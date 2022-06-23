Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  UCloudlink Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UCL   US90354D1046

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

(UCL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:12 2022-06-22 pm EDT
1.080 USD   +8.00%
UCLOUDLINK Empowers SAN Group with Better Data Connection Worldwide

06/23/2022 | 08:31am EDT
HONG KONG, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary, HONG KONG UCLOUDLINK NETWORK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED has inked an agreement with SAN VENTURE SERVICE GMBH ("SAN Group"), a biotechnology company headquartered in Austria. Under the agreement, SAN Group will utilize UCLOUDLINK's data connectivity services and related products to allow its employees to have access to high-quality data connections at anytime and anywhere. UCLOUDLINK has been the partner for various companies across Europe such as in the financial and car rental industries, as UCLOUDLINK continues to broaden its user base in Europe.

As the leisure and corporate travel gradually recover, UCLOUDLINK's data connectivity services and related products will support SAN Group's employees with seamless data connection while working remotely or on international business trips — allowing them to obtain a high-quality data connection while reducing the cost of roaming. Like SAN Group, enterprises with a large number of employees who travel internationally frequently, now can address their employees' mobile data connectivity issues with UCLOUDLINK's solutions, which ensure a reliable, high-quality and innovative mobile data connection, allowing them to drive greater efficiency and maximize business-trip returns.

Furthermore, UCLOUDLINK has also engaged in continued research and development to strengthen its technical advantages. UCLOUDLINK has developed global 5G roaming solutions which enable users to enjoy high-speed and reliable data connectivity services worldwide. Meanwhile, by leveraging its patented cloud SIM technology and hyper-connectivity solution, UCLOUDLINK's PaaS and SaaS platform will help improve data connectivity services and bring convenience to all its users and business partners from different industries.

To fulfill the increasing demands from more and more enterprises for faster and better data connectivity services used locally and internationally, UCLOUDLINK will continue its ongoing business strategy of consciously shifting its business focus to the development of PaaS and SaaS platform centric service and ecosystem, enabling its business partners and users to transform from "connected" to "better connection" with its core innovative technologies, extensive solutions, services and related products.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com/.

Contact:
Carina Cheung
carina-pr@ucloudlink.com 
+852-31758988 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-empowers-san-group-with-better-data-connection-worldwide-301573815.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.


© PRNewswire 2022
