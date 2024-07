Ucloudlink Group Inc provides mobile data traffic sharing marketplace. The Company operates its business under uCloudlink 1.0 and uCloudlink 2.0 models. The uCloudlink 1.0 model focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services across different countries. The uCloudlink 2.0 model focuses to provide mobile data connectivity services to local users across different mobile network operators (MNO). It operates portable wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) services under its Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia and Singapore to provide global mobile data connectivity services. It offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and provide its cloud subscriber identification module (SIM) architecture to business partners such as mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), MNOs and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The Company have developed algorithms to analyze historical data usage patterns and predict future data traffic demand.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services