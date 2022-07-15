Log in
    UDMY   US9026851066

UDEMY, INC.

(UDMY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
10.57 USD   -2.31%
07:31aUdemy to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 3, 2022
GL
07:30aUdemy to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 3, 2022
AQ
06/24UDEMY, INC.(NASDAQGS : UDMY) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Udemy to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 3, 2022

07/15/2022 | 07:31am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced it will release its financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

After market close, Udemy will post a news release on the Udemy website. Udemy will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering here. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Udemy Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/.

Shortly after the conclusion of the live earnings call, an archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Udemy Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/.

About Udemy
Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.


All news about UDEMY, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on UDEMY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 625 M - -
Net income 2022 -135 M - -
Net cash 2022 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart UDEMY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Udemy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDEMY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,57 $
Average target price 20,05 $
Spread / Average Target 89,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregg Coccari Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Blanchard Chief Financial Officer
Velayudhan Venugopal Chief Technology Officer
Kenneth Hirschman SVP-Operations & General Counsel
Eren Bali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDEMY, INC.-45.91%1 476
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.66%407 287
PROSUS N.V.-11.53%91 820
NETFLIX, INC.-70.99%77 650
AIRBNB, INC.-45.31%57 950
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-50.75%40 550