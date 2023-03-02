Advanced search
    UDMY   US9026851066

UDEMY, INC.

(UDMY)
03:19:37 2023-03-02 pm EST
9.305 USD   +1.81%
Udemy : Announces New Chinese Brand Name to Expand Flexible Corporate Training Opportunities in China
PU
Udemy to Present at Jefferies Virtual Online Education/e-Learning Summit
GL
Insider Sell: Udemy
MT
Udemy : Announces New Chinese Brand Name to Expand Flexible Corporate Training Opportunities in China

03/02/2023 | 02:52pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 - Udemy, a leading platform for learning and teaching online, today announced its new Chinese name in response to accelerated growth and demand for brand visibility in China. The Chinese name is Yōu lǐng sī ("优领思"), combining Excellence, Leadership and Deliberation to echo the company's global mission to improve lives through learning. The Chinese name will be used as the company's registered trademark in China to facilitate better communication between the company and local customers.

Udemy entered the China market through a partnership with Sanjieke, China's leading provider for digital transformation training in Q3 of 2022. Rich Qiu, President of New Ventures at Udemy said, "We are growing fast in China and see a great need for a localized brand to better resonate and communicate with our stakeholders in the market. We want to establish a strong brand image that helps convey our mission and strengthens our relations with organizations and individuals."

Udemy works with both multinational and leading domestic enterprises in China to provide personalized learning models for their employees. Since partnering with Sanjieke, Udemy has launched nearly 1000 courses in Mandarin, while the consumption of courses soared three times over the past six months.Organizations of all sizes choose Udemy as a learning platform mainly based on the richness and foresight of the course content as well as the localized context courses in Mandarin provide. Its technology courses in particular, can quickly provide international best practices and cutting-edge technical knowledge. Additionally, the localized content on business and management skills can help Chinese multinational enterprises navigate the market and better understand local context and nuance, so it is favored and recognized by leading enterprises at home and abroad.

Globally, Udemy Business customers have access to more than 20,000 courses, more than 12,000 of which are included in Udemy's International Collection in 14 languages. For more information, visit [CTA LINK].

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging fromprogrammingand data scienceto leadershipand team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Istanbul and Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Udemy Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 19:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Udemy : Announces New Chinese Brand Name to Expand Flexible Corporate Training Opportunities in China
Udemy to Present at Jefferies Virtual Online Education/e-Learning Summit
Insider Sell: Udemy
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 725 M - -
Net income 2023 -107 M - -
Net cash 2023 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 329 M 1 329 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 628
Free-Float 88,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,14 $
Average target price 17,24 $
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregg Coccari Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Blanchard Chief Financial Officer
Velayudhan Venugopal Chief Technology Officer
Kenneth Hirschman Senior Vice President-Operations & General Counsel
Eren Bali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDEMY, INC.-13.36%1 329
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.42%441 874
NETFLIX, INC.6.31%139 607
PROSUS N.V.8.78%96 516
AIRBNB, INC.41.32%76 283
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.40%66 307