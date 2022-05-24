Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Udemy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UDMY   US9026851066

UDEMY, INC.

(UDMY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
12.97 USD   +3.02%
05:32pUDEMY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
10:10aTRANSCRIPT : Udemy, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2022, May-24-2022 10:10 AM
CI
08:49aUDEMY : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Udemy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Blanchard Sarah
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Udemy, Inc. [UDMY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O UDEMY, INC. , 600 HARRISON STREET, 3RD FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO CA 94107
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Blanchard Sarah
C/O UDEMY, INC.
600 HARRISON STREET, 3RD FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94107

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Sarah Tian, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-05-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The acquisition of shares of the issuer's common stock pursuant to the Udemy, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "ESPP"), for the ESPP purchase period of October 29, 2021 through May 20, 2022. This transaction is also exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3(c).
(2) In accordance with the ESPP, these shares were purchased based on 85% of the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on May 20, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Udemy Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UDEMY, INC.
05:32pUDEMY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
10:10aTRANSCRIPT : Udemy, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Med..
CI
08:49aUDEMY : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
05/23Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage on Bandwidth, Chegg, Coursera, Docebo, Grand Canyon ..
MT
05/05Udemy Shares Surge as Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises in Q1
MT
05/05Needham Adjusts Price Target for Udemy to $17 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/05Piper Sandler Adjusts Udemy's Price Target to $13 from $22, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/05KeyBanc Adjusts Udemy's Price Target to $15 From $20, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Udemy, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (UDMY) UDEMY Reports Q1 Revenue $152.2M, vs. Street Est of $146.6M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UDEMY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 625 M - -
Net income 2022 -134 M - -
Net cash 2022 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 758 M 1 758 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart UDEMY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Udemy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDEMY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,59 $
Average target price 19,97 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregg Coccari Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Blanchard Chief Financial Officer
Velayudhan Venugopal Chief Technology Officer
Kenneth Hirschman SVP-Operations & General Counsel
Eren Bali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDEMY, INC.-35.57%1 758
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.08%421 743
PROSUS N.V.-39.41%121 349
NETFLIX, INC.-68.89%83 275
AIRBNB, INC.-31.96%72 099
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.29%46 696