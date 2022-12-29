Advanced search
    UCOBANK   INE691A01018

UCO BANK

(UCOBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:13 2022-12-29 am EST
31.00 INR   -1.27%
03:13aUco Bank : Acquisition
PU
12/28UCO Bank Board to Consider Raising INR10 Billion from Bond Offering
MT
12/19India Ratings Keeps UCO Bank Rating at AA-; Outlook Stable
MT
UCO Bank : Acquisition

12/29/2022 | 03:13am EST
यूको बैंक

UCO BANK

सम्मान आपके विश्वास का

Honours Your Trust

HO/Finance/Share/ 164 /2022-23

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

"Exchange Plaza"

Plot no. C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Scrip Symbol: UCOBANK

Dear Sir/Madam

Date: 29.12.2022

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street,Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

BSE Scrip Code: 532505

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with para A of part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

We wish to inform you that UCO Bank (the "Bank") has become one of the stake holders of PSB Alliance Private Limited on January 28, 2022. Further Bank will acquire additional 100 shares in the above Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with para A of part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/412015 dated September 09, 2015; we wish to provide the following disclosure.

Sr.

Particulars

Details/Disclosure

No.

A

Name

of

the target

entity,

PSB Alliance Private Limited.

details in brief such as size,

turnover etc.

B

Whether the

acquisition

would

This acquisition does not fall within related

fall

within

related

party

party transaction. As on date, Bank's promoter

transaction(s) and whether the

does not have any interest in PSB Alliance Pvt.

promoter/

promoter

group/

Ltd. The Bank in the ordinary course of business

group

companies

have

any

may have business dealing with PSB Alliance

interest in the entity being

Pvt. Ltd. at "arm's length".

acquired?

lf

yes,

nature

of

interest and details thereof and

whether the same is done at

"arm's length"

C

Industry

to

which

the

entity

PSB Alliance is an umbrella setup of all Public

being acquired belongs.

Sector Banks, jointly offering important

customer oriented services envisaged by

Govt. of India under EASE of Banking reforms.

Door Step Banking is one such initiative taken

by PSB Alliance through which customers can

avail major Banking transaction services at

their Door Step. It is being implemented with

UCO Bank, Finance Department, Head Office, 3rd Floor, 02, India Exchange Place, Kolkata - 700 001

Phone: 033 - 44557227, E-mail:hosgr.calcutta@ucobank.co.in

Follow UCO Bank onTwitter: UCOBankOfficial; Facebook: Official.UCOBank; Instagram: Official.ucobank; LinkedIn: UCO BANK; You Tube: UCO Bank Official

यूको बैंक

UCO BANK

सम्मान आपके विश्वास का

Honours Your Trust

help of Door Step Banking (DSB) agents in 100

major Centers across the Country for offering

different financial as well as non-financial

banking services.

D

Objects

and

effects

of

Financial Investment.

acquisition

(including

but

not

limited to, disclosure of reasons

for acquisition of target entity, if

its business is outside the main

line of business of the listed

entity)

E

Brief

details

of

any

Bank's holdings in this company will be 8.33%.

governmental

or

regulatory

Therefore no approval is required.

approvals

required

for

the

acquisition

F

lndicative

time

period

for

15 working days.

completion of the acquisition

G

Nature

of

consideration

-

Cash

Consideration

of Rs.1.14

crores

whether

cash consideration or

transferred through RTGS.

share swap and details of the

same

H

Cost of acquisition or the price

Bank shall be acquiring 100 shares shares of

at which the shares are

face value Rs. 1,00,000/- each of PSB Alliance

acquired

Pvt Ltd at a total cost of Rs.1, 13,67,900.

I

Percentage

of

shareholding /

Post Investment, UCO Bank will hold 200 shares

control

acquired

and/or

of face value Rs.1,00,000/- each aggregating

number of shares acquired

8.33% of the capital of the company.

J

Brief

background

about

the

PSB

Alliance Private

Limited ("CIPL")

is a

entity acquired in terms of

private company incorporated in the year

products/line

of

business

2010 having CIN No. U74990MH2010PTC209208

acquired, date of incorporation,

and registered office is located at Mumbai.

history

of

last 3

years

turnover,

The business line of the company is to collect,

country in which the acquired

consolidate, analyze and share such data

entity has presence and any

without limitation with authorized persons on

other

significant information (in

anonymity basis at an industry level. The

brief)

company vide Special Resolution passed at the

Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th

April 2021 included the business of providing

various services as may be requested by the

banks and financial services entities from time

to time, on their behalf or otherwise to their

customers, employees and other stake holders.

UCO Bank, Finance Department, Head Office, 3rd Floor, 02, India Exchange Place, Kolkata - 700 001

Phone: 033 - 44557227, E-mail:hosgr.calcutta@ucobank.co.in

Follow UCO Bank onTwitter: UCOBankOfficial; Facebook: Official.UCOBank; Instagram: Official.ucobank; LinkedIn: UCO BANK; You Tube: UCO Bank Official

यूको बैंक

UCO BANK

सम्मान आपके विश्वास का

Honours Your Trust

Turnover History:

Total Revenue as on

31 March (in crore)

2022

2021

2020

2.99

2.49

1.23

Country : India

This is for your dissemination.

Yours faithfully,

PURNA CHANDRARAO NIBHANAPUDI

Digitally signed by PURNA CHANDRARAO NIBHANAPUDI

Date: 2022.12.29 13:26:42 +05'30'

(N Purna Chandra Rao)

Company Secretary

UCO Bank, Finance Department, Head Office, 3rd Floor, 02, India Exchange Place, Kolkata - 700 001

Phone: 033 - 44557227, E-mail:hosgr.calcutta@ucobank.co.in

Follow UCO Bank onTwitter: UCOBankOfficial; Facebook: Official.UCOBank; Instagram: Official.ucobank; LinkedIn: UCO BANK; You Tube: UCO Bank Official

Disclaimer

UCO Bank Limited published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 08:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 061 M 690 M 690 M
Net income 2022 9 298 M 112 M 112 M
Net cash 2022 32 690 M 395 M 395 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 375 B 4 537 M 4 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 21 617
Free-Float 4,61%
Chart UCO BANK
Duration : Period :
UCO Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCO BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Soma Sankara Prasad Chief Executive Office, Director & MD
Sujoy Dutta Chief Financial Officer
Saroj Ranjan Nayak Chief Technology Officer & General Manager
Harmohan Kumar Arora General Manager-Operations & Services Department
N. Purna Chandra Rao Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UCO BANK141.54%4 537
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.61%142 846
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%67 682
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.51%52 025
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.81%48 086
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.86%46 150