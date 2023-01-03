UCO Bank : Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval for raising of Tier I Capital upto Rs.1000 crore through issuance of Additional Tier - I (AT-I) Bond

Further to our announcement ref. HO/Finance/Share/162/2022-23 dated 28.12.2022, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on this day i.e. 03.01.2023 has approved the proposal for raising of Tier I Capital aggregating upto Rs.1000 crore in the form of Additional Tier I Bonds in one or more tranches upto FY 24 i.e. till 31st March 2024.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.00 AM & concluded at 01.30 PM.

The submission may be taken on record in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI ((Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Yours faithfully,