Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UDR, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UDR   US9026531049

UDR, INC.

(UDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UDR : 2020 Environmental Metrics & Independent Assurance Statement

10/18/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020

ENVIRONMENTAL METRICS

1 | Section

ENVIRONMENTAL METRICS

ABSOLUTE CONSUMPTION (1)

Energy Performance

2018 (kWh)

2019 (kWh)

Data Coverage (SF) (2)

Max Coverage (SF)

Total Coverage (%)

Natural Gas / Steam

85,029,377

88,108,860

9,571,880

45,648,674

21.0%

Electric

106,478,303

109,242,057

12,674,800

60,561,519

20.9%

Total Energy Consumption

191,507,680

197,350,917

LIKE-FOR-LIKE CONSUMPTION (3)

Energy Performance

2018 (kWh)

2019 (kWh)

Data Coverage (SF) (2)

Max Coverage (SF)

Total Coverage (%)

Year-Over-Year (YOY) Change

Intensity Equals 2019 (kWh) /

Data Coverage SF

Natural Gas / Steam

56,158,465

53,306,656

5,895,535

28,883,690

20.4%

-5.1%

9.0

Electric

63,021,830

60,477,905

8,580,952

42,308,230

20.3%

-4.0%

7.0

Total Energy Consumption

119,180,295

113,784,561

-4.5%

ABSOLUTE EMISSIONS (4)

FIXED BASE YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE EMISSIONS (5)

GHG Performance

2018 Emissions

2019 Emissions

2018 Emissions

2019 Emissions

YOY Change

Intensity Equals 2019

(Metric Tons of CO2e)

(Metric Tons of CO2e)

(Metric Tons of CO2e)

(Metric Tons of CO2e)

Emissions / 2019 Revenue $'s

Scope 1

15,100

15,656

15,100

15,656

3.7%

0.001%

Scope 2 Location Based

36,690

34,937

36,690

34,937

-4.8%

0.003%

Scope 2 Market Based

36,690

34,350

36,690

34,350

-6.4%

0.003%

Total Emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2

51,790

50,006

51,790

50,006

-3.4%

0.004%

Market Based)

ABSOLUTE RENEWABLE PRODUCTION

LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENEWABLE PRODUCTION

2018 (kWh)

2019 (kWh)

2018 (kWh)

2019 (kWh)

YOY Change

Renewable Energy Production (6)

896,219

1,022,000

9,950

135,731

1264.1%

ABSOLUTE CONSUMPTION (1)

Water Performance

2018 (kgal)

2019 (kgal)

Data Coverage (SF) (2)

Max Coverage (SF)

Total Coverage (%)

Total Water Consumption

2,140,930

2,205,181

60,232,919

60,561,519

99.5%

Total Recycled Water Consumption

24,987

25,693

Total Water Consumption in Water

650,798

643,233

16,503,941

60,561,519

27.3%

Stressed Areas (7)

LIKE-FOR-LIKE CONSUMPTION (3)

Water Performance

2018 (kgal)

2019 (kgal)

Data Coverage (SF) (2)

Max Coverage (SF)

Total Coverage (%)

YOY Change

Intensity Equals

(Consumption / Homes)

Total Water Consumption

1,743,818

1,715,148

41,979,630

42,308,230

99.2%

-1.6%

46.3

Total Water Consumption in Water

528,959

512,134

11,423,200

11,423,200

100.0%

-3.2%

48.2

Stressed Areas (7)

ABSOLUTE WASTE METRIC TONS

LIKE-FOR-LIKE WASTE METRIC TONS (8)

