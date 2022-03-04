Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Udemy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UDMY   US9026851066

UDEMY, INC.

(UDMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Udemy : to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/04/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - March 4, 2022 - Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that Sarah Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 8, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on Udemy's Investor Relations website at investors.udemy.com.

About Udemy

Udemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Contacts

Media:

Abby Welch

Director, Global Communications

abby.welch@udemy.com

Investors:

Willa McManmon

Managing Director, The Blueshirt Group

willa@blueshirtgroup.com

Disclaimer

Udemy Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UDEMY, INC.
05:09pUDEMY : to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PU
02/10UDEMY : The History of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)
PU
02/10Needham Adjusts Udemy's Price Target to $25 from $37, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/10Piper Sandler Adjusts Udemy's Price Target to $22 From $24, Reiterates Overweight Ratin..
MT
02/09Udemy Q4 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Sets Q1 Outlook Below Street, Guides for Full Y..
MT
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Udemy, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09Earnings Flash (UDMY) UDEMY Posts Q4 Revenue $138M, vs. Street Est of $132.4M
MT
02/09Earnings Flash (UDMY) UDEMY Posts Q4 Loss $-0.25, vs. Street Est of $-0.24
MT
02/09UDEMY : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/09Udemy Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UDEMY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 513 M - -
Net income 2021 -81,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 609 M 1 609 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 131
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart UDEMY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Udemy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDEMY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,58 $
Average target price 27,80 $
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregg Coccari Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Blanchard Chief Financial Officer
Velayudhan Venugopal Chief Technology Officer
Eren Bali Independent Director
Jeffrey Lieberman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDEMY, INC.-40.74%1 609
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.32%510 532
NETFLIX, INC.-38.90%163 410
PROSUS N.V.-29.48%146 039
AIRBNB, INC.-8.89%96 122
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.35%61 996