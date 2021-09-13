uCloudlink : Change in Senior Management Team (Form 6-K)

Change in Senior Management Team
Effective on September 15, 2021, UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (the 'Company')'s chief sales officer and president of marketing and sales, Mr. Xinquan Xu, will step down from this position for personal reasons. Mr. Chaohui Chen, director and chief executive officer of the Company will supervise marketing and sales until the appointment of a new chief sales officer.
Disclaimer
