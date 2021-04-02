Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UCloudlink Group Inc.    UCL

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

(UCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

uCloudlink : As Travel Gradually Resumes, Glocalme's Triforce Wi-Fi Solution Supports Users To Stay Connected for Up to 28 Hours on the Go

04/02/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With vaccines being administered across the globe, a greater proportion of the population is gaining confidence to travel again. GlocalMe®, a product and service brand of UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), is supporting these travelers to stay connected on the go with its newly launched TriForce, one of the world's most durable and compatible mobile Wi-Fi solutions.

A recent survey by Allianz Partners found that 67% said getting a vaccine would make them feel safe enough to travel - a strong indicator that travel will be set to rebound throughout the remainder of 2021 and into 2022. As travelers venture further, GlocalMe's TriForce allows them to access reliable mobile data and power in the toughest of terrains with its long battery life, heavy-duty design and superior connectivity.

"TriForce is a tribute to the Hugo Prize-winning novel 'The Three-Body Problem' by Chinese SciFi writer Liu Cixin, which demonstrates how humans traverse barriers, time, and space to continue and thrive. This adaptability and resilience lies at the core of TriForce. As the most robust solution on the market, TriForce supports travelers to stay connected as they explore new frontiers and push the boundaries of possibility. GlocalMe also plans to roll out an 'out of this world' branding campaign in April that sheds more light into TriForce's unique name and capabilities," said Victor Xu, Chief Sales Officer at uCloudlink.

TriForce provides users with the most reliable 4G LTE connection in any situation, whether it's a cross-country roadtrip or venturing into the heart of nature as part of adventure travel. No matter when or where, TriForce allows users to stay connected for up to 28 hours with its 7000mAh battery - one of the highest capabilities currently available in the industry. Users can also share their network and connect up to 10 devices simultaneously.

On the connectivity front, TriForce is supported by uCloudlink's CloudSIM technology, which has already helped millions of travelers enjoy a seamless Internet experience at home and abroad. This innovative technology intelligently matches the user with the best-quality carrier in real-time to achieve a secure, reliable network connection on the go. Users can easily leverage the multi-operator network without a physical SIM card, while the pay-as-you-go model delivers better connection quality without contracts, monthly fees or exorbitant roaming charges.

Beyond connectivity, TriForce allows for maximum adaptability with its compatible design. The hotspot doubles as a power bank with Type-C, lightning and micro-USB charging ports, and supports SIM card use with one nano SIM card slot. Moreover, the anti-slip, drop-resistant casing ensures TriForce withstands even the toughest of conditions.

GlocalMe first released the TriForce in February 2021 alongside the DuoTurbo and FirstG. As travel restrictions gradually ease, GlocalMe's next-generation mobile Wi-Fi solutions will help better connect users and the world.

Disclaimer

uCloudlink Group Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
03:30aUCLOUDLINK  : As Travel Gradually Resumes, Glocalme's Triforce Wi-Fi Solution Su..
PU
03/29UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Progress in U.S. Patent Infringement Disputes..
GL
03/25UCLOUDLINK  : 4Q 2020 Earnings Transcript
PU
03/25UCLOUDLINK  : Reports Q4 Net Loss, Lower Revenue
MT
03/25UCLOUDLINK  : 4Q 2020 Earnings Release
PU
03/25UCLOUDLINK  : 4Q 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/25UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 F..
GL
03/22UCLOUDLINK  : Enhances Presence in Southeast Asia with Local Business Partners
MT
03/22UCLOUDLINK  : Expands Footprint in Southeast Asia with Local Business Partners
PR
03/18UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial R..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 89,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -63,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 37,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 0,90%
Chart UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
uCloudlink Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chao Hui Chen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yi Meng Shi Co-Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Vukovich Co-Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Ping Peng Chairman
Shu Bao Pei Chief Supply Chain, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.3.42%307
AT&T INC.5.95%217 509
T-MOBILE US-5.34%158 644
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.16.54%149 510
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.50%134 413
KDDI CORPORATION12.10%70 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