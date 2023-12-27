Official UCORE RARE METALS INC. press release

China announced a ban on the export of technology to produce rare earth permanent magnets on December 21, 2023, and confirmed its existing ban on the export of technology to extract and separate rare earth elements.

China has a virtual monopoly on the processing of heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium.

Ucore has commenced a US$4 million contract with the US Department of Defense to demonstrate its RapidSXTM rare earth processing technology.

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to comment on recent announcements out of China regarding the export of technology for the processing of rare earth elements ("REEs").

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, China announced a ban on the export of technology to produce rare earth permanent magnets and confirmed its existing ban on technology associated with the separation of REEs.

China currently dominates the supply of rare earth components, particularly those containing terbium and dysprosium, accounting for nearly 90% of the world's rare earth permanent magnets. REEs are critical components to a host of modern technologies, including electric vehicle engines, offshore wind turbines and many military applications. Both the Canadian and US governments have recently implemented initiatives aimed at fostering domestic supply chains of a variety of critical materials, among growing concerns over potential shortfalls.

Ucore recently announced the completion of its planned commissioning procedures for the Company's RapidSX™ Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of heavy and light REEs in Kingston, Ontario, and the commencement of its US DoD demonstration program.

"Recent events in China are a remarkable development," stated Pat Ryan, Ucore Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Ucore's focus on the separation and refining of these critical materials is of increasing strategic importance to the burgeoning North American rare earth supply chain. Our recently commenced US DoD Demonstration Program could not come at a more important time."





Figure 1 - Ucore's Heavy and Light REE Demo Plant - Kingston, Ontario

On April 6, 2023, Ucore announced the selection of an 80,800 square-foot brownfield facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, as the location for its first planned REE separation and oxide production facility with an estimated throughput of 7,500 tons total rare earth oxides ("TREO") per annum (ex-cerium and ex-yttrium).

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

