10.09%17 506
CSL LIMITED3.32%103 373
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.16.34%65 006
BIOGEN INC.61.66%59 597
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.1.94%50 124
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.27.24%47 070