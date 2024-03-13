Comprehensive GenAI learning paths highlight critical skills as recommended by real-world experts to optimize organizations globally

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced the launch of its GenAI Skills Pack to support organizations around the world with the rapid adoption and implementation of in-demand generative AI (GenAI) skills. The GenAI Skills Pack includes curated content, emerging skills, and learning paths correlated to specific objectives to empower organizations globally with the most effective and efficient way to develop GenAI skills in a matter of hours, depending on their role.

Udemy assessed more than 1,700 GenAI courses on its platform to create the GenAI Skills Pack, consolidating high-impact GenAI content into curated learning paths for leaders and professionals around the world in both technical and business fields such as software engineering, data science, sales, marketing, human resources (HR) and finance.

“We developed the GenAI Skills Pack with input from some of our largest customers who are at the forefront of this next phase of digital transformation and need our support to harness the power of GenAI effectively across their organizations,” said Greg Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer at Udemy. “Professionals in practically every region, role, and department need to reskill and upskill in GenAI, and now they can in an engaging way on the Udemy platform to optimize efficiency and outcomes.”

The GenAI Skills Pack enables Udemy Business customers – regardless of role – to achieve key learning outcomes by providing a fundamental understanding of GenAI and how to use it responsibly to enhance productivity, communication, presentations, time management, and project management. With the GenAI Skills Pack, employees across the organization can now upskill on GenAI with courses that pertain to their specific professional field such as:

Business professionals can understand AI and machine learning platforms, including GenAI models, and how they can impact their respective organizations and industries. Finance professionals can learn how to craft prompts for insightful financial analysis, identifying trends, uncovering risks and opportunities, and making informed predictions. HR professionals can build individualized development plans for employee growth, streamline reviews, and write clear and inclusive policies with the help of GenAI. Marketing professionals can understand how to use GenAI for audience research, content marketing strategies, SEO mastery, lead generation and conversion, video creation and editing, and more. Sales professionals can develop new skills to create persuasive sales presentations, build automated sales funnels, and master negotiation strategies.

can understand AI and machine learning platforms, including GenAI models, and how they can impact their respective organizations and industries. Technical professionals can understand the foundations for building LLM-powered applications and how to implement ChatGPT security practices. Data science professionals can expedite data preparation, data visualization, and reporting for faster decision-making. Software engineers can improve developer productivity, fine-tune models, and learn how to secure AI-driven systems.

can understand the foundations for building LLM-powered applications and how to implement ChatGPT security practices. Leaders can explore the risk-reward dynamics of AI implementations and guide teams through GenAI-driven transformations.

To support international customers, Udemy has also localized the GenAI Skills Pack in some of the most commonly requested languages, including French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Japanese. Localization is critical as the global workforce continues to focus on learning GenAI skills and how they can apply GenAI to their roles, per the recent Q4 2023 Global Workplace Learning Index.

Organizations can learn how to leverage the GenAI Skills Pack and accelerate their upskilling strategy by downloading the ebook “A Roadmap for GenAI Success: How to Take a Multifaceted Approach to Upskilling Your Entire Organization.” To partner with Udemy and join the GenAI revolution, visit https://business.udemy.com/learn-more-gen-ai/.

