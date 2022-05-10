Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ucommune International Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UK   KYG9449A2093

UCOMMUNE INTERNATIONAL LTD

(UK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 03:50:22 pm EDT
3.521 USD   +7.03%
05:42pUcommune International Ltd. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04:16pUcommune International Ltd. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/21UCOMMUNE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results and Share Consolidation - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ucommune International Ltd. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/10/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 10, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.ucommune.com/.

The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Ucommune International Ltd., Floor 8, Tower D, No.2 Guang Hua Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

About Ucommune International Ltd.

Ucommune is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By utilizing its expertise in the real estate and retail industries, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ucommune International Ltd.
ir@ucommune.com

ICR, LLC.
Robin Yang
ucommune@icrinc.com
+1 (212) 537-3847

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucommune-international-ltd-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301544452.html

SOURCE Ucommune International Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UCOMMUNE INTERNATIONAL LTD
05:42pUcommune International Ltd. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04:16pUcommune International Ltd. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Finan..
PR
04/21UCOMMUNE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results and Share Consoli..
PU
04/21Ucommune Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results and Share Consolidation
PR
03/15UCOMMUNE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Extraordinary General Meeting and Share Consolidation -..
PU
03/15Ucommune Announces Extraordinary General Meeting and Share Consolidation
PR
02/11Ucommune Announces Development of an Asset-light Digital Park Project in Shenfu, Liaoni..
PR
02/11Ucommune Announces Development of an Asset-Light Digital Park Project in Shenfu, Liaoni..
CI
02/10Ucommune International Ltd Announces Resignation of Mei Han as Independent Director, Me..
CI
02/03Ucommune Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
PR
More news