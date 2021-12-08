Udemy Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We’re proud of our progress this quarter in carrying out our mission of connecting people everywhere with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a changing world,” said Gregg Coccari, chief executive officer. “Our differentiated marketplace model enables us to continuously deliver high-quality and relevant content across in-demand skills in local languages to our global customers. As a result of increasing demand for upskilling and reskilling in workplaces around the world, revenue for Udemy Business grew 84% year over year and ending ARR exceeded $200M. As learners, instructors, and companies face an accelerating pace of change, Udemy is well-positioned to provide the critical skills people need to succeed in today’s workplace.”

“We are very pleased with the results in the quarter, particularly with the strong performance of Udemy Business, where more than 9,500 businesses and their employees turned to Udemy to help them upskill and reskill,” said Sarah Blanchard, chief financial officer. “Our overall revenue was up 9% year over year, despite our consumer business facing an extraordinary year-over-year comparison given accelerated growth during the early waves of the pandemic last year. We are excited about the future as we continue to execute against our huge global market opportunity.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Key Operating Data:

Revenue totaled $129.6 million, up 9% year over year.

GAAP net income (loss) was ($9.3 million) compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net income (loss) per share was ($0.25), compared to $0.05 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) was ($1.7 million) compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share was ($0.04) compared to $0.14 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP gross profit was $71.6 million, compared to $69.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $72.2 million, compared to $69.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Consumer revenue totaled $79.2 million, down (13%) year over year.

Udemy Business revenue totaled $50.4 million, up 84% year over year.

Consumer segment monthly average buyers was 1,263 thousand, down (6%) year over year.

Udemy Business segment annual recurring revenue was $207.4 million, up 80% year over year.

Udemy Business total customers was 9,592 as of September 30, 2021, up 42% year over year.

Udemy Business net dollar retention rate was 118% compared to 119% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Consumer segment gross profit was $42.0 million compared to $53.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Udemy Business segment gross profit was $32.9 million compared to $18.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Added new Udemy Business customers across key verticals including Alcoa, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Notable expansions included Computacenter PLC, Michelin (Manufacture Francaise des Pneumatiques Michelin), Momentum Metropolitan, and Mercado Libre.

Launched Udemy Business Pro, which features labs and assessments in a number of technology verticals and acquired CorpU, which specializes in cohort-based leadership training for Fortune 500 companies.

Incorporated new machine learning capabilities to enhance search functionality, provide even more personalized recommendations to individual learners, and improve conversion and retention within the consumer business.

Expanded international reach via key partnerships, including launching partnerships with Woongjin ThinkBig, one of the largest Korean education companies, Sanjieke in China, and MultiChoice Group in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Ranked by Sustainalytics in the first percentile for ESG risk ratings in the Internet Software and Services sub-industry as of July 2021.

Continued to fulfill a commitment to democratizing education globally with millions of users accessing more than 18,000 free courses on Udemy.

Completed an Initial Public Offering on the NASDAQ stock market, raising more than $400 million in proceeds.

2021 Financial Outlook:

Udemy provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements.

The table below reflects Udemy’s financial outlook for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

Q4’21 FY21 Revenue $130.0 - 134.0 million $510.2 - 514.2 million Adjusted EBITDA $(28.5) - (24.5) million $(31.4) - (27.3) million Adjusted EBITDA Margin (22.0%) - (18.3%) (6.2%) - (5.3%)

Webcast Information

Udemy will host a webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, December 8, to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results, as well as its fourth quarter 2021 outlook. The live webcast will be accessible on Udemy’s website at investors.udemy.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Udemy’s key non-GAAP performance measures include Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss (income) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding by i) interest expense (income), net; ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes; iii) depreciation and amortization; iv) other expense (income), net, including gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency and v) non-cash stock-based compensation expense. We have not reconciled our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted and a reconciliation for the guidance for Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort. As Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Udemy’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Udemy’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Udemy’s expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, including the fourth quarter of 2021 and future periods, anticipated future expenses and investments, our business strategy and plans, market growth, our market position and potential market opportunities, and the impact of acquisitions and business alliances. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on December 8, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Third Party Data

This press release contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legaldisclaimers.

