For the month of November 2023

UCOMMUNE INTERNATIONAL LTD

Ucommune Announces Changes in Management

Ms. Xin Guan has tendered her resignation as the chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Ucommune International Ltd ("Ucommune" or the "Company") for personal reasons not resulting from any disagreement with the Company, its management, board of directors (the "Board") or any committee of the Board, on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practice. The Board has accepted Ms. Guan's resignation on November 16, 2023 and appointed her as the general manager of new business development group of the Company, effective from the same date.

The Board has appointed Mr. Zirui Wang as the chief executive officer of the Company in concurrent with his position as the Company's chief risk officer, effective from November 16, 2023. The Board has also appointed Mr. Xiaodong Li, who currently serves as the general manager of Shanghai Region of the Company, as its chief operating officer, effective from the same date. Biographical information relating to Mr. Xiaodong Li is set out as follows.

Mr. Xiaodong Li has served in multiple positions at Ucommune since 2016, including the director of Central China region and the general manager of Shanghai region. Mr. Li has extensive experience of approximately 20 years in chain business operation and management. Prior to joining us, Mr. Li served as an operations director at Wuhan TSS Catering Management Co., Ltd. from 2013 to 2016. From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Li served as an operations director at Wuhan Sanming Food Co., Ltd. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Li served in various positions including a director of regional operations at Huapu Supermarket (Hebei) Co., Ltd. From 1998 to 2004, Mr. Li served as a business representative at Clipsal (Australia) Electric's Central China office. Mr. Li graduated from Wuhan University of Technology with the major of architecture in 1998.

Since the pandemic, the Company has been monitoring industry trends closely and exploring development paths actively to enhance its competitive strengths. This management adjustment reflects the Company's mindset of valuing both risk control and business growth.

Mr. Zirui Wang has served as the chief risk officer of the Company since 2021, with an in-depth understanding of the Company's business operations in various regions across China, and extensive experience in risk assessment and management. Mr. Xiaodong Li has served as a key regional leader of the Company for several regions across China since 2016 with rich frontline operation and management experience. Several projects in Mr. Li's charge have yield outstanding financial results. Ms. Xin Guan has extensive experience in new business development and has facilitated several significant cooperations between the Company and its business partners, developing new business lines and enriching the business model of the Company.

Dr. Daqing Mao, founder and chairman of Ucommune, commented, "This management adjustment is part of the Company's strategic upgrade, which reflects the Company's determination to achieve growth in a stable manner. Under the leadership of the new management, the Company will value cost-effectiveness and focus on developing and landing new projects while ensuring the quality of mature projects."

Date: November 17, 2023

