    UDMY   US9026851066

UDEMY, INC.

(UDMY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
14.78 USD   +0.82%
09:02aUdemy To Harness Power of Cloud Technology Through Work With AWS
AQ
08/24Udemy, Funix to Collaborate on Online Learning in Vietnam
MT
08/24Udemy and FUNiX Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Skills-Based Learning in Vietnam
GL
Udemy To Harness Power of Cloud Technology Through Work With AWS

08/30/2022 | 09:03am EDT
As an AWS Partner Network member, Udemy supports AWS adoption, innovation and outcomes in organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of partners that leverages AWS programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings.

Thousands of AWS customers can now easily discover and deploy next-gen learning solutions by Udemy Business in their organizations. This includes top Udemy Business AWS courses from several leading instructors, such as the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Certification and Certified Cloud Practitioner by Stéphane Maarek, Cloud Practitioner 2022 by Zeal Vora, AWS Certified Security by Chandra Lingam, Certified Developer Associate by Ranga Karanam, and many others.

“Integration of the most popular content into AWS Marketplace creates more positive learning opportunities and outcomes for employees across a wide breadth of industries,” said Greg Brown, president of Udemy Business.

Udemy joins more than 12,000 software vendors in AWS Marketplace to provide a curated software catalog that helps customers find innovative software and services needed to run and grow their business, with ease of procurement and deployment.

Additional benefits of this work include:

  • Transactions completed through AWS Marketplace, allowing organizations to consolidate billing, streamline procurement processes, and negotiate custom contract terms.
  • Udemy has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program to help drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting Udemy with the AWS Sales organization.
  • Udemy has passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which evaluates solutions against a list of controls defined in a checklist based on AWS Well-Architected best practices.

For more information, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-zdk5yhv4dhhho.

About Udemy
Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Media Contact
Risha Tyagi
Global PR Manager at Udemy
risha.tyagi@udemy.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 627 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net cash 2022 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 081 M 2 081 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 498
Free-Float 91,0%
