    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
UCB : Disposals of own shares

05/05/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
Brussels (Belgium), 5 May 2021 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

Disposal of own shares

In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

In addition to these exercises, on 5 May 2021, in accordance with its Stock Award Plan 2020, UCB SA/NV has delivered for free 142 UCB shares OTC to one member of the personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries. The highest independent bid price on Euronext Brussels on 5 May 2021 was €77,00.

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 18:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
