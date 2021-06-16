UCB : Our Commitment to Changing the Status Quo in Psoriasis Care

Being liberated from the physical, emotional and social burden that is attached to psoriasis, is still wishful thinking for many patients despite immense advances in drug development and the advent of novel therapeutics and targeted treatments.

Psoriasis has a significant negative impact on quality of life (QoL), is linked to social stigmatisation, increased disability and decreased psychological well-being. Effective long-term management of psoriasis is essential for improving QoL and reducing the cumulative life course impairment.

The Epicensus is a UCB initiative that will challenge the status quo. This exciting pan-European integrated consensus programme was kicked-off in December 2020 and focuses on engagement, insight generation, multi-disciplinary conversation and consensus with key stakeholders dedicated to diagnosis, care, monitoring, access and patient-related outcomes in psoriasis. The Epicensus project engages stakeholders across three key groups (clinicians, payers and patient group representatives) across 8 European countries.

Following the insights questionnaire, the next stage has started which comprises a series of Delphi-surveys to define gaps and advance consensus on psoriasis care. The final phase is scheduled for early July 2021 when the consensus council will drive the development of a consensus manuscript to highlight where in the patient pathway, patients would benefit from an elevation in standard of care. Innovative roll-out activities will be explored at European country levels to disseminate the findings of this programme.

The ultimate goal is to drive action and initiate a paradigm shift on enhancing the delivery of the future of psoriasis care in Europe to optimise outcomes and finally allow our patients to live their lives to the full.