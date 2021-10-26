Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

Defined Terms and Reconciliations...............................................................................................................
Press Release
DENVER, CO - October 26, 2021
Contact: Trent Trujillo
Email:ttrujillo@udr.com
UDR ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AND INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE RANGES
UDR, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: UDR), announced today its third quarter 2021 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), FFO as Adjusted ("FFOA"), and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 are detailed below.
Quarter Ended September 30
3Q 2021
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
$ Change vs.
% Change vs.
Metric
Actual
Guidance
Actual
Prior Year Period
Prior Year Period
Net Income per diluted share
$0.06
$0.02 to $0.04
$(0.09)
$0.15
167%
FFO per diluted share
$0.55
$0.49 to $0.51
$0.42
$0.13
31%
FFOA per diluted share
$0.51
$0.49 to $0.51
$0.50
$0.01
2%
AFFO per diluted share
$0.46
$0.44 to $0.46
$0.45
$0.01
2%
The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $(26.3) million, or $(0.09) per share, in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to an increase in Same-Store ("SS") net operating income ("NOI"), higher NOI from acquired communities, higher income from unconsolidated entities, and lower debt extinguishment costs.
SS results for third quarter 2021 versus third quarter 2020 and second quarter 2021 are summarized below.
Year-Over-Year ("YOY"):
Sequential:
Growth / (Decline)
Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020
Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021
With concessions reflected on a cash basis:
SS Revenue
5.3%
3.6%
SS Expense
3.3%
5.4%
SS NOI
6.3%
2.9%
With concessions reflected on a straight-linebasis:
SS Revenue
1.6%
3.3%
SS NOI
0.9%
2.4%
The Company's weighted average SS physical occupancy for the third quarter of 2021 was 97.5 percent, compared to 95.5 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 97.2 percent for the second quarter of 2021.
The Company continues to implement its Next Generation Operating Platform which helped limit third quarter 2021 SS controllable expense growth to 1.8 percent YOY and 2.0 percent YTD.
During the quarter, the Company acquired five communities with a combined purchase price of $619.9 million. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company acquired two communities for $282.5 million and sold one community for proceeds of $126.0 million.
During the quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into forward equity sale agreements under its at-the-market equity program for approximately 6.0 million shares of common stock at a weighted average initial forward price per share of $53.80 for estimated future proceeds of approximately $321.9 million, subject to adjustment as described later in this release. During the quarter, the Company settled approximately 11.4 million shares of common stock under its previously-announced forward equity sales agreements at a weighted average net price per share, after adjustments, of $43.82 for proceeds of approximately $500.0 million.
During the quarter, the Company (a)issued $200.0 million of10-yearunsecured debt at an effective interest rate of 2.259 percent,(b) increased the maximum aggregate capacity on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility to $1.3 billion from $1.1 billion and extended its maturity to January 2026, (c) increased the maximum aggregate capacity under its commercial paper program to $700.0 million from $500.0 million, (d) extended the maturity of its $350.0 million senior unsecured term loan to January 2027, and (e) extended the maturity of its $75.0 million working capital facility to January 2024. The spread above LIBOR on each of the revolving credit facility, term loan, and working capital facility was reduced by 5 basis points.
"We once again achieved the high-end of our expectations across key performance metrics and raised guidance for the fourth time this year on the back of accretive capital allocation and strong operating results across our 21 markets, which have been further supplemented by our ongoing Platform innovations," said Tom Toomey, UDR's Chairman and CEO. "The competitive advantages created by our operational focus have and should continue to drive strong same- store growth and margin expansion as well as enable us to accretively deploy capital through numerous channels."
Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company has established the following earnings guidance ranges. For the full-year 2021, the Company increased its previously provided Same-Store and earnings guidance ranges(1):
Updated
Prior
Change to
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Full-Year 2021
Full-Year 2021
2021 Guidance,
Outlook
Actual
Outlook
Outlook
at Midpoint
Net Income / (Loss) per share
$0.30 to $0.32
$0.06
$0.41 to $0.43
$0.12 to $0.16
$0.28
FFO per share
$0.52 to $0.54
$0.55
$1.92 to $1.94
$1.85 to $1.89
$0.06
FFOA per share
$0.52 to $0.54
$0.51
$2.00 to $2.02
$1.97 to $2.01
$0.02
AFFO per share
$0.46 to $0.48
$0.46
$1.82 to $1.84
$1.79 to $1.83
$0.02
YOY Growth/(Decline): concessions reflected on a cash basis:
SS Revenue
N/A
5.3%
1.00% to 1.50%
(0.25)% to 0.75%
1.00%
SS Expense
N/A
3.3%
2.75% to 3.50%
1.00% to 3.00%
1.13%
SS NOI
N/A
6.3%
0.25% to 0.75%
(1.00)% to 0.50%
0.75%
YOY Growth/(Decline): concessions reflected on a straight-linebasis:
SS Revenue
N/A
1.6%
(1.00)% to (0.50)%
(2.25)% to (1.25)%
1.00%
SS NOI
N/A
0.9%
(2.25)% to (1.75)%
(3.50)% to (2.00)%
0.75%
Additional assumptions for the Company's fourth quarter and 2021 outlook can be found on Attachment 14 of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information. A reconciliation of FFO per share, FFOA per share, and AFFO per share to GAAP Net Income per share can be found on Attachment 15(D) of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information. Non-GAAP financial measures and other terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on Attachments 15(A) through 15(D), "Definitions and Reconciliations," of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information.
