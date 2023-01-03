Advanced search
    UCOBANK   INE691A01018

UCO BANK

(UCOBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:13 2023-01-03 am EST
32.80 INR   +4.63%
03:18aUco Bank : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
2022Indian banks' fundraising spree to continue in Jan-Mar to enhance capital - analysts
RE
2022UCO Bank to Lift Stake in PSB Alliance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UCO Bank : Outcome of Board Meeting

01/03/2023 | 03:18am EST
यूको बैंक

UCO BANK

सम्मान आपके विश्वास का

Honours Your Trust

HO/Finance/Share/173/2022-23

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

"Exchange Plaza"

Plot no. C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Scrip Symbol: UCOBANK

Madam/ Dear Sir,

Date: 03.01.2023

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street,Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

BSE Scrip Code: 532505

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval for raising of Tier I Capital upto Rs.1000 crore through issuance of Additional Tier - I (AT-I) Bond

Further to our announcement ref. HO/Finance/Share/162/2022-23 dated 28.12.2022, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on this day i.e. 03.01.2023 has approved the proposal for raising of Tier I Capital aggregating upto Rs.1000 crore in the form of Additional Tier I Bonds in one or more tranches upto FY 24 i.e. till 31st March 2024.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.00 AM & concluded at 01.30 PM.

The submission may be taken on record in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI ((Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Yours faithfully,

PURNA CHANDRARAO NIBHANAPUDI

Digitally signed by

PURNA CHANDRARAO NIBHANAPUDI Date: 2023.01.03 13:33:35 +05'30'

(N Purna Chandra Rao)

Company Secretary

UCO Bank, Finance Department, Head Office, 3rd Floor, 02, India Exchange Place, Kolkata - 700 001

Phone: 033 - 44557227, E-mail:hosgr.calcutta@ucobank.co.in

Follow UCO Bank onTwitter: UCOBankOfficial; Facebook: Official.UCOBank; Instagram: Official.ucobank; LinkedIn: UCO BANK; You Tube: UCO Bank Official

Disclaimer

UCO Bank Limited published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 08:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
