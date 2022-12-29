UCO Bank : Acquisition

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with para A of part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended
We wish to inform you that UCO Bank (the "Bank") has become one of the stake holders of PSB Alliance Private Limited on January 28, 2022. Further Bank will acquire additional 100 shares in the above Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with para A of part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/412015 dated September 09, 2015; we wish to provide the following disclosure.
Sr.
Particulars
Details/Disclosure
No.
A
Name
of
the target
entity,
PSB Alliance Private Limited.
details in brief such as size,
turnover etc.
B
Whether the
acquisition
would
This acquisition does not fall within related
fall
within
related
party
party transaction. As on date, Bank's promoter
transaction(s) and whether the
does not have any interest in PSB Alliance Pvt.
promoter/
promoter
group/
Ltd. The Bank in the ordinary course of business
group
companies
have
any
may have business dealing with PSB Alliance
interest in the entity being
Pvt. Ltd. at "arm's length".
acquired?
lf
yes,
nature
of
interest and details thereof and
whether the same is done at
"arm's length"
C
Industry
to
which
the
entity
PSB Alliance is an umbrella setup of all Public
being acquired belongs.
Sector Banks, jointly offering important
customer oriented services envisaged by
Govt. of India under EASE of Banking reforms.
Door Step Banking is one such initiative taken
by PSB Alliance through which customers can
avail major Banking transaction services at
their Door Step. It is being implemented with
UCO Bank, Finance Department, Head Office, 3rd Floor, 02, India Exchange Place, Kolkata - 700 001
UCO Bank Limited published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 08:12:06 UTC.