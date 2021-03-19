Log in
UCB : Hackathon Brings Together Diverse Talents for Digital Innovation

03/19/2021 | 05:48am EDT
As part of our ongoing digital business transformation, we are evolving our clinical development operating model from a sequence of activities into an integrated digital technology and data-enabled process. Each aspect from clinical study design, feasibility assessment, clinical site identification, patient recruitment, data collection, data analyses and reporting are included and open to future innovations. Several pieces are already undergoing major renovations through our End-to-End (E2E) Clinical Study Automation program; that aims to ensure quicker delivery of each study while simultaneously reducing costs and enhancing consistency and quality. This is being realized through an internally developed IT platform that will be used right from the clinical study design stage. Digitalization is an enabler for us to collect and access data and information quickly allowing us to ask important questions, get the answers rapidly, so that we elevate and accelerate our contributions.

Empowered to bring this vision to reality and inspired by the momentum for more inclusive innovation, in February we called on the collective intelligence, curiosity and enthusiasm of our employees to participate in a hackathon. A sprint-like event where UCB programmers and experts from diverse backgrounds collaborated on a specific technical design challenge for the E2E Clinical Study Automation program. The hackathon focused on improving the quality and efficiency of data analysis through automation. Seventeen multi-disciplinary teams with colleagues from 16 departments across UCB participated in the month-long event. In the end, holistic, innovative approaches to solve the problem statement were submitted by 70% of the teams; far exceeding internal expectations and external benchmarks. Participants shared their excitement and pride in seeing the diversity of teams, thoughts, and submissions for the hackathon.

Advancing our digital business transformation in a more end-to-end manner and utilizing our diverse talents in creative ways is a win-win for all: for functional transformations through synergies and knowledge sharing, for all employees through development and connectivity, for UCB's sustainability and ultimately for the patients we serve together.

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 09:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
