    UDG   IE0033024807

UDG HEALTHCARE PLC

(UDG)
UDG Healthcare : Private equity firm poised to sweeten UDG bid after investor opposition

06/25/2021
(Reuters) - Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) was planning to increase its offer to buy UDG Healthcare to 2.72 billion pounds ($3.79 billion), the London-listed company said on Friday, following investor opposition to a previously agreed bid.

Ireland-based UDG said the potential 1,080 pence per share offer would be CD&R's final, adding that it plans to recommend the proposal. In May, both the companies had agreed to a 1,023 pence per share offer.

While UDG's board backed the first offer, its largest shareholder Allianz Global Investors said last month the bid was "opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects".

Activist investor Elliott took a stake in UDG weeks after the first offer was made, while media reports said investor M&G was also not in favour of CD&R's previous proposal.

UDG said on Friday it had not received any other buyout proposals.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 333 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 3 668 M 3 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brendan McAtamney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Bernard John Clerkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shane M. Cooke Non-Executive Chairman
Ryan Quigley Chief Operating Officer
Lisa R. Ricciardi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC34.10%3 664
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.59%110 236
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.25.35%68 165
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.73%26 874
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS29.62%25 763
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.05%24 048