RECYCLING

DIVERSION

2018

2019

2018

2019

YOY Change

2019

2019

Waste

32,828

33,488

27,568

27,231

-1.2%

3,768

14%

  1. Absolute consumption includes all gas, electric, steam, district chilled water, and water consumption for all properties owned during the year, including Joint Venture properties, where UDR had operational control.
  2. Data Coverage square footage (SF) for gas, electric, GHG Emissions, and water is SF where UDR has operational control.
  3. Operational controlled like-for-like gas, electric, and water consumption includes properties that are stabilized for two calendar years.
  4. Absolute Scope 1 emissions includes operational controlled natural gas consumption. Absolute Scope 2 emissions includes operational controlled electric, district chilled water, and steam consumption. We do not include emissions from diesel fuel use in emergency generators or mobile emissions from vehicle on the basis of their de minimis contribution to the total GHG Inventory. We also do not include Scope 1 fugitive GHG emissions from refrigerants consistent with GRESB requirements regarding data estimates.
  5. Fixed base year like-for-like Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions was calculated using the World Resource Institute Green House Gas Protocol guidelines.
  6. SASB defines renewable energy from geothermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass that produce more energy than used during the energy production process. The Company's total 2019 renewable energy production is less than 1% of total operational controlled energy consumption.
  7. The World Resource Institute's defines the state of Colorado and California as the only states we currently own properties in that are high risk or extremely high risk water stressed areas.
  8. Like-for-likewaste includes properties that are stabilized for two calendar years.

2 | Section Name

LRQA INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT

RELATING TO UDR INC'S GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORY FOR THE 2019 CALENDAR YEAR

(GRI 102-56,302-1,303-1,303-3,305-1,305-2,305-3,305-5)

This Assurance Statement has been prepared for UDR, Inc. in accordance with our contract.

TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT

Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, Inc. (LRQA) was commissioned by UDR, Inc. (UDR) to provide independent assurance of its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory for the

2019 calendar year (CY 2019) against the assurance criteria below to a limited level of assurance using LRQA's verification procedure and ISO 14064 - Part 3 for greenhouse gas data.

Our assurance engagement covered UDR's operations and activities in operationally controlled properties throughout the United States. Specifically, this engagement covered the following requirements:

  • Verifying conformance with:
    • UDR's reporting methodologies for the selected datasets: UDR's GHG
      Inventory Management Plan (UDR Environmental Management System (EMS), Revised June 2020, Version 3.0)
    • World Resources Institute / World Business Council for Sustainable
      Development Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A corporate accounting and reporting standard, revised edition (otherwise referred to as the WRI/WBCSD
      GHG Protocol) for the GHG data1
    • GRESB 2019 Real Estate Reference Guide
  • Evaluating the accuracy and reliability of data and information for only the selected indicators listed below:
    • Direct (Scope 1), Energy Indirect (Scope 2) GHG Emissions
    • Energy Consumption
    • Water Consumption

Our assurance engagement excluded Scope1 fugitive GHG emissions from refrigerants, consistent with GRESB requirements regarding data estimates.

Our assurance engagement excludes Scope 1 GHG emissions from diesel fuel use in emergency generators, and mobile emissions from vehicles on the basis of their de minimis contribution to the total GHG Inventory.

LRQA's responsibility is only to UDR. LRQA disclaims any liability or responsibility to others as explained in the end footnote. UDR's responsibility is for collecting, aggregating,

analysing and presenting all the data and information within the Report and for maintaining effective internal controls over the systems from which the Report is derived. Ultimately, the Report has been approved by, and remains the responsibility of UDR.

LRQA'S OPINION

Based on LRQA's approach, nothing has come to our attention that would cause us to believe that UDR has not, in all material respects:

  • Met the requirements of the criteria listed above; and
  • Disclosed accurate and reliable performance data and information as summarized in Table 1 below.

The opinion expressed is formed on the basis of a limited level of assurance2 and at the materiality of the professional judgement of the verifier.

TABLE 1. SUMMARY OF UDR'S GHG EMISSIONS AND ENVIRONMENTAL DATA FOR CY 2019:

SCOPE OF GHG EMISSIONS

QUANTITY

UNITS

Scope 1

GHG emissions1

15,656

Metric Tons CO2e

Scope 2

GHG emissions (Location-based)2

34,937

Metric Tons CO2e

Scope 2

GHG emissions (Market-based)2

34,350

Metric Tons CO2e

Energy3

197,350,917

kWh

Water Consumption

2,205,181

kgal

  1. Scope 1 Emissions does not include fugitive emissions from refrigerants, consistent with GRESB requirements for data estimates
  2. Scope 2, Location-based and Scope 2, Market-based are defined in the GHG Protocol Scope 2
    Guidance, 2015
  3. Energy use includes kWh equivalent energy from electricity, steam, chilled water and natural gas.

