UCB : Disposals of own shares

    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 06/11 11:35:21 am
82.92 EUR   +0.97%
Disposal of own shares

06/11/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
Brussels (Belgium), 11 June 2021 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

Disposal of own shares
In accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB announces that, following exercises of stock options by members of its personnel, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant members of the personnel, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications
Laurent Schots
Media Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.92.64 Laurent.schots@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8 400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 18:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 511 M 6 670 M 6 670 M
Net income 2021 909 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net Debt 2021 725 M 878 M 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 15 517 M 18 770 M 18 780 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 096
Free-Float 62,2%
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 104,82 €
Last Close Price 82,12 €
Spread / Highest target 63,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UCB-2.79%18 879
CSL LIMITED4.75%104 063
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.21.40%67 445
BIOGEN INC.69.37%62 437
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.30%50 704
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.30.69%45 797