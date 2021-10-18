UDR : 2020 Environmental Metrics & Independent Assurance Statement

TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT

Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, Inc. (LRQA) was commissioned by UDR, Inc. (UDR) to provide independent assurance of its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory for the

2019 calendar year (CY 2019) against the assurance criteria below to a limited level of assurance using LRQA's verification procedure and ISO 14064 - Part 3 for greenhouse gas data.

Our assurance engagement covered UDR's operations and activities in operationally controlled properties throughout the United States. Specifically, this engagement covered the following requirements:

Verifying conformance with:

UDR's reporting methodologies for the selected datasets: UDR's GHG

Inventory Management Plan (UDR Environmental Management System (EMS), Revised June 2020, Version 3.0) World Resources Institute / World Business Council for Sustainable

Development Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A corporate accounting and reporting standard, revised edition (otherwise referred to as the WRI/WBCSD

GHG Protocol) for the GHG data 1 GRESB 2019 Real Estate Reference Guide

Evaluating the accuracy and reliability of data and information for only the selected indicators listed below:

Direct (Scope 1), Energy Indirect (Scope 2) GHG Emissions Energy Consumption Water Consumption



Our assurance engagement excluded Scope1 fugitive GHG emissions from refrigerants, consistent with GRESB requirements regarding data estimates.

Our assurance engagement excludes Scope 1 GHG emissions from diesel fuel use in emergency generators, and mobile emissions from vehicles on the basis of their de minimis contribution to the total GHG Inventory.

LRQA's responsibility is only to UDR. LRQA disclaims any liability or responsibility to others as explained in the end footnote. UDR's responsibility is for collecting, aggregating,