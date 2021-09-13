Log in
    UCL   US90354D1046

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

(UCL)
uCloudlink : Change in Senior Management Team (Form 6-K)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Change in Senior Management Team

Effective on September 15, 2021, UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (the 'Company')'s chief sales officer and president of marketing and sales, Mr. Xinquan Xu, will step down from this position for personal reasons. Mr. Chaohui Chen, director and chief executive officer of the Company will supervise marketing and sales until the appointment of a new chief sales officer.

Disclaimer

uCloudlink Group Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -57,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 212 M 212 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 0,92%
Managers and Directors
Chao Hui Chen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yi Meng Shi Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Ping Peng Chairman
Shu Bao Pei Chief Supply Chain, Research & Development Officer
Zhi Hui Gong Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.-28.94%212
AT&T INC.-5.49%194 061
T-MOBILE US-3.00%163 246
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-10.91%111 931
KDDI CORPORATION21.59%76 345
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.81%62 125