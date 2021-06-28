Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. UDG Healthcare plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UDG   IE0033024807

UDG HEALTHCARE PLC

(UDG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/28 09:40:23 am
1066.5 GBX   +0.99%
09:28aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : UDG Healthcare plc
DJ
06/25FTSE 100 Closes Higher as Markets Shrug Off Fed Outlook
DJ
06/25FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : UDG Healthcare plc

06/28/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: UDG Healthcare plc 
28-Jun-2021 / 14:25 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap19 
 
FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
1.  KEY INFORMATION 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                                                  The Vanguard Group, Inc. 
Company dealt in                                                                 UDG Healthcare plc 
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) EUR0.05 Ordinary Shares 
Date of dealing                                                                  24 June 2021

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 

                                            Long             Short 
                                            Numbers    (%)   Numbers (%) 
(1) Relevant securities                     11,500,354 4.56% 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total                                       11,500,354 4.56%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 

Class of relevant security:                  Long        Short 
                                             Numbers (%) Numbers (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total

Ap20

1. Dealings (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
Purchase      2,208                          10.47 GBP 
Sale          3,210                          10.43 GBP 
Sale          67,602                         10.46 GBP

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 

Product name,  Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit 
e.g. CFD       (Note 6)              (Note 7)                      (Note 5) 
Not Applicable

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Product name, Writing, selling,    Number of securities to               Type, e.g.               Option money paid/ 
              purchasing, varying  which the option relates     Exercise American,         Expiry received per unit 
e.g. call     etc.                 (Note 7)                     price    European etc.     date   (Note 5) 
option 
Not 
Applicable

(ii) Exercising 

Product name,                         Exercise price per unit (Note 5) 
                 Number of securities 
e.g. call option 
Not Applicable

(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) 

Nature of transaction         Price per unit 
                      Details 
(Note 8)                      (if applicable) (Note 5) 
Not Applicable

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO 

Date of disclosure                                               28 June 2021 
Contact name                                                     Shawn Acker 
Telephone number                                                 001-610-669-8989 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: RET - UDG Healthcare plc 
TIDM:          IRSH 
LEI Code:      5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.:  114067 
EQS News ID:   1212822 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212822&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 09:27 ET (13:27 GMT)

All news about UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
09:28aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : UDG Healthcare plc
DJ
06/25FTSE 100 Closes Higher as Markets Shrug Off Fed Outlook
DJ
06/25FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar
DJ
06/25FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : UDG Healthcare plc
DJ
06/25UDG HEALTHCARE  : RBC Lifts UDG Healthcare PT, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
06/25FTSE 100 gains on energy, mining stock boost; records best week in over a mon..
RE
06/25FTSE Nudges Higher After BOE Decision, US Infrastructure Deal
DJ
06/25FTSE 100 Set for Muted Start After BOE Decision
DJ
06/25UDG HEALTHCARE  : Expects Sweetened Takeover Bid From Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
MT
06/23FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : UDG Healthcare plc
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 333 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 3 692 M 3 701 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
Duration : Period :
UDG Healthcare plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,65 $
Average target price 13,60 $
Spread / Average Target -7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brendan McAtamney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Bernard John Clerkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shane M. Cooke Non-Executive Chairman
Ryan Quigley Chief Operating Officer
Lisa R. Ricciardi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC35.38%3 701
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION23.10%110 697
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.26.24%68 651
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.54%27 342
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS31.29%26 094
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.70%24 500