UDR : 2020 Environmental Metrics & Independent Assurance Statement

Absolute consumption includes all gas, electric, steam, district chilled water, and water consumption for all properties owned during the year, including Joint Venture properties, where UDR had operational control.
Data Coverage square footage (SF) for gas, electric, GHG Emissions, and water is SF where UDR has operational control.
Operational controlled like-for-like gas, electric, and water consumption includes properties that are stabilized for two calendar years.
Absolute Scope 1 emissions includes operational controlled natural gas consumption. Absolute Scope 2 emissions includes operational controlled electric, district chilled water, and steam consumption. We do not include emissions from diesel fuel use in emergency generators or mobile emissions from vehicle on the basis of their de minimis contribution to the total GHG Inventory. We also do not include Scope 1 fugitive GHG emissions from refrigerants consistent with GRESB requirements regarding data estimates.
Fixed base year like-for-like Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions was calculated using the World Resource Institute Green House Gas Protocol guidelines.
SASB defines renewable energy from geothermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass that produce more energy than used during the energy production process. The Company's total 2019 renewable energy production is less than 1% of total operational controlled energy consumption.
The World Resource Institute's defines the state of Colorado and California as the only states we currently own properties in that are high risk or extremely high risk water stressed areas.
Like-for-likewaste includes properties that are stabilized for two calendar years.
LRQA INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT
RELATING TO UDR INC'S GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORY FOR THE 2019 CALENDAR YEAR
This Assurance Statement has been prepared for UDR, Inc. in accordance with our contract.
TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT
Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, Inc. (LRQA) was commissioned by UDR, Inc. (UDR) to provide independent assurance of its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory for the
2019 calendar year (CY 2019) against the assurance criteria below to a limited level of assurance using LRQA's verification procedure and ISO 14064 - Part 3 for greenhouse gas data.
Our assurance engagement covered UDR's operations and activities in operationally controlled properties throughout the United States. Specifically, this engagement covered the following requirements:
Verifying conformance with:
UDR's reporting methodologies for the selected datasets: UDR's GHG
Inventory Management Plan (UDR Environmental Management System (EMS), Revised June 2020, Version 3.0)
World Resources Institute / World Business Council for Sustainable
Development Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A corporate accounting and reporting standard, revised edition (otherwise referred to as the WRI/WBCSD
GHG Protocol) for the GHG data1
GRESB 2019 Real Estate Reference Guide
Evaluating the accuracy and reliability of data and information for only the selected indicators listed below:
Direct (Scope 1), Energy Indirect (Scope 2) GHG Emissions
Energy Consumption
Water Consumption
Our assurance engagement excluded Scope1 fugitive GHG emissions from refrigerants, consistent with GRESB requirements regarding data estimates.
Our assurance engagement excludes Scope 1 GHG emissions from diesel fuel use in emergency generators, and mobile emissions from vehicles on the basis of their de minimis contribution to the total GHG Inventory.
LRQA's responsibility is only to UDR. LRQA disclaims any liability or responsibility to others as explained in the end footnote. UDR's responsibility is for collecting, aggregating,
analysing and presenting all the data and information within the Report and for maintaining effective internal controls over the systems from which the Report is derived. Ultimately, the Report has been approved by, and remains the responsibility of UDR.
LRQA'S OPINION
Based on LRQA's approach, nothing has come to our attention that would cause us to believe that UDR has not, in all material respects:
Met the requirements of the criteria listed above; and
Disclosed accurate and reliable performance data and information as summarized in Table 1 below.
The opinion expressed is formed on the basis of a limited level of assurance2 and at the materiality of the professional judgement of the verifier.
TABLE 1. SUMMARY OF UDR'S GHG EMISSIONS AND ENVIRONMENTAL DATA FOR CY 2019:
SCOPE OF GHG EMISSIONS
QUANTITY
UNITS
Scope 1
GHG emissions1
15,656
Metric Tons CO2e
Scope 2
GHG emissions (Location-based)2
34,937
Metric Tons CO2e
Scope 2
GHG emissions (Market-based)2
34,350
Metric Tons CO2e
Energy3
197,350,917
kWh
Water Consumption
2,205,181
kgal
Scope 1 Emissions does not include fugitive emissions from refrigerants, consistent with GRESB requirements for data estimates
Scope 2, Location-based and Scope 2, Market-based are defined in the GHG Protocol Scope 2
Guidance, 2015
Energy use includes kWh equivalent energy from electricity, steam, chilled water and natural gas.
LRQA's assurance engagements are carried out in accordance with our verification procedure. The following tasks were undertaken as part of the evidence gathering process for this assurance engagement:
reviewing processes related to the control of GHG emissions data and records;
interviewing relevant employees of the organization responsible for managing GHG emissions data and records;
reviewing data management systems to confirm there were no significant errors, omissions or mis-statements in the inventory; and
verifying historical GHG emissions data and records at an aggregated level for the calendar year 2019.
LRQA'S STANDARDS, COMPETENCE AND INDEPENDENCE
LRQA implements and maintains a comprehensive management system that meets accreditation requirements for ISO 14065 Greenhouse gases - Requirements for greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies for use in accreditation or other forms of recognition and ISO/IEC 17021 Conformity assessment - Requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems that are at least as demanding as the requirements of the International Standard on Quality Control 1 and comply with the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants.
2 The extent of evidence-gathering for a limited assurance engagement is less than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Limited assurance engagements focus on aggregated data rather than physi- cally checking source data at sites. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.
LRQA ensures the selection of appropriately qualified individuals based on their qualifications, training and experience. The outcome of all verification and certification assessments is then internally reviewed by senior management to ensure that the approach applied is rigorous and transparent.
LRQA verification assessment is the only work undertaken by LRQA for UDR and as such does not compromise our independence or impartiality.
Signed:
Dated: 16 July 2020
Brooke Farrell LRQA Lead Verifier
On behalf of Lloyds' Register Quality Assurance, Inc. 1330 Enclave Pkwy, Suite 200
Houston, TX 77077
LRQA reference: UQA00001495
Lloyd's Register Group Limited, its affiliates and subsidiaries, including Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, Inc. (LRQA), and their respective officers, employees or agents are, individually and collectively, referred to in this clause as 'Lloyd's Register'. Lloyd's Register assumes no responsibility and shall not be liable to any person for any loss, damage or expense caused by reliance on the information or advice in this document or howsoever provided, unless that person has signed a contract with
the relevant Lloyd's Register entity for the provision of this information or advice and in that case any responsibility or liability is exclusively on the terms and conditions set out in that contract.
The English version of this Assurance Statement is the only valid version. Lloyd's Register Group Limited assumes no responsibility for versions translated into other languages.
This Assurance Statement is only valid when published with the Report to which it refers. It may only be reproduced in its entirety.