LRQA'S APPROACH

LRQA's assurance engagements are carried out in accordance with our verification procedure. The following tasks were undertaken as part of the evidence gathering process for this assurance engagement:

  • reviewing processes related to the control of GHG emissions data and records;
  • interviewing relevant employees of the organization responsible for managing GHG emissions data and records;
  • reviewing data management systems to confirm there were no significant errors, omissions or mis-statements in the inventory; and
  • verifying historical GHG emissions data and records at an aggregated level for the calendar year 2019.

LRQA'S STANDARDS, COMPETENCE AND INDEPENDENCE

LRQA implements and maintains a comprehensive management system that meets accreditation requirements for ISO 14065 Greenhouse gases - Requirements for greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies for use in accreditation or other forms of recognition and ISO/IEC 17021 Conformity assessment - Requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems that are at least as demanding as the requirements of the International Standard on Quality Control 1 and comply with the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants.

2 The extent of evidence-gathering for a limited assurance engagement is less than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Limited assurance engagements focus on aggregated data rather than physi- cally checking source data at sites. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.

LRQA ensures the selection of appropriately qualified individuals based on their qualifications, training and experience. The outcome of all verification and certification assessments is then internally reviewed by senior management to ensure that the approach applied is rigorous and transparent.

LRQA verification assessment is the only work undertaken by LRQA for UDR and as such does not compromise our independence or impartiality.

Signed:

Dated: 16 July 2020

Brooke Farrell LRQA Lead Verifier

On behalf of Lloyds' Register Quality Assurance, Inc. 1330 Enclave Pkwy, Suite 200

Houston, TX 77077

LRQA reference: UQA00001495

Lloyd's Register Group Limited, its affiliates and subsidiaries, including Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, Inc. (LRQA), and their respective officers, employees or agents are, individually and collectively, referred to in this clause as 'Lloyd's Register'. Lloyd's Register assumes no responsibility and shall not be liable to any person for any loss, damage or expense caused by reliance on the information or advice in this document or howsoever provided, unless that person has signed a contract with

the relevant Lloyd's Register entity for the provision of this information or advice and in that case any responsibility or liability is exclusively on the terms and conditions set out in that contract.

The English version of this Assurance Statement is the only valid version. Lloyd's Register Group Limited assumes no responsibility for versions translated into other languages.

This Assurance Statement is only valid when published with the Report to which it refers. It may only be reproduced in its entirety.

Copyright © Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, 2020. A member of the Lloyd's Register Group.

Disclaimer

UDR Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UDR, INC.
05:42pUDR : 2020 Environmental Metrics & Independent Assurance Statement
PU
04:21pUDR : Publishes Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report; N..
BU
02:08pUDR : RBC Capital Adjusts UDR's Price Target to $57 From $50, Maintains Sector Perform Rat..
MT
10/15UDR : 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
10/15UDR : 2021 Environmental Metrics & Independent Assurance Statement
PU
10/14UDR : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A)
PU
10/12UDR : KeyBanc Adjusts UDR Price Target to $58 from $55, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/07UDR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/30UDR : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/29UDR : Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on UDR to $58 From $54, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UDR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 254 M - -
Net income 2021 43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 343x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 16 012 M 16 012 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart UDR, INC.
Duration : Period :
UDR, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 53,94 $
Average target price 57,64 $
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry A. Davis President
Joseph Douglas Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joshua A. Gampp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Harry G. Alcock Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDR, INC.40.36%16 012
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.43.76%32 146
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL42.68%31 672
INVITATION HOMES INC.35.29%23 891
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.55.94%22 921
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.28.17%22 573