Recent Operating Trends
"We continue to realize sequential improvement in blended rate growth, collections, and our other income initiatives, while portfolio occupancy remains above 97 percent," said Mike Lacy, UDR's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Pricing power has remained unseasonably strong with our loss-to-lease staying in the low-teens, and we are effectively capturing higher-than-normal levels of demand throughout our portfolio due to market strength and a variety of Next Generation Operating Platform initiatives."
Summary of Second Quarter 2021, Third Quarter 2021, and October 2021 Residential Operating Trends(1)
As of and Through October 25, 2021
Jul
Aug
Sept
Oct 2021
Metric
Q2 2021
2021
2021
2021
Q3 2021
(Range)
Cash revenue collected (% of billed)
95.5%
94.4%
94.1%
94.2%
95.8%
94.2% - 94.4%
during billing period
Cash revenue collected (% of billed)
2.3%
2.9%
2.8%
1.8%
0.9%
N/A
subsequent to billing period(1)
Cash revenue collected (% of
97.8%
97.3%
96.9%
96.0%
96.7%
92.7%
billed) as of October 25, 2021(1)
Revenue reserved or written-off
1.7%
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.7%(2)
N/A
Same-Store Metrics
Weighted Average
97.2%
97.5%
97.6%
97.5%
97.5%
97.0% - 97.2%
Physical Occupancy
Effective Blended
0.9%
5.8%
8.7%
10.9%
8.2%
11.0% - 12.0%
Lease Rate Growth(3)
Metrics shown here are as of October 25, 2021, and are for the Company's total residential portfolio, unless otherwise indicated. The summation of cash revenue collected during and subsequent to a billing period may not equate to the total cash revenue collected as of October 25, 2021 for that same billing period due to rounding. Cash revenue collected as a percentage of billed revenue for Q2 2020, Q3 2020, Q4 2020, and Q1 2021 continue to increase over time and are 98.3 percent, 98.0 percent, 97.9 percent, and 97.9 percent, respectively, as of October 25, 2021.
For Q3 2021, as a result of the reduction in its accounts receivable balance during the quarter, the Company reduced its reserves (reflected as an increase in revenues) by approximately 0.9 percent, or $3.0 million, including $0.1 million for the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures. This reduces the Company's total bad debt reserve to $15.1 million, including $1.0 million for the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, which compares to a quarter-end accounts receivable balance of $23.3 million.
The Company defines Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth as the combined proportional growth as a result of (a) Effective New Lease Rate Growth and (b) Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth. Management considers Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth a useful metric for investors as it assesses combined proportional market-level new and in-place demand trends. Please refer to the "Definitions and Reconciliations" section of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information for additional details.
Third Quarter 2021 Operations
In the third quarter, total revenue increased by $19.7 million YOY, or 6.4 percent, to $329.8 million. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in revenue from Same-Store, acquired, and stabilized, non-mature communities. The third quarter annualized rate of turnover decreased by 1,120 basis points versus the prior year period to 53.8 percent.
Summary of Same-Store Results in Third Quarter 2021 versus Third Quarter 2020
Revenue
Expense
NOI
Growth /
Growth /
Growth /
% of Same-Store
Physical
YOY Change in
Region
(Decline)
(Decline)
(Decline)
Portfolio(1)
Occupancy(2)
Occupancy
West
5.1%
3.4%
5.7%
36.9%
97.4%
3.4%
Mid-Atlantic
2.4%
4.6%
1.4%
21.8%
97.2%
0.5%
Northeast
6.3%
4.1%
7.6%
15.8%
97.3%
4.8%
Southeast
7.5%
7.0%
7.8%
12.0%
97.9%
0.7%
Southwest
5.5%
(3.3)%
11.8%
7.3%
98.1%
1.2%
Other Markets
10.0%
(0.7)%
15.2%
6.2%
97.8%
0.9%
Total (Cash)
5.3%
3.3%
6.3%
100.0%
97.5%
2.0%
Total (Straight-Line)
1.6%
-
0.9%
-
-
-
Based on Q3 2021 Same-Store NOI. For definitions of terms, please refer to the "Definitions and Reconciliations" section of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information.
Weighted average Same-Store physical occupancy for the quarter.