About Udemy

Udemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.





Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 118,436 129,563 $ 319,804 380,206 Cost of revenue (1)(2) 48,926 57,986 153,596 171,902 Gross profit 69,510 71,577 166,208 208,304 Operating expenses (1)(2) Sales and marketing 46,045 52,258 142,221 156,399 Research and development 11,945 16,703 36,240 46,898 General and administrative 8,996 12,166 35,031 41,969 Total operating expenses 66,986 81,127 213,492 245,266 Income (loss) from operations 2,524 (9,550 ) (47,284 ) (36,962 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (64 ) (61 ) (1,078 ) (452 ) Other income (expense), net (100 ) (196 ) 38 (714 ) Total other expense, net (164 ) (257 ) (1,040 ) (1,166 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 2,360 (9,807 ) (48,324 ) (38,128 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (495 ) 545 (2,261 ) (514 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 1,865 (9,262 ) (50,585 ) (38,642 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.25 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.04 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.25 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.04 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 34,016,248 37,740,586 32,746,492 37,068,570 Diluted 123,842,757 37,740,586 32,746,492 37,068,570



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of revenue $ 62 $ 350 $ 253 $ 888 Sales and marketing 509 2,149 5,931 5,784 Research and development 733 1,304 3,917 4,445 General and administrative 1,545 3,417 13,351 12,587 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,849 $ 7,220 $ 23,452 $ 23,704



(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of revenue $ — $ 293 $ — $ 293 Sales and marketing — 97 — 97





Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

December 31, September 30, 2020 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,031 $ 130,178 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $643 and $707 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. 46,257 40,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,036 17,678 Deferred contract costs, current 9,640 17,438 Total current assets 236,964 205,949 Property and equipment, net 9,106 10,590 Capitalized software, net 14,013 18,544 Restricted cash, non-current 2,900 2,900 Deferred contract costs, non-current 16,197 21,859 Intangible assets, net — 14,710 Goodwill — 12,646 Other assets 2,916 2,757 Total assets $ 282,096 $ 289,955 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,710 26,220 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,778 39,660 Content costs payable 31,483 30,582 Accrued compensation and benefits 20,403 14,633 Deferred revenue 141,439 165,858 Total current liabilities 263,813 276,953 Deferred revenue, non-current 937 1,362 Other liabilities, non-current 3,927 4,181 Total liabilities 268,677 282,496 Redeemable convertible preferred stock 274,104 274,267 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 117,818 150,337 Accumulated deficit (378,503 ) (417,145 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (260,685 ) (266,808 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit $ 282,096 $ 289,955





Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (50,585 ) $ (38,642 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,812 10,400 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 4,995 11,995 Stock-based compensation 23,452 23,704 Provision for doubtful accounts 147 324 Change in fair value of warrant liability 39 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (6,907 ) (537 ) Deferred contract costs (10,367 ) (25,455 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,192 ) (13,455 ) Content costs payable 313 (989 ) Deferred revenue 22,650 23,234 Net cash used in operating activities (9,643 ) (9,421 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,945 ) (4,554 ) Capitalized software costs (6,749 ) (9,767 ) Payments related to business combinations, net of cash acquired — (24,490 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,694 ) (38,811 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,944 7,619 Net proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock 39,948 2 Payment of redeemable convertible preferred stock issuance costs — (2,250 ) Payment of deferred offering costs — (1,992 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 47,892 3,379 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,555 (44,853 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period 51,751 177,931 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $ 79,306 $ 133,078





