Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. UCB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 06/16 04:07:02 am
84.54 EUR   +0.38%
03:50aUCB  : Our Commitment to Changing the Status Quo in Psoriasis Care
PU
06/11UCB  : Disposals of own shares
PU
06/11UCB @ AOEC 2021 : our commitment to women of childbearing age living with epilepsy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UCB : Our Commitment to Changing the Status Quo in Psoriasis Care

06/16/2021 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Being liberated from the physical, emotional and social burden that is attached to psoriasis, is still wishful thinking for many patients despite immense advances in drug development and the advent of novel therapeutics and targeted treatments.


Psoriasis has a significant negative impact on quality of life (QoL), is linked to social stigmatisation, increased disability and decreased psychological well-being. Effective long-term management of psoriasis is essential for improving QoL and reducing the cumulative life course impairment.

The Epicensus is a UCB initiative that will challenge the status quo. This exciting pan-European integrated consensus programme was kicked-off in December 2020 and focuses on engagement, insight generation, multi-disciplinary conversation and consensus with key stakeholders dedicated to diagnosis, care, monitoring, access and patient-related outcomes in psoriasis. The Epicensus project engages stakeholders across three key groups (clinicians, payers and patient group representatives) across 8 European countries.

Following the insights questionnaire, the next stage has started which comprises a series of Delphi-surveys to define gaps and advance consensus on psoriasis care. The final phase is scheduled for early July 2021 when the consensus council will drive the development of a consensus manuscript to highlight where in the patient pathway, patients would benefit from an elevation in standard of care. Innovative roll-out activities will be explored at European country levels to disseminate the findings of this programme.

The ultimate goal is to drive action and initiate a paradigm shift on enhancing the delivery of the future of psoriasis care in Europe to optimise outcomes and finally allow our patients to live their lives to the full.

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UCB
03:50aUCB  : Our Commitment to Changing the Status Quo in Psoriasis Care
PU
06/11UCB  : Disposals of own shares
PU
06/11UCB @ AOEC 2021 : our commitment to women of childbearing age living with epilep..
AQ
06/08UCB  : Celebrates Patient Strength During MG Awareness Month
PU
06/04UCB  : Disposals of own shares
PU
06/01EULAR 2021 : New Data from UCB's Rheumatology Portfolio Demonstrates …
PU
05/25UCB  : Disposals of own shares
PU
05/25PRESS RELEASE : AiCuris AG Announces Dr. Stefan Oschmann, Former Merck CEO, to C..
DJ
05/20CLINICAL TRIAL DAY : Honoring our Clinical Researchers
PU
05/18UCB  : Happy Patient, Happy Doctor – The Importance of Listening to What &..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 511 M 6 686 M 6 686 M
Net income 2021 909 M 1 103 M 1 103 M
Net Debt 2021 725 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 15 914 M 19 299 M 19 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 8 096
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 103,97 €
Last Close Price 84,22 €
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Oschmann Chairman
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Development
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UCB-0.31%19 299
CSL LIMITED6.55%105 549
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.17.70%65 802
BIOGEN INC.61.76%59 632
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.1.94%49 815
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.24.87%46 132