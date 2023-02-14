Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UDR Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UDR   US9026531049

UDR INC.

(UDR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-14 pm EST
44.65 USD   +0.43%
05:42pUdr, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13UDR, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/09Baird Adjusts Price Target on UDR to $49 From $47, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UDR : Amendment to Sales Agreement for ATM Program - Form 8-K

02/14/2023 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 14, 2023

UDR, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland

1-10524

54-0857512

(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1745 Shea Center Drive, Suite 200,
Highlands Ranch, Colorado


80129

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (720) 283-6120

Not Applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01

UDR

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Events

Amendment to Sales Agreement for ATM Program

On February 14, 2023, UDR, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), entered into an amendment to the ATM Sales Agreement, dated July 29, 2021 (the "Sales Agreement"), for the offering, from time to time, of the Company's common stock. The purpose of the amendment to the Sales Agreement was, among other things, to revise the definition of "Forward Purchasers" under the Sales Agreement, to reference the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-269757) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023 (the "Registration Statement"), and to make certain revisions to the form of forward confirmation attached to the Sales Agreement.

A copy of the amendment to the Sales Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The description of the amendment to the Sales Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the amendment to the Sales Agreement filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Amendment to Distribution Agreement for MTN Program

On February 14, 2023, the Company and United Dominion Realty, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, entered into an amendment to the Third Amended and Restated Distribution Agreement, dated September 1, 2011, as amended on July 29, 2014, April 27, 2017 and May 7, 2020 (the "Distribution Agreement"), for the offering, from time to time, of the Company's medium term notes. The purpose of the amendment to the Distribution Agreement was, among other things, to revise the definitions of "Agents" and "Trustee" under the Distribution Agreement and to reference the Registration Statement.

A copy of the amendment to the Distribution Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The description of the amendment to the Distribution Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the amendment to the Distribution Agreement filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description

1.1

Amendment No. 1, dated February 14, 2023, to the ATM Sales Agreement, dated July 29, 2021.

1.2

Amendment No. 4, dated February 14, 2023, to the Third Amended and Restated Distribution Agreement, dated September 1, 2011 and as amended July 29, 2014, April 27, 2017 and May 7, 2020.

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

UDR, Inc.

February 14, 2023

By:

/s/ Joseph D. Fisher

Joseph D. Fisher

President and Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Financial Officer)

Attachments

Disclaimer

UDR Inc. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 22:52:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UDR INC.
05:42pUdr, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13UDR, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/09Baird Adjusts Price Target on UDR to $49 From $47, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/08RBC Raises UDR's Price Target to $44 From $43, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
02/07Transcript : UDR, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
02/06UDR Q4 Adjusted FFO, Revenue Increase; Q1, Full-year Outlooks Issued
MT
02/06Udr : 4Q 2022 UDR Earnings Release
PU
02/06Udr : Q4 2022 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
02/06Udr : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06Earnings Flash (UDR) UDR Reports Q4 Revenue $399.7M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UDR INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 511 M - -
Net income 2022 84,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 194x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 14 627 M 14 627 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 224
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart UDR INC.
Duration : Period :
UDR Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 44,65 $
Average target price 46,29 $
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Douglas Fisher President & Chief Financial Officer
Joshua A. Gampp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Harry G. Alcock Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Jon A. Grove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDR INC.14.79%14 627
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.12.18%25 318
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL12.08%25 026
INVITATION HOMES INC.11.57%20 219
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.9.16%19 887
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.10.43%19 564