Udemy, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Amortization of

Intangible Assets Non-GAAP (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 129,563 $ — $ — $ 129,563 Cost of revenue 57,986 (350 ) (293 ) 57,343 Gross profit 71,577 350 293 72,220 Operating expenses — Sales and marketing 52,258 (2,149 ) (97 ) 50,012 Research and development 16,703 (1,304 ) — 15,399 General and administrative 12,166 (3,417 ) — 8,749 Total operating expenses 81,127 (6,870 ) (97 ) 74,160 Income (loss) from operations (9,550 ) 7,220 390 (1,940 ) Other income (expense) — Interest expense, net (61 ) — — (61 ) Other income (expense), net (196 ) — — (196 ) Total other expense, net (257 ) — — (257 ) Net income (loss) before taxes (9,807 ) 7,220 390 (2,197 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 545 — — 545 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (9,262 ) $ 7,220 $ 390 $ (1,652 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders — Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders 37,740,586 37,740,586





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Amortization of

Intangible Assets Non-GAAP (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 380,206 $ — $ — $ 380,206 Cost of revenue 171,902 (888 ) (293 ) 170,721 Gross profit 208,304 888 293 209,485 Operating expenses — Sales and marketing 156,399 (5,784 ) (97 ) 150,518 Research and development 46,898 (4,445 ) — 42,453 General and administrative 41,969 (12,587 ) — 29,382 Total operating expenses 245,266 (22,816 ) (97 ) 222,353 Income (loss) from operations (36,962 ) 23,704 390 (12,868 ) Other income (expense) — Interest expense, net (452 ) — — (452 ) Other income (expense), net (714 ) — — (714 ) Total other expense, net (1,166 ) — — (1,166 ) Net income (loss) before taxes (38,128 ) 23,704 390 (14,034 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (514 ) — — (514 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (38,642 ) $ 23,704 $ 390 $ (14,548 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (1.04 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders 37,068,570 37,068,570





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Stock Based

Compensation Non-GAAP (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 118,436 $ — $ 118,436 Cost of revenue 48,926 (62 ) 48,864 Gross profit 69,510 62 69,572 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 46,045 (509 ) 45,536 Research and development 11,945 (733 ) 11,212 General and administrative 8,996 (1,545 ) 7,451 Total operating expenses 66,986 (2,787 ) 64,199 Income (loss) from operations 2,524 2,849 5,373 Other income (expense) — Interest expense, net (64 ) — (64 ) Other income (expense), net (100 ) — (100 ) Total other expense, net (164 ) — (164 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 2,360 2,849 5,209 Income tax (provision) benefit (495 ) — (495 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,865 $ 2,849 $ 4,714 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 34,016,248 34,016,248 Diluted 123,842,757 123,842,757





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Stock Based

Compensation Non-GAAP (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 319,804 $ — $ 319,804 Cost of revenue 153,596 (253 ) 153,343 Gross profit 166,208 253 166,461 Operating expenses — Sales and marketing 142,221 (5,931 ) 136,290 Research and development 36,240 (3,917 ) 32,323 General and administrative 35,031 (13,351 ) 21,680 Total operating expenses 213,492 (23,199 ) 190,293 Income (loss) from operations (47,284 ) 23,452 (23,832 ) Other income (expense) — Interest expense, net (1,078 ) — (1,078 ) Other income (expense), net 38 — 38 Total other expense, net (1,040 ) — (1,040 ) Net income (loss) before taxes (48,324 ) 23,452 (24,872 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (2,261 ) — (2,261 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (50,585 ) $ 23,452 $ (27,133 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (1.54 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders 32,746,492 32,746,492





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,865 $ (9,262 ) $ (50,585 ) $ (38,642 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense, net (64 ) (61 ) (1,078 ) (452 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (495 ) 545 (2,261 ) (514 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,741 3,943 7,812 10,400 Stock-based compensation expense 2,849 7,220 23,452 23,704 Other expense (income), net (100 ) (196 ) 38 (714 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,114 $ 1,613 $ (16,020 ) $ (2,858 )





