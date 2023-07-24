

Over the past 10 years UCB has been accredited by the Royal Society of Chemistry to oversee a 2-year training program whereby Chartered Chemist (CChem) status is awarded to the applicant. This process involves the applicant, or mentee, working with a UCB mentor who has previously achieved CChem status, to fulfil 14 attributes defined by the RSC.



The CChem status demonstrates a commitment to the continued advancement of the chemical sciences and their learning and continued professional development as whole.



Meet one of our current mentees, Justin Staniforth.



Earlier this month, Justin was invited to give a short talk at the Annual RSC CChem Conference.



In doing so Justin covered the topic of ethical practice in his UCB role and discussed how he goes about creating an open and engaging atmosphere to encourage his colleagues to act in an ethical fashion. Justin showcased his career journey at UCB so far and finished by reflecting on how ethical behaviors are demonstrated in the CChem attributes.



This was followed by breakout sessions and robust discussion with conference attendees. The talk was well-received and greatly appreciated by the RSC, with the event contributing as evidence for Justin's ongoing portfolio to achieve CChem status.



"The best thing about the CChem program is being recognized for what you do on a daily basis", Justin commented. "Being a mentee is a valuable way to step back and review what you do and how you can do it better and make more positive contributions to both the department and the company as a whole".



"We are proud of our CChem Program," says James Frost, UCB Principal Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry, and Co-ordinator of the initiative. "We are re-accredited every five years by the Society and we make efforts to bring in mentees from different backgrounds who can then pass on their learnings."



"As part of our outreach program, I am keen to get the younger generations involved. Most of the mentees go on to become mentors themselves," he added.

The 14 attributes of the 2-year program defined by RSC span 5 key areas: Demonstrate and develop your knowledge of the chemical sciences Professionalism Communication and Influencing Skills Professional Responsibilities Supporting the Profession

Fulfilment of the 14 attributes is demonstrated by the applicant by collecting a portfolio of evidence over the 2-year mentoring period, followed by a final examination by the RSC and an external examiner.



Justin concludes: "I would encourage anybody considering applying to undertake the CChem accreditation scheme, not to hesitate and sign up! It has helped me focus on adding value to what I do on a daily basis, by stopping to think about how I can do things differently to make more of a positive contribution".