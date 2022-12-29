UCO Bank : Acquisition

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with para A of part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

We wish to inform you that UCO Bank (the "Bank") has become one of the stake holders of PSB Alliance Private Limited on January 28, 2022. Further Bank will acquire additional 100 shares in the above Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with para A of part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/412015 dated September 09, 2015; we wish to provide the following disclosure.

Sr. Particulars Details/Disclosure No. A Name of the target entity, PSB Alliance Private Limited. details in brief such as size, turnover etc. B Whether the acquisition would This acquisition does not fall within related fall within related party party transaction. As on date, Bank's promoter transaction(s) and whether the does not have any interest in PSB Alliance Pvt. promoter/ promoter group/ Ltd. The Bank in the ordinary course of business group companies have any may have business dealing with PSB Alliance interest in the entity being Pvt. Ltd. at "arm's length". acquired? lf yes, nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at "arm's length" C Industry to which the entity PSB Alliance is an umbrella setup of all Public being acquired belongs. Sector Banks, jointly offering important customer oriented services envisaged by Govt. of India under EASE of Banking reforms. Door Step Banking is one such initiative taken by PSB Alliance through which customers can avail major Banking transaction services at their Door Step. It is being implemented with

