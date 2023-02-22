Advanced search
    UDMY   US9026851066

UDEMY, INC.

(UDMY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-22 pm EST
9.990 USD   -0.70%
04:06pUdemy to Present at Morgan Stanley's TMT Conference
02/21Insider Sell: Udemy
02/15Truist Securities Adjusts Udemy's Price Target to $18 From $20, Maintains Buy Rating
Udemy to Present at Morgan Stanley's TMT Conference

02/22/2023 | 04:06pm EST
Fireside Chat to be Webcast Live at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET on March 7

SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that Incoming Chief Executive Officer Greg Brown and Chief Financial Officer Sarah Blanchard will participate in a fireside chat session from Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET, a live webcast of the fireside chat discussion will be available through the “Events & Presentations” section of Udemy’s investor relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Udemy
Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Istanbul and Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Investor Contact:
Dennis Walsh
Vice President, Investor Relations
dennis.walsh@udemy.com


Analyst Recommendations on UDEMY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 629 M - -
Net income 2022 -147 M - -
Net cash 2022 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 422 M 1 422 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 628
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart UDEMY, INC.
Udemy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UDEMY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,06 $
Average target price 17,24 $
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregg Coccari Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Blanchard Chief Financial Officer
Velayudhan Venugopal Chief Technology Officer
Kenneth Hirschman Senior Vice President-Operations & General Counsel
Eren Bali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDEMY, INC.-4.64%1 422
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.32%433 745
NETFLIX, INC.18.00%150 305
PROSUS N.V.7.63%95 736
AIRBNB, INC.50.62%81 302
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.40.60%68 209