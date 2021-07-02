Zürcher Kantonalbank (IRSH)
Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: UDG Healthcare plc
02-Jul-2021 / 17:55 CET/CEST
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Zürcher Kantonalbank
Company dealt in UDG Health
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares
Date of dealing 1.7.2021 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS a. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number 1.12 (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 2'836'616
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total 2'836'616 b. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) a. Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
b. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit
e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5)
c. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities i. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name, Writing, selling, Number of securities to Type, e.g. Option money paid/
purchasing, varying which the option relates Exercise American, Expiry received per unit
e.g. call etc. (Note 7) price European etc. date (Note 5)
option
ii. Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
e.g. call option
d. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction Price per unit
Details
(Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5)
Title transfer collateral arrangement
2'788'798 n/a
Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) /NO
Date of disclosure 02.07.2021
Contact name Matthias Nänni
Telephone number +41442923278
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Category Code: RET - UDG Healthcare plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 165GRDQ39W63PHVONY02
Sequence No.: 115285
EQS News ID: 1215083
End of Announcement EQS News Service
