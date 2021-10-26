Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

Table of Contents

"We once again achieved the high-end of our expectations across key performance metrics and raised guidance for the fourth time this year on the back of accretive capital allocation and strong operating results across our 21 markets, which have been further supplemented by our ongoing Platform innovations," said Tom Toomey, UDR's Chairman and CEO. "The competitive advantages created by our operational focus have and should continue to drive strong same- store growth and margin expansion as well as enable us to accretively deploy capital through numerous channels."

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company has established the following earnings guidance ranges. For the full-year 2021, the Company increased its previously provided Same-Store and earnings guidance ranges(1):

Updated Prior Change to Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Full-Year 2021 Full-Year 2021 2021 Guidance, Outlook Actual Outlook Outlook at Midpoint Net Income / (Loss) per share $0.30 to $0.32 $0.06 $0.41 to $0.43 $0.12 to $0.16 $0.28 FFO per share $0.52 to $0.54 $0.55 $1.92 to $1.94 $1.85 to $1.89 $0.06 FFOA per share $0.52 to $0.54 $0.51 $2.00 to $2.02 $1.97 to $2.01 $0.02 AFFO per share $0.46 to $0.48 $0.46 $1.82 to $1.84 $1.79 to $1.83 $0.02 YOY Growth/(Decline): concessions reflected on a cash basis: SS Revenue N/A 5.3% 1.00% to 1.50% (0.25)% to 0.75% 1.00% SS Expense N/A 3.3% 2.75% to 3.50% 1.00% to 3.00% 1.13% SS NOI N/A 6.3% 0.25% to 0.75% (1.00)% to 0.50% 0.75% YOY Growth/(Decline): concessions reflected on a straight-linebasis: SS Revenue N/A 1.6% (1.00)% to (0.50)% (2.25)% to (1.25)% 1.00% SS NOI N/A 0.9% (2.25)% to (1.75)% (3.50)% to (2.00)% 0.75%

Additional assumptions for the Company's fourth quarter and 2021 outlook can be found on Attachment 14 of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information. A reconciliation of FFO per share, FFOA per share, and AFFO per share to GAAP Net Income per share can be found on Attachment 15(D) of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information. Non-GAAP financial measures and other terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on Attachments 15(A) through 15(D), "Definitions and Reconciliations," of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information.

Recent Operating Trends

"We continue to realize sequential improvement in blended rate growth, collections, and our other income initiatives, while portfolio occupancy remains above 97 percent," said Mike Lacy, UDR's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Pricing power has remained unseasonably strong with our loss-to-lease staying in the low-teens, and we are effectively capturing higher-than-normal levels of demand throughout our portfolio due to market strength and a variety of Next Generation Operating Platform initiatives."