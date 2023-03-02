Udemy : Announces New Chinese Brand Name to Expand Flexible Corporate Training Opportunities in China

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 - Udemy, a leading platform for learning and teaching online, today announced its new Chinese name in response to accelerated growth and demand for brand visibility in China. The Chinese name is Yōu lǐng sī ("优领思"), combining Excellence, Leadership and Deliberation to echo the company's global mission to improve lives through learning. The Chinese name will be used as the company's registered trademark in China to facilitate better communication between the company and local customers.

Udemy entered the China market through a partnership with Sanjieke, China's leading provider for digital transformation training in Q3 of 2022. Rich Qiu, President of New Ventures at Udemy said, "We are growing fast in China and see a great need for a localized brand to better resonate and communicate with our stakeholders in the market. We want to establish a strong brand image that helps convey our mission and strengthens our relations with organizations and individuals."

Udemy works with both multinational and leading domestic enterprises in China to provide personalized learning models for their employees. Since partnering with Sanjieke, Udemy has launched nearly 1000 courses in Mandarin, while the consumption of courses soared three times over the past six months.Organizations of all sizes choose Udemy as a learning platform mainly based on the richness and foresight of the course content as well as the localized context courses in Mandarin provide. Its technology courses in particular, can quickly provide international best practices and cutting-edge technical knowledge. Additionally, the localized content on business and management skills can help Chinese multinational enterprises navigate the market and better understand local context and nuance, so it is favored and recognized by leading enterprises at home and abroad.

Globally, Udemy Business customers have access to more than 20,000 courses, more than 12,000 of which are included in Udemy's International Collection in 14 languages.

