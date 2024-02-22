Latest report from Udemy highlights emerging demand across technical and business skills

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today released its Q4 2023 Global Workplace Learning Index , a quarterly report highlighting emergent skills that are growing in demand, as workers of today continue to navigate a fast-evolving work environment.



Drawing from the activity of nearly 16,000 Udemy Business customers across the globe, Udemy is uniquely equipped to provide insight into the emergent technological and professional skills in the workplace today. These insights enable Udemy to arm organizations and learners with the information they need to stay ahead of trends and compete in a constantly evolving workplace.

“2023 was a year where trends around generative AI (gen AI), hybrid work, building inclusive global workplaces, and macroeconomic uncertainty drove the consistent need to upskill across both technological and leadership capabilities," said Greg Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer at Udemy. “Workers today need tech skills as much as they need soft, or power skills. Our Q4 Workplace Learning Index highlights how professionals are responding to, and meeting these demands, with surging interest in skills like chatbot development, listening, and customer service.”

The Index highlighted several emerging themes in corporate learning, including:

Gen AI skills continue to surge, suggesting an evolution in how workers are utilizing it. Growth in LangChain (109%) and chatbot development skills (56%) suggest that workers are moving from trying to understand what gen AI is to learning how they can apply it to their roles and businesses. As of Q4 2023, 3.2 million learners had enrolled in more than 1,700 gen AI courses on the Udemy platform. According to Udemy’s Global Learning & Skills Trends Report, ChatGPT was the fastest-growing skill in 2023, with a surge of 4,419% . While ChatGPT continues to be popular and remains a surging skill in some countries, professionals are also learning how to build their own models with their own data, rather than relying solely on external bots. Just like when developers began to build their own apps, this movement could signal significant innovation in the field.

The gen AI skills surge is happening in parallel with surges in cybersecurity and ethical hacking. As organizations start to leverage more data for gen AI, they may also recognize the need for stronger cybersecurity capabilities. Udemy saw growing demand for cybersecurity courses in Spain (154%) and Mexico (47%), in particular. Similarly, courses for ethical hacking saw increased demand within the entertainment and media industry (37%) and also in Mexico (28%).

As workers continue to navigate hybrid or remote work and find their place in an AI-focused landscape, they're eager to improve their "human" skills. For leaders and employees alike, skills like active listening and work-life balance are even more important as they seek to communicate with colleagues in a mix of in-person and virtual settings and try to set boundaries in a world in which work is ever-present and always on. Globally, listening skills have surged 52%, customer service skills by 51%, and work-life balance skills saw an increase of 42%.

Learners continue to value and seek certifications to stand out in a competitive job market. Udemy is among the largest platforms to support IT certification on the market, with 10 million enrollments in IT certification training on the platform in the past year. Globally, the fastest-growing certification preparation courses were The Open Group Certified: TOGAF Enterprise Architecture Foundation, which saw an increase of 167%, and 1Z0-819: Oracle Certified Professional: Java SE 11 Developer with an increase of 63%. In the tech industry, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification was increasingly popular, with an increase of 86%, and AWS dominated in global markets such as Japan, where AWS Certified Security - Specialty increased by 86%. To address this continued demand, Udemy introduced the Integrated Skills Framework in 2023 for the discovery, preparation, and demonstration of skill-building in organizations through badging and certifications.

“The world of work is shifting quickly, and the skills necessary for success are shifting with it,” said Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury, President of Udemy Business. “As more leaders begin to integrate skills-based approaches into their talent and development strategies, it’s even more important to keep a finger on the pulse of key learning trends and top skills to prepare their workforces.”

To learn more about how organizations can partner with Udemy Business to upskill for the future, visit: business.udemy.com .

Methodology

The Udemy Global Workplace Learning Index uses data from thousands of Udemy Business customers worldwide. Location data is based on the country associated with the company. The skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from Q3 2023 to Q4 2023. Courses are associated with one or more topics, with a maximum of five topics per course. The trending skills that you see in the report are based on these topics. If a course covers multiple topics, consumption minutes are divided equally across all topics associated with the course.

